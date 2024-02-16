High school girls basketball: 3A/2A second round recap

2A Playoffs

The North Summit Braves (22-2) firmly bested the American Leadership Eagles in a lopsided affair, 57-17. North Summit controlled the game from start, pulling ahead significantly in the first quarter. Hartlynn Richins led the Braves, compiling 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, and eight steals. Chezlie Langston and Ellie Stephens also scored 14 and 13 points respectively. Zuri Smith and Kaytlynn Elswood were the joint-top scorers for the Eagles (9-9), each recording six points, with Elswood making a 3-pointer.

The Beaver Beavers (20-4) commanded their home court with a decisive victory over the North Sevier Wolves, 62-27. Danzee Bradshaw and Talia Alisa shared top-scoring honors for the Beavers with 15 points each, while Alyssa Rosquist stood out for the Wolves (10-14) with a 12-point effort.

The Kanab Cowboys (22-2) showcased their prowess with a compelling 66-42 victory over the Millard Eagles (8-16). Leading the charge for the Cowboys was Ashlyn Houston with 17 points, bolstered by five successful 3-pointers, while Rylee Little added 16 points to the tally. Anna Cutler also contributed significantly with 12 points. For the Eagles, Olivia Bassett delivered 14 points, featuring four 3-pointers, and Kyra Moat supported with 13 points, including two from beyond the arc.

The Duchesne Eagles (20-5) soared above the Rockwell Marshals, concluding the game with a decisive 61-34 victory. Kira Grant starred for Duchesne, dropping 21 points, which included three 3-pointers. Chezney Farnsworth also played a significant role, contributing 12 points to the Eagles’ win. On the Marshals’ side (17-7), Autumn Blackburn led the offensive effort with 14 points, two of which came from long-range, and Natalie Blackburn also made an impact with 7 points.

The Enterprise Wolves (12-13) notched a victory over the American Heritage Patriots, recording a 49-37 win. The highlight of the Wolves’ performance was Liza Balajadia’s scoring dominance as she poured in 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Bentlee Rogers also made a significant contribution with 11 points. On the Patriots’ side (15-8), Afton Torgerson and Sophie Reed shared top-scoring honors with nine points each.

The South Sevier Rams (19-4) convincingly overpowered the Waterford Ravens (11-8), 61-16. The Rams established a commanding lead early on and maintained their momentum throughout the game. Sydnee Patterson and Kinley Jensen paved the way for South Sevier, dropping 14 and 12 points respectively. On the Ravens’ side, Anne Howard led with 9 points, while Halee Hasebi contributed five, including a successful 3-pointer.

The Draper APA Eagles (21-3) soared to a commanding 81-37 victory over the St. Joseph Jayhawks. Aaliyah Baldwin was exceptional for the Eagles, scoring 32 points, with an additional eight successful 3-pointers. Jazmin Mocteuma also had a significant impact with 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. For the Jayhawks (8-13), Katelyn Martinez led the team with 11 points, including three shots from beyond the arc, closely followed by Mimi Dewitte who added 7 points to the team’s total.

No. 8 seed Intermountain Christian edged No. 9 seed Grand in overtime to secure its place into the 2A quarterfinals next week at Southern Utah University.

3A Playoffs

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (17-7) pulled off a 60-53 win over the North Sanpete Hawks. Esther Analjok was the high scorer for the Bulldogs, pouring in 28 points. Bella Haile and Jazzy Zenner each added support with 8 and 7 points respectively. For the Hawks (7-17), Evey Kendall put up 13 points, closely followed by Jessica Applegarth who contributed 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Brooklyn Larson and Hallie Henrie also contributed with 7 points each, the latter scoring one 3-pointer.

The Juab Wasps (15-9) outpaced the Morgan Trojans, 72-58, in a competitive game that saw a notable surge in the final quarter by the Wasps. Ava Cuff was instrumental in Juab’s win, leading the team’s scoring with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Lucy Richards also added significant contribution with 19 points, with three coming from beyond the arc. On the Trojans’ side (10-13), Abby Titus paced the team with 16 points, while Eva Birkeland and Kaydence Wardell chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Emery Spartans (15-8) used a strong first-half performance to beat the Manti Templars, 72-54. Aliya Lester led the Spartans’ victory, scoring 25 points along with six successful 3-pointers, while Kenadie Maughan and Katelyn Nielson scored 12 and 11 points respectively. The Templars (8-16) were paced by Carlie Thompson with 15 points, which included three 3-pointers, and June Olsen who added 12 points to the board.

The Grantsville Cowboys (21-2) maintained their strong form and eased past the Delta Rabbits (6-19), 52-11, in a dominating performance. Avery Allred was spectacular for the Cowboys, dropping 17 points, including two 3-pointers. She was well supported by Baylee Lowder, who scored 15 points, and Kodee Williams who added 10 to the tally.

The Summit Academy Bears (15-8) outlasted the South Summit Wildcats, 51-42, in a closely fought battle. Destinee Flores and Avery Backus led the scoring for Summit Academy, both scoring 13 points, while Emma Broadbent was the standout for the Wildcats (14-10) with a game-high 20 points. Mariah Bowen chipped in with 12 points and two 3-pointers for South Summit.

The Richfield Wildcats (20-4) handily defeated the visiting Ben Lomond Scots, 61-30. Hallie Janes stood out for Richfield, notching 23 points including an impressive seven 3-pointers. Another substantial contribution came from Abbee Albrecht with 16 points. For the Scots (7-17), Jazzy Tinajero scored a team-high 14 points.

The Canyon View Falcons (13-11) carved out a competitive win over the Layton Christian Eagles, 37-31. Bethanee Vargas played a central role in the victory, leading the Falcons’ score sheet with 13 points. Other notable contributors for Canyon View included Maylee Spencer, who contributed seven points, including a 3-pointer. On the Eagles’ side (11-12), Ecrin Mart topped the scoring with nine points, which included two successful 3-pointers. Penelope Arroyo added six points to the Eagles’ tally.

The Carbon Dinos (18-6) demonstrated their strength with a 65-38 victory over the Union Cougars. Madi Orth led the scoring for the Dinos with 19 points and also contributed 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and a block. Jacie Jensen provided solid support with 16 points plus 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, and a block. Amiah Timothy and Kylan Sorenson also made notable contributions with 15 points (including a 3-pointer) and 11 points (which included two 3-pointers), respectively. For the Cougars (7-18), Lexie Davenport scored a team-high 11 points, including one shot from behind the arc.

