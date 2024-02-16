Puka Nacua will participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Having already conquered the football world, Puka Nacua is taking his talents to the basketball court.

The Los Angeles Rams rookie sensation will play in Friday night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday morning.

Joining Team Shannon and bringing his talents to the #RufflesCelebGame tonight at #NBAAllStar… it’s Puka Nacua! pic.twitter.com/Ki8wNBXDKt — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2024

ESPN personality Pat McAfee had lobbied the event’s leadership to secure a spot in the game for Nacua, as the former BYU star had been “vocal” about his desire to participate.

“We need him in the celebrity game, and he wants to play in it,” McAfee said on a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “People don’t want to play in that game, and he wants to play in it, put him in there. C’mon ESPN, put him in there!”

In addition to succeeding on the gridiron at Orem High in Orem, Utah, Nacua was an accomplished basketball player. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game across 82 total varsity contests in four years, even earning Second Team All-State honors as a junior.

Nacua enjoyed a record-shattering debut campaign in Los Angeles this past NFL season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the league’s most exciting young superstars in the process.

Other notable NFL participants in the Celebrity Game include Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime of this year’s Super Bowl.

The Celebrity Game will take place in Indianapolis, allowing Nacua to return to the site of his first-ever NFL touchdown.