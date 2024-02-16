High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder in tight battle after Day 1 of 5A state tournament

Through the first day of the 5A state wrestling tournament, Spanish Fork and Box Elder are in a virtual dead heat in the chase for the state title.

Spanish Fork built a narrow 132 to 125 lead over Box Elder after Friday’s competition at UVU. Spanish Fork advanced 11 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 10:30 a.m., while Box Elder qualified eight wrestlers into the semifinals.

Wasatch sits in third place with 109.5 points, while Salem Hills is in fourth with 64 points.

Three-time 5A state champion Uintah is now competing in 4A this year, which opens the door for a new champ this season.

Spanish Fork has been led all season by two-time defending state champ Karson Shelley, who won his first round and quarterfinal match on Friday with pins, improving his record to 51-2 on the season. He’s on a collision course with another defending state champ, Salem Hills’ Breyton Banks, assuming the two win their 120-pound semifinal matches on Saturday.

Just like Shelley, Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson is also chasing a 5A 3-peat at 215 pounds, where he’ll face Viewmont’s Mack Youngberg in the semifinals.

The other wrestler in pursuit of a repeat as Wasatch’s Henry Hanssen at 157 pounds.

5A boys state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Spanish Fork, 132 Box Elder, 125 Wasatch, 109.5 Salem Hills, 64 Viewmont, 54 Kearns, 52 Springville, 42 Hunter, 39

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Teagan Leavitt, Spanish Fork vs. Kevin Mayo, Salem Hills

Conley Evans, Box Elder vs. Connor Simons, Spanish Fork

113



Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain vs. Mason Bingham, Box Elder

Kaleb Blackner, Roy vs. Brody Bogelsberg, Spanish Fork

120



Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Ryder Christensen, Wasatch

Johnny Orr, Alta vs. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills

126



Alex Lindquist, Viewmont vs. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder

Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch vs. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork

132



Cahill Simons, Spanish Fork vs. Max Richins, Wasatch

Cooper Limb, Hillcrest vs. Dawson Auger, Northridge

138



Porter Olson, Spanish Fork vs. Jonah Ware, Wasatch

Daxton Bonner, Wasatch vs. Tate Ripplinger, Viewmont

144



Spencer Rees, Viewmont vs. Sam Morrill, Salem Hills

Jackson Ricks, Box Elder vs. Blake Buckway, Box Elder

150



Junior Wetzel, Spanish Fork vs. Gatlin Call, Spanish Fork

Davin Fedler, Springville vs. Tayson Wylie, Box Elder

157



Deegan Hardy, Box Elder vs. Thatcher Casperson, Salem Hills

Henry Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Tucker Keller, Northridge

165



Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork vs. Zachary Jones, West Jordan

Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Jayce Wandell, Cedar Valley

175



Kaden Moore, Salem Hills vs. Kenyon Paea, Hunter

Brandon Murray, Box Elder vs. Kody Whited, Cedar Valley

190



Hyrum King, Spanish Fork vs. Andre Leota, Olympus

Tevita Valeti, Springville vs. Isaac Liechty, Bountiful

215



Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Mack Youngberg, Viewmont

Garrett Christensen, Wasatch vs. Lione Hola, Kearns

285

