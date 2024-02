High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries

The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held at BYU on Friday evening with teams and swimmers positioning themselves for Saturday’s finals, which get underway at 5 p.m.

Judge Memorial’s boys and girls swimming teams are both the defending state champs, and they’re the likely front runner again after each won their respective region title two weeks ago.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

3A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Judge Memorial, 1:57.82 Juan Diego, 2:00.46 Canyon View, 2:00.86 Millard, 2:04.26 Morgan, 2:04.69 Rowland Hall, 2:04.98 Union, 2:05.00 Carbon, 2:07.03

200 freestyle



Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:01.78 Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 2:08.84 Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 2:09.92 Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:12.76 Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:13.74 Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 2:14.12 Ada Bradford, Carbon, 2;14.97 Tori Day, North Sanpete, 2:15.10

200 individual medley



Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 2:09.18 Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 2:17.33 Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 2:26.34 Chloe WHitehad, Judge Memorial, 2:26.83 Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 2:28.18 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:31.23 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:31.91 Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 2;34.72

50 freestyle



Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 25.40 Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 25.67 Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 26.05 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.07 Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 26.18 Lizzy Despain, Millard, 26.32 Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 26.51 Emery Lachance, Union, 26.56

100 butterfly



Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:02.26 Nehi Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:02.72 Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 1:04.38 Riley Gough, Richfield, 1:04.73 Emery Lachance, Union, 1:06.35 Lucy Duberow, Judge Memorial, 1:07.85 Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 1:08.35 Sarah Nielson, Ogden, 1:09.16

100 freestyle



Avah Kling, Richfield, 54.77 Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 56.08 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 57.17 Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 58.36 Sienna Scholes, Union, 58.81 Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 59.25 Mia Crompton, Carbon, 59.40 Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 1:00.89

500 freestyle



Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:32.53 Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 5:44.54 Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 5:47.90 Melody Lake, Emery, 5:59.61 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:00.72 Adelia Schupbach, North Summit, 6:05.34 Stephanie Winn, Union, 6:05.34 Evie Halk, Carbon, 6:08.60

200 freestyle relay



Canyon View, 1:46.41 Juan Diego, 1:47.94 Carbon, 1:48.03 Richfield, 1:48.25 Ogden, 1:48.49 Judge Memorial, 1:50.15 Grand, 1:50.19 Emery, 1:52.07

100 backstroke



Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 1:02.36 Avah Kling, Richfield, 1:03.49 Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:03.51 Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:04.21 Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:04.45 Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 1:05.47 Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:07.95 Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:08.28

100 breaststroke



Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:04.71 Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 1:11.26 Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:12.73 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.76 Melody Lake, Emery, 1:12.79 Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 1:13.99 Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 1;14.84 Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:15.06

400 freestyle relay



Judge Memorial, 3:57.66 Carbon, 3:57.99 Union, 3:58.75 Richfield, 4:01.70 South Summit, 4:05.32 Ogden, 4:10.72 Grand, 4:10.74 Canyon View, 4:11.12

3A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Judge Memorial, 1:39.43 Juan Diego, 1:44.25 Ogden, 1:44.61 Canyon View, 1:45.40 Union, 1:49.32 Emery, 1:50.95 Grand, 1:51.41 Carbon, 1:55.13

200 freestyle



Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:43.46 Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 1:50.16 Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 1:52.59 Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 1:52.94 JW Silcox, North Summit, 1:54.77 Jack Talboys, Judge Memorial, 1:55.68 Mason Engar, Carbon, 1:55.84 Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 1:56.74

200 individual medley



James Keddington, South Summit, 2:00.90 Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 2:06.53 Nick Hren, Grand, 2:07.17 Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 2:07.33 Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 2:09.78 Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 2:10.29 Stetson Batty, Union, 2:10.58 Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 2;12.74

50 freestyle



Boston Bennett, Union, 21.86 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 22.07 Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 22.54 Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 22.64 Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 22.79 Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 23.17 Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 23.44 Zach Meehan, Juan Diego, 23.46

100 butterfly



Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 50.01 Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 50.74 Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 53.51 Josh Parks, Grantsville, 56.03 Nick Hren, Grand, 56.30 Sam Despain, Canyon View, 56.55 Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 57.30 Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 57.69

100 freestyle



Boston Bennett, Union, 48.15 Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 48.64 Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 50.19 Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 51.57 Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 51.76 Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 53.36 Ryker Getchell, Union, 53.53 Liam Cox, Judge Memorial, 53.61

500 freestyle



Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 5:06.60 Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:07.02 Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 5:09.58 JW Silcox, North Summit, 5;14.10 Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 5:17.61 Jack Talboys, Judge Memorial, 5:18.19 Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 5:18.19 Gerrit Noorda, Morgan, 5:30.61

200 freestyle relay



Canyon View, 1:30.84 South Summit, 1:32.87 Ogden, 1:33.00 Juan Diego, 1:34.21 Union, 1:34.64 Judge Memorial, 1:36.37 Emery, 1:36.56 Morgan, 1:37.89

100 backstroke



Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 50.93 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 52.96 Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 54.17 Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 58.75 Brock Welling, Ogden, 1:01.43 Mason Engar, Carbon, 1:01.58 Connor Smith, Morgan, 1:01.96 Henry Erickson, Rowland Hall, 1:02.07

100 breaststroke



Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:02.51 James Keddington, South Summit, 1:03.17 Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 1:03.39 Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 1:04.63 Toby Carlton, Ogden, 1:04.85 Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:05.00 Oran Moore, Grand, 1:05.34 Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 1:05.41

400 freestyle relay