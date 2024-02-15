Romney ‘not going to run for president,’ shoots down Manchin rumors

Sen. Mitt Romney is “not going to run for president” in 2024, the former Republican presidential nominee reiterated Thursday.

During a visit to the Utah State Capitol, Romney emphasized that he is not considering another run for the White House, even as rumors swirl of a potential campaign alongside Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of Romney’s close colleagues.

Manchin has repeatedly floated the possibility of an independent presidential campaign, offering U.S. voters another choice besides Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the probable major-party nominees. At an event in Cleveland this week, Manchin again spoke of an independent presidential campaign as a possibility, before adding: “Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney,” NBC reported.

When asked about Manchin’s comments Thursday, Romney was lighthearted. “Well, that’s really presumptuous,” Romney said. “I would be the president. He would be my running mate.”

Romney, who ran for president in 2008 and 2012, quickly reiterated that he is not interested in launching a third campaign. “No, I’m not going to run for president,” he said. “Certainly I’m not running for vice president. But (Manchin is) kind to say that. We’re good friends.”

Romney emphasized his close relationship with Manchin. The two have worked together among a bipartisan group of senators to secure several legislative victories, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Respect for Marriage Act and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

When asked if he plans to make an endorsement in this year’s presidential race, Romney said he does “not have plans for that at this stage.”

“I will not be voting for former President Trump,” he added.

