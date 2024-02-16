High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

In a decisive victory, Syracuse overpowered Farmington 60-17. Leading the charge for Syracuse (17-5) were Avery Sanders, Cortnie Barker, and Maylee Anderson. Sanders racked up 17 points, with three of them 3-pointers, while Barker and Anderson tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively. Despite Morgan Rogers’ effort to bring momentum for Farmington (2-18) scoring six points and Olivia Tobler adding another three, it did not suffice to challenge Syracuse’s dominance.

Fremont seized a win against Layton with a score of 61-48. Abigail Christensen and Syncere Langston came through as key players for Fremont (13-10), where Christensen scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers and Langston recorded 15 points. Ama Herrick and Kale Brian also contributed meaningfully with nine and eight points respectively. Despite Avery Potter’s nine points, three of them 3-pointers, and contributions from Taya Pace and Oakley Homer, it wasn’t enough for Layton (9-14) to turn the tide.

Davis had a commanding win over Weber with a final score of 68-30. Kendra Kitchen was the leading scorer for Davis (20-1) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Avery Dain and T’Maea Eteuati provided additional support with 14 points (including four 3-pointers) and 10 points respectively. Despite the netting nine points, including two 3-pointers from Abby Sayer, and eight points each from Avery Shupe and Logyn Howell, it wasn’t enough for Weber (6-17) to match the high-scoring Darts.

Region 3

The Lone Peak Knights (15-6) defeated the Westlake Thunder with a comfortable final score of 56-33. Sarah Bartholomew was in fine form for the Knights, leading the scoring with 16 points. Shawnee Nordstrom contributed 14 points, one of which was a 3-pointer, and Naia Tanuvasa rounded out the top scorers with 12 points. For the Westlake Thunder (15-8), Chloe Jensen led the team’s efforts with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Austyn Feller closely followed, contributing 7 points to the team’s total score.

Lehi triumphed over Pleasant Grove in an emphatic fashion, 62-38. Addy Scrivner had an exceptional game for Lehi (13-8), scoring 31 points, five of which were 3-pointers. Kaleigh Freeman also had significant input with 13 points. On Pleasant Grove’s (11-11) team, Tabi Clark had the most points with 13, hitting two 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Lehi’s strong performance.

In a game that saw a strong third-quarter performance by the Falcons, Skyridge defeated American Fork with a 56-49 score. Cambree Blackham proved pivotal for Skyridge (12-10), scoring 24 points. Lily Meyer and Shae Toole also made valuable contributions with 8 and 7 points respectively. Despite Calli Condi scoring 15 points, which involved three 3-pointers for American Fork (7-15), and Sarah Mathis’s 13 points, the Cavemen were unable to claim the win.

Region 4

Hunter achieved a significant victory over Cyprus with a final score of 71-58. The leading scorer for Hunter (10-13) was Kalysa Ng with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Mama Tuitupou-kut and Destini Perez also added valuable points with 14 each, while Grace Gallagher contributed 13 points. Despite a 20-point performance, including three 3-pointers from Amelia Echternkamp, and nine points from Tamila Francis for Cyprus (15-8), it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in favor of the Pirates.

Taylorsville triumphed over West Jordan with a final score of 67-58. Jenna Sterzer put up an impressive performance with 23 points for Taylorsville (13-9). Marlee Reupena and Alyssa Harrison also contributed significantly to the team’s score with 11 points each. Despite a standout performance from Rochelle Afo Manuma who scored 33 points including three 3-pointers for West Jordan (11-8), it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the Jaguars.

Region 5

Sweeping their way to a commanding victory, Bountiful trounced Woods Cross 66-33. Taylor Harvey shone bright for Bountiful (20-3) with a tally of 20 points, followed by contributions from Milika Satuala and Adelaide Stevenson with 15 and 10 points respectively, the latter accompanied by two 3-pointers. For Woods Cross (10-13), Mari Nichols and Ili Crockett each brought exactly 10 points but their efforts fell short amid Bountiful’s substantial lead.

Northridge secured a win against Bonneville with a score of 51-44. Kaylee Hess was a standout player for Northridge (12-11), racking up 16 points, two of them 3-pointers. Izabel Kap and Karlee Mayfield also had significant contributions, scoring 14 and 11 points respectively. Baya Jimenez put up a vigorous fight for Bonneville (4-19), scoring 17 points, yet it wasn’t enough to overtake Northridge.

Box Elder narrowly claimed a victory over Roy with a final scoreline of 45-44. Olivia Godfrey had the spotlight for Box Elder (18-5), scoring 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Madi Thurgood and Kamri Andersen added eight and six points respectively, contributing to the close-knit win. Ariana Strain, with 15 points three of them 3-pointers, and Nicole Williams with additional 13 points led the effort for Roy (7-16) but fell just short in the final moments.

