Friday, February 16, 2024 | 
High school boys wrestling: Uintah leads rival Payson in 4A state tournament as it chases a 4-peat

Uintah tallied 120.5 points during the opening round of competition, and leads heading into Saturday’s final day of competition as it seeks a fourth straight state championship.

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Payson’s Kael Theobald, right, wrestles Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver

Payson’s Kael Theobald, right, wrestles Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Uintah’s Michael Alexander, along with Payson’s Colton Theobald and Landen Shurtleff, both won their first two matches at the 4A state tournament at UVU on Friday as they chase an individual state championship three-peat.

Along with an individual triumph, all three know that every point they collect will help their team in the tight battle for the 4A state championship.

Uintah tallied 120.5 points during the opening round of competition, and leads heading into Saturday’s final day of competition as it seeks a fourth straight state championship. Payson sits in second place with 103 points. The Lions were runner-up to Uintah each of the past two seasons.

Uintah qualified eight wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals, which get underway at 10:30 a.m. The final are slated for 4:45 p.m. Payson will have seven wrestlers competing in the semis, while third-place Timpanogos advanced five wrestlers into the semis.

While Alexander, Theobald and Shurtleff chase their three-peat, four other wrestlers are chasing a 4A repeat on Saturday after they each won their first round and quarterfinal matches on Friday: Mountain Crest’s James Rollins, Logan’s Payton Redd, Mountain Crest’s Lincoln Lofthouse and Mountain Crest’s Bridger Thalman.

merlin_3020742.jpg

Logan’s Cooper Redd, right, wrestles Stansbury’s Lorenzo Call in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 5
merlin_3020772.jpg

Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver shows his frustration after losing against Payson’s Kael Theobald in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Theobald won the match.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 5
merlin_3020770.jpg

Logan’s Cooper Redd wrestles Stansbury’s Lorenzo Call in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 5
Payson’s Kael Theobald, right, wrestles Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver

Payson’s Kael Theobald, right, wrestles Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 5
merlin_3020744.jpg

Mountain View’s Landon Shumway wrestles Mountain Crest’s Carter Egbert in the 4A Wrestling State Championships at the UCCU Center in Orem on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 5
4A boys state tournament

At UVU

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Uintah, 120.5
  2. Payson, 103
  3. Timpanogos, 84
  4. Mountain View, 69
  5. Mountain Crest, 56
  6. Ridgeline, 48
  7. Hurricane, 45
  8. Bear River, 44

Saturday’s semifinals

106

  • Daxton Jolley, Payson vs. Simon Boyer, Timpanogos
  • Ethan Sharp, Uintah vs. James Rollins, Mountain Crest

113

  • Kruz Allred, Ridgeline vs. Zandon Draper, Payson
  • Benjamin Ploehn, Stansbury vs. Peyton Hogan, Uintah

120

  • Payton Redd, Logan vs. Brigham Cookson, Mountain View
  • Rykan Hacking, Uintah vs. Jonah Shaw, Payson

126

  • Jack Semadeni, Ridgeline vs. Caden Andersen, Hurricane
  • Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Kayson Leak, Sky View

132

  • Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos vs. Collin Miller, Sky View
  • Glade Harman, Mountain View vs. Kael Theobald, Payson

138

  • Lincoln Lofthouse, Mountain Crest vs. Isaac Dickinson, Hurricane
  • Kayden Madsen, Crimson Cliffs vs. Cooper Redd, Logan

144

  • Colton Theobald, Payson vs Myka Love, Jordan
  • Keaton Smith, Bear River vs. Parley Thacker, Sky View

150

  • Tanner Tolman, Mountain Crest vs. Fisher Jolley, Timpanogos
  • Brody Rhoades, Uintah vs. Carson Smith, Snow Canyon

157

  • Tyler Payne, Green Canyon vs. Hyrum Stafford, Mountain View
  • Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury vs. Branson Hawkins, Hurricane

165

  • Quayde Beck, Payson vs. Landon Shumway, Mountain View
  • Mason Holt, Uintah vs. Xander Carlson, Timpanogos

175

  • Bridger Thalman, Mountain Crest vs. Justin Anderson, Cedar
  • Christain Hartle, Uintah vs. Tegan Whitehead, Snow Canyon

190

  • Landon Shurtleff, Payson vs. Hyrum Alexander, Timpanogos
  • Isaac Mcgee, Mountain View vs. Luke Stearns, Logan

215

  • Will Wheatley, Green Canyon vs. Ian Rogers, Stansbury
  • Athanasi Johnson, Murray vs. Porter Kennington, Mountain Crest

285

  • Tag Gubler, Snow Canyon vs. Preston Smith, Sky View
  • Caden Young, Uintah vs. Bridger Flemming, Desert Hills

