High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder in tight battle after Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Through the first day of the 5A state wrestling tournament, Spanish Fork and Box Elder are in a virtual dead heat in the chase for the state title.
Through the first day of the 5A state wrestling tournament, Spanish Fork and Box Elder are in a virtual dead heat in the chase for the state title.
Spanish Fork built a narrow 132 to 125 lead over Box Elder after Friday’s competition at UVU. Spanish Fork advanced 11 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 10:30 a.m., while Box Elder qualified eight wrestlers into the semifinals.
Wasatch sits in third place with 109.5 points, while Salem Hills is in fourth with 64 points.
Three-time 5A state champion Uintah is now competing in 4A this year, which opens the door for a new champ this season.
Spanish Fork has been led all season by two-time defending state champ Karson Shelley, who won his first round and quarterfinal match on Friday with pins, improving his record to 51-2 on the season. He’s on a collision course with another defending state champ, Salem Hills’ Breyton Banks, assuming the two win their 120-pound semifinal matches on Saturday.
Just like Shelley, Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson is also chasing a 5A 3-peat at 215 pounds, where he’ll face Viewmont’s Mack Youngberg in the semifinals.
The other wrestler in pursuit of a repeat as Wasatch’s Henry Hanssen at 157 pounds.
5A boys state tournament
At UVU
Team scores after Day 1
- Spanish Fork, 132
- Box Elder, 125
- Wasatch, 109.5
- Salem Hills, 64
- Viewmont, 54
- Kearns, 52
- Springville, 42
- Hunter, 39
Saturday’s semifinals
106
- Teagan Leavitt, Spanish Fork vs. Kevin Mayo, Salem Hills
- Conley Evans, Box Elder vs. Connor Simons, Spanish Fork
113
- Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain vs. Mason Bingham, Box Elder
- Kaleb Blackner, Roy vs. Brody Bogelsberg, Spanish Fork
120
- Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Ryder Christensen, Wasatch
- Johnny Orr, Alta vs. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills
126
- Alex Lindquist, Viewmont vs. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder
- Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch vs. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork
132
- Cahill Simons, Spanish Fork vs. Max Richins, Wasatch
- Cooper Limb, Hillcrest vs. Dawson Auger, Northridge
138
- Porter Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Jonah Ware, Wasatch
- Daxton Bonner, Wasatch vs. Tate Ripplinger, Viewmont
144
- Spencer Rees, Viewmont vs. Sam Morrill, Salem Hills
- Jackson Ricks, Box Elder vs. Blake Buckway, Box Elder
150
- Junior Wetzel, Spanish Fork vs. Gatlin Call, Spanish Fork
- Davin Fedler, Springville vs. Tayson Wylie, Box Elder
157
- Deegan Hardy, Box Elder vs. Thatcher Casperson, Salem Hills
- Henry Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Tucker Keller, Northridge
165
- Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork vs. Zachary Jones, West Jordan
- Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Jayce Wandell, Cedar Valley
175
- Kaden Moore, Salem Hills vs. Kenyon Paea, Hunter
- Brandon Murray, Box Elder vs. Kody Whited, Cedar Valley
190
- Hyrum King, Spanish Fork vs. Andre Leota, Olympus
- Tevita Valeti, Springville vs. Isaac Liechty, Bountiful
215
- Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Mack Youngberg, Viewmont
- Garrett Christensen, Wasatch vs. Lione Hola, Kearns
285
- Raymond Tongolei, Kearns vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch
- Skyler Armenta, Cyprus vs. Siope Havea, Hunter