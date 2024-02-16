Video: Watch as 2 friends surprise each other with pregnancy announcements

Brianne Martin, 30, and Ashton Kelly, 28, are best friends living an hour away from each other, and they recorded the moment they found out their due dates are about a week apart.

T&T Creative Media reported that Martin and Kelly’s husbands set up a spa day for the two of them since they knew they “were both going through first-trimester sickness.”

Before their appointment, in a Starbucks parking lot, Martin pulled out her phone to record Kelly’s reaction to telling her she’s pregnant.

“Oh also, I have to tell you something,” Martin said. “I lied to you this week, I wasn’t sick. I’m pregnant.”

Kelly started laughing and said, “I’m pregnant too.”

Martin yelled, “Are you really?” and Kelly said, “I’m eight weeks pregnant!” Martin responded that she was seven weeks pregnant, making their due dates only a week apart.

The “Today” show host, Hoda Kotb, showed the video to her audience Thursday morning. She said the pair was “getting together for a spa day, and now they’re going to be getting together for a whole lot more.”

The YouTube channel T&T Creative Media posted a longer version of the video, adding that Kelly and Martin both have one child already.

After telling Martin she’s also pregnant, Kelly said, “Yeah, dude. I got an ultrasound and everything,” and Martin responded, “Mine’s tomorrow!”

After Martin said, “We’re a week apart? Are you freaking kidding me? Oh my gosh.” Kelly said she had been feeling sick, and Martin laughed, saying she’d also been feeling tired and moody.

