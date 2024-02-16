High school wrestling: Juab’s boys, Canyon View’s girls in driver’s seat for 3A titles after opening day of state tourney

After the opening day of competition Friday at the 3A boys and girls state wrestling tournament in Richfield, Juab’s boys are in a good spot in their pursuit of an eighth-straight state championship, while Canyon View’s girls are closing in on their first-ever wrestling title.

Juab’s boys advanced 14 wrestlers into semifinals as they lead second-place South Summit 125 to 117. South Summit has 10 wrestlers who will compete in the semis, which get under at the Sevier Valley Center at 9:30 a.m. The finals are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Juab’s current streak of seven straight state titles is tied with Delta (2009-2015) and Pleasant Grove (1991-1997) for the fourth-longest streak in state history.

Delta owns both the third-longest state championship streak (1974-1981) and second-longest (1985-1993). The state record is held by Brighton, which won 11 straight state championships from 1978-1988.

Juab has two wrestlers who are seeking a state title repeat on Saturday, Rowdey Peterson and Hayden Park, each of who won their first round and quarterfinal matches on Friday.

Five other 3A boys wrestlers are seeking a repeat: Emery’s Monty Christensen, South Summit’s Bryce Pulver, Union’s Tucker Roybal, South Summit’s Ben Smith and Manti’s Dallin Sweat.

For the girls, Grantsville is the two-time 3A state champion, but it’s got some work to do to make it three straight.

Canyon View had a great opening day of competition and leads Grantsville 112 to 95 heading into Saturday’s final day of competition.

Both teams have 12 wrestlers who will be competing in the semifinals, including who each who is chasing an individual 3-peat: Grantsville’s Hailey Broderick (155) and Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo (190).

Three additional wrestlers are looking to repeat as state champs: Canyon View’s Julia Kay (115), Union’s Evie Davidson (130) and Grantsville’s Nikkole Dong (125).

3A boys state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Juab, 125 South Summit, 117 Morgan, 98 Union, 83.5 Canyon View, 79 Delta, 67 North Sanpete, 47 Emery, 39.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Decker Ford, Juab vs. Carter Wardell, Morgan

Evan Centeno, Ben Lomond vs. Chase Sorensen, North Sanpete

113



Durke Larsen, Manti vs. Krew King, North Sanpete

Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Grady Roybal, Union

120



Ladd Holman, Juab vs. Bryce Pulver, South Summit

Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan vs. Drake Johnson, Juab

126



Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Gunner Klingler, South Summit

Cody Dyches, North Sanpete vs. Kage Bunker, Delta

132



Cooper Blackett, Juab vs. Brax Tapia, Carbon

Luke Woolsey, Morgan vs. Cole Cavalieri, Canyon View

138



Hayden Park, Juab vs. Jhet Shepherd, Juab

Zane Winter, South Summit vs. Kabryn Whiting, Union

144



Garrett Perry, Juab vs. Drexton Torgerson, Richfield

Drew Korth, Morgan vs. Brandon Mora, South Summit

150



Tucker Roybal, Union vs. Kayden Lynn, Juab

Justus Reynolds, Juab vs. Kash Nelson, Delta

157



Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View vs. Zach Powell, Grantsville

Jayson Rodriguez, South Summit vs. Preston Aagard, Juab

165



Alex Cawley, Canyon View vs. Jonathan Jewkes, Carbon

Ben Smith, South Summit vs. Denver Cloward, Union

175



Benedict Holthaus, Juab vs. Trevin Davis, Union

Ryker Woodward, South Summit vs. Krew Galbraith, Morgan

190



Deagan Davis, Union vs. Oscar Dominguez, South Summit

Zak Sargent, Morgan vs. Kelan Layton, Manti

215



Dallin Sweat, Manti vs. Brady Freeman, South Summit

Treyson Rich, Morgan vs. Marc Richardson, Canyon View

285



Ty Blackburn, Juab vs. Coleman Thorson, Richfield

Trayvn Boger, South Summit vs. Aisea Hosea, Juab

3A girls state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Canyon View, 112 Grantsville, 95 Juab, 69 Union, 67 Richfield, 54 carbon, 39 North Sanpete, 36 Manti, 25

Saturday’s semifinals

100



Rhylee Clark, Grantsville vs. Kabree Duncan, Union

Isabella Bobrowsky, South Summit vs. Mayra Castillo, Canyon View

105



Aliyah Zedicher, Manti vs. Brynlee Lauritzen, Canyon View

Autumn Evans, Providence Hall vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab

110



Sophia Camargo, Grantsville vs. Andelynn Stephensen, Juab

Kristie Jensen, Canyon View vs. Arlie Jensen, Grantsville

115



Journey Toomey, North Sanpete vs. Abbigail Olsen, Providence Hall

Julia Kay, Canyon View vs. Braydee Winterton, Union

120



Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego vs. Marley Castaneda, Canyon View

Kyra Pay, Juab vs. Bailey Rainer, Grantsville

125



Nikkole Dong, Grantsville vs. Brooklyn Barney, Canyon View

Addison Johnson, Juab vs. Carolina Bohman, South Summit

130



Evie Davidson, Union vs. Kaydence Udy, Richfield

Tashra Pay, Juab vs. Hannah Miller, Grantsville

135



Jaysie Abalos, Delta vs. Fortune Ward, Carbon

Gemma Carter, Canyon View vs. Kyra Defino, Juab

140



Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville vs. Reagan Bastian, Union

Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. Alyssa Camden, Richfield

145



Olivia Richmond, North Sanpete vs. Kelsey Weaver, Canyon View

Danica Patey, Richfield vs. Courtney Mecham, Grantsville

155



Hailey Broderick, Grantsville vs. Sydnei Christensen, Richfield

Meletili Matakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Lindee Ussing, Grantsville

170



Caroline Mecham, Grantsville vs. Rickelle Collins, Carbon

Summerly Mikesell, Richfield vs. Kaetherin Allred, North Sanpete

190



Dahlia Silva, Union vs. Macee Ercanbrack, Juab

Elianna Santos-Banks, Canyon View vs. Kira Hart, Grantsville

235