Clearfield cruised to victory over Viewmont, 65-42. Izzy Wyaskett was pivotal for Clearfield (16-6) scoring 18 points, with Ciara De La O adding 11 points, two of those from 3-pointers. On the Viewmont (12-11) side, Callie Peterson and Mary Carr put up vigorous efforts, scoring 15 and 14 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap.

Region 6

West Panthers convincingly overcame Highland Rams with a final score of 67-48. Kylee Falatea led the scoring for West (15-6) with 24 points, followed by Fina Tuha with 12 points, and Kaydence Falatea who scored 10 points, with three of those being 3-pointers. Despite Danae Asiata’s impressive performance for Highland (0-17), where she recorded 31 points including seven 3-pointers, it wasn’t enough to combat the leading Panthers.

Olympus prevailed over Skyline in their encounter, concluding with a score of 59-46. Joss Baker was the standout performer for Olympus (11-11), contributing an impressive 25 points along with 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Keily Trabanino also played a key role with 18 points and managed 6 steals. Meanwhile, Skyline (5-16) saw strong performances from Lauren Johnson and Mia Johnson who both scored 12 points each with two 3-pointers from both.

Brighton had an astounding victory over East with a final score of 76-44. Charlotte O’Neal and Lucy Chin were instrumental in this win for Brighton (17-6), scoring 22 points (including one 3-pointer) and 21 points (including three 3-pointers), respectively. Despite the loss for East (6-17), Olivia Tausinga had a notable performance with 24 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Tofi DelaCerna also contributed with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. However, their efforts couldn’t steer the Leopards to victory against the strong Bengals.

Region 7

Timpview narrowly defeated Spanish Fork with a final score of 39-35. Lina Ballin was the top scorer for Timpview (17-5) with 15 points, two of them from 3-point range. Rayli Galea’i and Leah Atuaia also added valuable points to the board with 9 and 8 points, respectively. Emily Gwillian responded for Spanish Fork (11-12) with 13 points, and Hailey Sullivan and Olivia Roberts both contributed six points, but their efforts weren’t enough to triumph over the Thunderbirds.

In a closely contested game, Springville slipped by Salem Hills with a final score of 49-46. Bella Esplin led the way for Springville (5-17) with 13 points, supported by Millie Thompson’s 11 points from three 3-pointers and Sami DelLamas’s 10 points. Salem Hills (14-9) saw a solid performance from Brooke Warren with 20 points and Madisen King with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win in this encounter.

In an exciting overtime battle, Maple Mountain managed to narrowly edge out Wasatch with a 66-62 victory. Leah Bailey had a remarkable showcase for Maple Mountain (17-6), putting up 28 points, with five 3-pointers, and contributing 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. She was followed by Jaynee Tanner with 20 points, 11 of which were from 3-point range, and she made tremendous contributions in other areas as well with 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. For Wasatch (18-5), Ashley Garner scored 25 points and Anna Greenwell added 14 with four 3-pointers, but their notable performances weren’t enough to clinch the win.

Region 10

Jordan registered a seven-point victory over Murray with the score 50-43. Tess Jacobson of Jordan (13-10) was the game’s top scorer with 17 points, closely followed by Tess Joseph who scored 15 points, contributing one 3-pointer. On the other hand, Mia AuClaire with 12 points and Bonnie Henricksen with 10 points were the top contributors for Murray (13-9), but their efforts weren’t enough to will their team to victory.

Region 20

Bryce Valley eked out a close victory on their home court over Escalante, 38-36. The Mustangs (10-12) rode a strong second-quarter performance to create a difference. Bryce Valley’s Cashae Tebbs led the scoring with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while Kirsten Pancrazio added six and sunk two 3-pointers. On the Moquis’ side (3-14), Taylie Carlisle impressed with 13 points and three 3-pointers.

The Panguitch Bobcats (17-2) overwhelmed the Valley Buffaloes with a decisive 60-25 victory. Mallory Henrie had a standout performance for the Bobcats, scoring an impressive 21 points along with a 3-pointer. Tabetha Henrie added a solid 14 points, while Brayli Frandsen contributed 11 points, with three successful shots from outside the arc. On the other side, Kimber Reeve was the top performer for the Valley Buffaloes (9-10), contributing 8 points.

Region 22

The Manila Mustangs (13-8) overpowered the Altamont Longhorns (4-13), claiming a 52-28 victory. Kassali Wall led the Mustangs’ scoring spree with 15 points, including three successful 3-point shots. Adding to the Mustangs’ offensive were Ashlynn Allphin with 9 points and Abby Schofield capping her contribution at 8 points. Kamryn Slaugh also contributed 7 points which included two 3-pointers.

