Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 16, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder in tight battle after Day 1 of 5A state tournament

Through the first day of the 5A state wrestling tournament, Spanish Fork and Box Elder are in a virtual dead heat in the chase for the state title.

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder in tight battle after Day 1 of 5A state tournament
Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees hug

Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees celebrate Spencer’s win in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Through the first day of the 5A state wrestling tournament, Spanish Fork and Box Elder are in a virtual dead heat in the chase for the state title.

Spanish Fork built a narrow 132 to 125 lead over Box Elder after Friday’s competition at UVU. Spanish Fork advanced 11 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 10:30 a.m., while Box Elder qualified eight wrestlers into the semifinals.

Wasatch sits in third place with 109.5 points, while Salem Hills is in fourth with 64 points.

Three-time 5A state champion Uintah is now competing in 4A this year, which opens the door for a new champ this season.

Spanish Fork has been led all season by two-time defending state champ Karson Shelley, who won his first round and quarterfinal match on Friday with pins, improving his record to 51-2 on the season. He’s on a collision course with another defending state champ, Salem Hills’ Breyton Banks, assuming the two win their 120-pound semifinal matches on Saturday.

Just like Shelley, Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson is also chasing a 5A 3-peat at 215 pounds, where he’ll face Viewmont’s Mack Youngberg in the semifinals.

The other wrestler in pursuit of a repeat as Wasatch’s Henry Hanssen at 157 pounds.

merlin_3020756.jpg

Salem Hill’s Sam Morrill competes against Olympus’ Timothy Bytheway in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_3020784.jpg

Northridge’s Dawson Auger is declared the winner in his match against Bountiful’s Brody Rydalch in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_3020780.jpg

Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees celebrate Spencer’s win in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_3020778.jpg

Olympus’ Timothy Bytheway competes against Salem Hill’s Sam Morrill in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_3020776.jpg

Northridge’s Dawson Auger, top, wrestles Bountiful’s Brody Rydalch in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 10
Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees hug

Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees celebrate Spencer’s win in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 10
merlin_3020768.jpg

Salem Hills High School fans cheer on Sam Morrill in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_3020752.jpg

Hunter’s Siope Havea wrestles Box Elder’s Caleb Cefalo in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_3020750.jpg

Box Elder’s Caleb Cefalo winces while wrestling injured against Hunter’s Siope Havea in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_3020748.jpg

Northridge’s Dawson Auger, right, wrestles Bountiful’s Brody Rydalch in the 5A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 10
merlin_3020756.jpg
merlin_3020784.jpg
merlin_3020780.jpg
merlin_3020778.jpg
merlin_3020776.jpg
Viewmont High Coach Karson Rees and his brother Spencer Rees hug
merlin_3020768.jpg
merlin_3020752.jpg
merlin_3020750.jpg
merlin_3020748.jpg

5A boys state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Spanish Fork, 132
  2. Box Elder, 125
  3. Wasatch, 109.5
  4. Salem Hills, 64
  5. Viewmont, 54
  6. Kearns, 52
  7. Springville, 42
  8. Hunter, 39

Saturday’s semifinals

106

  • Teagan Leavitt, Spanish Fork vs. Kevin Mayo, Salem Hills
  • Conley Evans, Box Elder vs. Connor Simons, Spanish Fork

113

  • Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain vs. Mason Bingham, Box Elder
  • Kaleb Blackner, Roy vs. Brody Bogelsberg, Spanish Fork

120

  • Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Ryder Christensen, Wasatch
  • Johnny Orr, Alta vs. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills

126

  • Alex Lindquist, Viewmont vs. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder
  • Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch vs. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork

132

  • Cahill Simons, Spanish Fork vs. Max Richins, Wasatch
  • Cooper Limb, Hillcrest vs. Dawson Auger, Northridge

138

  • Porter Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Jonah Ware, Wasatch
  • Daxton Bonner, Wasatch vs. Tate Ripplinger, Viewmont

144

  • Spencer Rees, Viewmont vs. Sam Morrill, Salem Hills
  • Jackson Ricks, Box Elder vs. Blake Buckway, Box Elder

150

  • Junior Wetzel, Spanish Fork vs. Gatlin Call, Spanish Fork
  • Davin Fedler, Springville vs. Tayson Wylie, Box Elder

157

  • Deegan Hardy, Box Elder vs. Thatcher Casperson, Salem Hills
  • Henry Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Tucker Keller, Northridge

165

  • Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork vs. Zachary Jones, West Jordan
  • Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Jayce Wandell, Cedar Valley

175

  • Kaden Moore, Salem Hills vs. Kenyon Paea, Hunter
  • Brandon Murray, Box Elder vs. Kody Whited, Cedar Valley

190

  • Hyrum King, Spanish Fork vs. Andre Leota, Olympus
  • Tevita Valeti, Springville vs. Isaac Liechty, Bountiful

215

  • Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Mack Youngberg, Viewmont
  • Garrett Christensen, Wasatch vs. Lione Hola, Kearns

285

  • Raymond Tongolei, Kearns vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch
  • Skyler Armenta, Cyprus vs. Siope Havea, Hunter

Next Up In Sports
High school boys wrestling: Defending 6A champ Layton jumps out to Day 1 lead at state tournament
Utah House passes bill to exempt college athletes’ NIL deals from public records law
High school swimming: 4A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
Photo of the week: Jazz visit Primary Children’s
Utah got its first — and maybe only — glimpse of Bronny James. What stood out?
Newly released footage shows Fred Warner praying during the Super Bowl