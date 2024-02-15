Select Health announced as RSL jersey sponsor in ‘major partnership’ with Intermountain Health

The start of the 2024 MLS season brings a new jersey sponsor for Real Salt Lake, with Intermountain Health insurance branch Select Health getting the front-and-center spot on the team's kit starting next week in Miami.

Select Health replaces Lehi-based LifeVantage as the primary jersey sponsor for RSL after 10 years and becomes just the third primary sponsor after Xango owned the honor for the club's first decade.

As part of a "major, long-term, community-focused partnership," Intermountain Health will serve as the official medical provider for both RSL and Utah Royals FC, and provide medical care and expertise for players and coaches for both clubs, as well as those with Real Monarchs and the RSL Academy in Herriman, beginning immediately.

The partnership between Intermountain Health and Real Salt Lake goes much further than the jersey and athlete health. Representatives from both organizations said Wednesday that they have a shared vision to improve community health.

"This is so much more than a typical partnership for us," Real Salt Lake president John Kimball said in a statement. "We aim to work together to inspire children's health, family health, to bring awareness to mental health needs and services to heal our communities."

Intermountain physicians and trainers will travel with teams and provide all on-field support and medical care, along with training and therapy to "enhance injury prevention and athletic performance."

Taking care of the athletes and involvement in the community were two things he said were important as part of the partnership.

"Our athletes will have an amazing opportunity to have medical care, sports performance training, physical therapy that is among the best in the world. And with Intermountain Health, we have that opportunity to ... be able to rely on that," he said.

Sue Robel, Canyons Regions president with Intermountain Health, talked about building the health of young athletes in the community with Real Salt Lake. "It's a combined opportunity on both ends to get upstream and continue to provide the right care," she said.

Robel said they will launch initiatives together to support mental health and healthy lifestyles. "I think it's going to be amazing," she said.

Utah Royals Head Coach Amy Rodriguez talks with members of the Youth Advisory Council after Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals announced a long-term partnership with Intermountain Health and Select Health during a press event at Primary Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dustin Lipson, president at Primary Children’s Hospital, said for some kids, especially those who are sick, it is hard to access recreation and outdoors, and they hope this partnership expands access. He said being active has benefits for physical and mental health.

“My hope is we can leverage this partnership to do even more to bring sport inspiration and even better health to our kids in this community,” he said. “They say it takes a village and I think we have an extraordinary one here. I’m so excited for this partnership.”

Kimball spoke Wednesday about a visit to a girl at Primary Children's Hospital years ago who had just had an emergency heart transplant. He said when the players walked in her eyes "just absolutely lit up." He said that memory is a highlight for him, and something that happens every day at Intermountain hospitals.

He said through this collaboration they want to bring awareness to children's health, family health and mental health.

Kimball said the world will be watching as the partnership is introduced while Real Salt Lake plays against Miami, the team international superstar Lionel Messi is on, next week. He said soccer is growing in the U.S., and this is an amazing time for the partnership with Intermountain Health to begin.

Utah Royals President Michelle Hyncik said the "patient champions" — Primary Children's patients and members of the hospital's Youth Advisory Committee who came to the event announcing the partnership after a practice with the Utah Royals — are the real heroes. She said she can't think of a better partner than Intermountain to help them take a holistic approach to athlete well-being.

In addition to the Select Health front jersey sponsor for RSL, the Intermountain Health logo will be on the sleeves of both the RSL and Royals kits starting this season.