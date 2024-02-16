High school boys wrestling: Defending 6A champ Layton jumps out to Day 1 lead at state tournament

Defending 6A state champion Layton put itself in a great position to try and repeat after a strong showing during the opening day of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Friday.

The Lancers qualified 10 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals as it tallied 115.5 team points and currently sits in first place. Westlake sits in second place with 100.5, and also will have 10 wrestlers competing in the semis.

Pleasant Grove is in third place with 79 points, while Corner Canyon is in fourth with 74 points.

Saturday’s semis get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the finals slated for 4:45 p.m.

The following seven 6A wrestlers will look to repeat as state champions on Friday after winning their first round and quarterfinal matches: American Fork’s Hanks Jacobson (120), Syracuse’s Mason Carlson (120), Layton’s Geronimo Rivera (126), American Fork’s Tege Kelley (144), Pleasant Grove’s Brad Farrer (165), Fremont’s Logan Hancey (165) and Pleasant Grove’s Trevyn Gates (190).

Jacobson and Carlson are on a collision course to meet in the 120-pound final assuming they win their Saturday semifinals, while Hancey and Farrer are headed for a showdown in the 165-pound final.

6A boys state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Layton, 115.5 Westlake, 100.5 Pleasant Grove, 79 Corner Canyon, 74 Davis, 56 Fremont, 54.5 Syracuse, 50.5 Mountain Ridge, 49

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Samuel Moody, Riverton vs. Perry Fowler, Syracuse

Asher Millward, Skyridge vs. Tanner Telford, Corner Canyon

113



Aiden Bastian, Layton vs. Coleton Tobler, Copper Hills

Corbyn Robison, Westlake vs. Hudson York, Corner Canyon

120



Mason Carlson, Syracuse vs. Trey Thompson, Westlake

Hanks Jacobson, American Fork vs. Lander Bosh, Layton

126



Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Lincoln Rex, Lehi

Israel Borge, Westlake vs. Jamyne Xoumphonphac, Westlake

132



Teague Brown, Syracuse vs. Curtis Borge, Westlake

Austin Ellis, Davis vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington

138



Layne Kleimann, Mountain Ridge vs. Jace Lemons, Layton

Parker Ballantyne, Westlake vs. Jason Worthley, Fremont

144



Noah Bull, Layton vs. Korbin Chuchran, Westlake

Tege Kelley, American Fork vs. Thomas Bartholmew, American Fork

150



Gavin Regis, Layton vs. Ammon Cannon, Lehi

Josh Fish, Westlake vs. Treyson Hunter, Fremont

157



Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge vs. Hixon Canto, Pleasant Grove

Brayden Robison, Westlake vs. Kayleb Murphy, Davis

165



Logan Hancey, Fremont vs. Ty Carman, Herriman

Brad Farrer, Pleasant Grove vs. Ryker Roundy, Davis

175



Kaden Bennie, Layton vs. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove

Banks Love, Bingham vs. Macrae Parker, Herriman

190



Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Gage Watt, Riverton

Trevyn Gates, Pleasant Grove vs. Elijah Hawes, Layton

215



Ridge Lindley, Fremont vs. Colton Cook, Westlake

Cayaen Smith, Pleasant Grove vs. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon

285

