High school boys wrestling: Defending 6A champ Layton jumps out to Day 1 lead at state tournament
Defending 6A state champion Layton put itself in a great position to try and repeat after a strong showing during the opening day of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Friday.
The Lancers qualified 10 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals as it tallied 115.5 team points and currently sits in first place. Westlake sits in second place with 100.5, and also will have 10 wrestlers competing in the semis.
Pleasant Grove is in third place with 79 points, while Corner Canyon is in fourth with 74 points.
Saturday’s semis get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the finals slated for 4:45 p.m.
The following seven 6A wrestlers will look to repeat as state champions on Friday after winning their first round and quarterfinal matches: American Fork’s Hanks Jacobson (120), Syracuse’s Mason Carlson (120), Layton’s Geronimo Rivera (126), American Fork’s Tege Kelley (144), Pleasant Grove’s Brad Farrer (165), Fremont’s Logan Hancey (165) and Pleasant Grove’s Trevyn Gates (190).
Jacobson and Carlson are on a collision course to meet in the 120-pound final assuming they win their Saturday semifinals, while Hancey and Farrer are headed for a showdown in the 165-pound final.
6A boys state tournament
At UVU
Team scores after Day 1
- Layton, 115.5
- Westlake, 100.5
- Pleasant Grove, 79
- Corner Canyon, 74
- Davis, 56
- Fremont, 54.5
- Syracuse, 50.5
- Mountain Ridge, 49
Saturday’s semifinals
106
- Samuel Moody, Riverton vs. Perry Fowler, Syracuse
- Asher Millward, Skyridge vs. Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon
113
- Aiden Bastian, Layton vs. Coleton Tobler, Copper Hills
- Corbyn Robison, Westlake vs. Hudson York, Corner Canyon
120
- Mason Carlson, Syracuse vs. Trey Thompson, Westlake
- Hanks Jacobson, American Fork vs. Lander Bosh, Layton
126
- Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Lincoln Rex, Lehi
- Israel Borge, Westlake vs. Jamyne Xoumphonphac, Westlake
132
- Teague Brown, Syracuse vs. Curtis Borge, Westlake
- Austin Ellis, Davis vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington
138
- Layne Kleimann, Mountain Ridge vs. Jace Lemons, Layton
- Parker Ballantyne, Westlake vs. Jason Worthley, Fremont
144
- Noah Bull, Layton vs. Korbin Chuchran, Westlake
- Tege Kelley, American Fork vs. Thomas Bartholmew, American Fork
150
- Gavin Regis, Layton vs. Ammon Cannon, Lehi
- Josh Fish, Westlake vs. Treyson Hunter, Fremont
157
- Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge vs. Hixon Canto, Pleasant Grove
- Brayden Robison, Westlake vs. Kayleb Murphy, Davis
165
- Logan Hancey, Fremont vs. Ty Carman, Herriman
- Brad Farrer, Pleasant Grove vs. Ryker Roundy, Davis
175
- Kaden Bennie, Layton vs. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove
- Banks Love, Bingham vs. Macrae Parker, Herriman
190
- Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Gage Watt, Riverton
- Trevyn Gates, Pleasant Grove vs. Elijah Hawes, Layton
215
- Ridge Lindley, Fremont vs. Colton Cook, Westlake
- Cayaen Smith, Pleasant Grove vs. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon
285
- Takoa Byrd, Layton vs. Braiden Moon, Layton
- Jared Smith, Lone Peak vs. Kaydon Williams, Corner Canyon