High school boys wrestling: Uintah leads rival Payson in 4A state tournament as it chases a 4-peat

Uintah’s Michael Alexander, along with Payson’s Colton Theobald and Landen Shurtleff, both won their first two matches at the 4A state tournament at UVU on Friday as they chase an individual state championship three-peat.

Along with an individual triumph, all three know that every point they collect will help their team in the tight battle for the 4A state championship.

Uintah tallied 120.5 points during the opening round of competition, and leads heading into Saturday’s final day of competition as it seeks a fourth straight state championship. Payson sits in second place with 103 points. The Lions were runner-up to Uintah each of the past two seasons.

Uintah qualified eight wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 10:30 a.m. The final are slated for 4:45 p.m. Payson will have seven wrestlers competing in the semis, while third-place Timpanogos advanced five wrestlers into the semis.

While Alexander, Theobald and Shurtleff chase their three-peat, four other wrestlers are chasing a 4A repeat on Saturday after they each won their first round and quarterfinal matches on Friday: Mountain Crest’s James Rollins, Logan’s Payton Redd, Mountain Crest’s Lincoln Lofthouse and Mountain Crest’s Bridger Thalman.

4A boys state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1



Uintah, 120.5 Payson, 103 Timpanogos, 84 Mountain View, 69 Mountain Crest, 56 Ridgeline, 48 Hurricane, 45 Bear River, 44

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Daxton Jolley, Payson vs. Simon Boyer, Timpanogos

Ethan Sharp, Uintah vs. James Rollins, Mountain Crest

113



Kruz Allred, Ridgeline vs. Zandon Draper, Payson

Benjamin Ploehn, Stansbury vs. Peyton Hogan, Uintah

120



Payton Redd, Logan vs. Brigham Cookson, Mountain View

Rykan Hacking, Uintah vs. Jonah Shaw, Payson

126



Jack Semadeni, Ridgeline vs. Caden Andersen, Hurricane

Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Kayson Leak, Sky View

132



Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos vs. Collin Miller, Sky View

Glade Harman, Mountain View vs. Kael Theobald, Payson

138



Lincoln Lofthouse, Mountain Crest vs. Isaac Dickinson, Hurricane

Kayden Madsen, Crimson Cliffs vs. Cooper Redd, Logan

144



Colton Theobald, Payson vs Myka Love, Jordan

Keaton Smith, Bear River vs. Parley Thacker, Sky View

150



Tanner Tolman, Mountain Crest vs. Fisher Jolley, Timpanogos

Brody Rhoades, Uintah vs. Carson Smith, Snow Canyon

157



Tyler Payne, Green Canyon vs. Hyrum Stafford, Mountain View

Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury vs. Branson Hawkins, Hurricane

165



Quayde Beck, Payson vs. Landon Shumway, Mountain View

Mason Holt, Uintah vs. Xander Carlson, Timpanogos

175



Bridger Thalman, Mountain Crest vs. Justin Anderson, Cedar

Christain Hartle, Uintah vs. Tegan Whitehead, Snow Canyon

190



Landon Shurtleff, Payson vs. Hyrum Alexander, Timpanogos

Isaac Mcgee, Mountain View vs. Luke Stearns, Logan

215



Will Wheatley, Green Canyon vs. Ian Rogers, Stansbury

Athanasi Johnson, Murray vs. Porter Kennington, Mountain Crest

285

