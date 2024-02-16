Adults who live alone are more likely to report feeling depressed than those who live with others. But the numbers are small, based on data from a National Health Statistics Report released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that depression was greatest for those who say they don’t have enough social and emotional support, the data taken from a nationally representative survey in 2021 as part of the annual National Health Interview Survey.

For every 16 people who live alone, one reports feeling depressed, a higher rate than the 1 in 25 people who live with others and say they feel depressed, the assessment found.

“The most interesting takeaway from this study was the importance of feeling supported,” social scientist Kasley Killam, who had no part in the study, told NPR. “And this is consistent with other evidence showing that social support and emotional support really play a pivotal role in people’s overall health and well-being.”

A significant share of households are one-person, with national data showing nearly 38 million people in the U.S. live alone. A June 2023 Census report says that 27.6% of all U.S. occupied households were one person in 2020, up from just 7.7% in 1940, based on the data collected every 10 years.

The new report has a lower number, claiming that in 2021, 16% of all adults lived alone. It said they were also older than those living with others, with nearly 40% ages 65 and older, while not quite 19% of those living with others were in that age range.

Who lives alone?

Per the report, counties with the highest percentage of one-person households were concentrated in the Midwest, as well as in Alabama and Mississippi. It noted that most counties in Alaska and Utah have low percentages of one-person households. Older adults living alone is more common in rural counties, compared to urban counties.

When the report asked respondents about the levels of social and emotional support in their lives, those who said they live alone and get little or no social and emotional support were the most likely to report feeling depressed.

There was no difference between those living alone and those living with others in terms of depression if they felt like they had social and emotional support, the study found.

Study author Laryssa Mykyta told NPR that was the “most compelling and most interesting” finding because it shows how important social and emotional support are for well-being and mood.

A long-tail trend

Loneliness and social isolation have long gotten attention as major social and emotional problems that can lead to anxiety and depression. In 2018, Deseret News documented the increase in anxiety and depression among American teens in an award-winning series called “Generation Vexed.”

Deseret News a decade ago explored loneliness among refugee women, older Americans and the parents of children with severe disabilities in a series called “Living Lonely.”

And more recently Deseret News covered Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s advisory on loneliness and social isolation as a public health crisis that particularly harms youths. “The pandemic era’s unfathomable number of deaths, pervasive sense of fear, economic instability, and forced physical distancing from loved ones, friends and communities have exacerbated the unprecedented stresses young people already faced,” Murthy wrote in an urgent public health advisory.

It’s clear, however, that living alone and being lonely or depressed are not synonymous. The report notes that “some people may actively choose to live alone and may not experience negative effects on their physical and mental health. In addition, although living alone may increase the risk of social isolation, people living alone may be actively engaged in their work or communities and may have access to social networks and social and emotional support that may be protective of mental health. Further, living alone may also reflect better health as those who are in good health may be more able to live independently than those in worse health.”

Getting — and giving — help

Folks should be mindful of those living alone nearby. In cases where someone may need more social and emotional support, there are simple ways to help. VeryWell Mind notes four kinds of social support: emotional, esteem, informational and tangible.

Here are a few ways to support others who may be alone and at risk of depression, taken from the article:



Spend some time together and offer physical contact, such as hugs.

Check in and show you care.

Validate the person’s emotions and offer comfort and reassurance as needed.

Provide compliments and reassurance.

Remind people of their strengths.

Provide relevant information, perhaps about activities nearby.

Offer tangible support, like help with chores or a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

Run errands.

As for the person who needs more support, the article says to ask for help. It also recommends being specific. And you should try to expand your social circle if you are not having the robust interactions you need.