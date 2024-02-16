‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 will be ‘edgier’ and ‘darker’ than the first season

While fans are eagerly waiting for “The Rings of Power” Season 2 to premiere, they’ll have to be sustained by any tidbit of info from the cast and crew.

The latest? “The Rings of Power” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström recently sat down with MovieZine to chat about the upcoming season — and dropped some serious hints.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 will be ‘gritty’ and ‘character-driven’

Brändström chatted about the latest season, but more specifically the tone of Season 2, saying that “Middle Earth will start to look and feel a lot bleaker,” according to Collider.

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven. I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up,” Brändström said.

She added, “I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

What will ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 be about?

As “The Rings of Power” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, “The Rings of Power” Season 2 will explore Sauron’s background, painting him as an “antihero” like Walter White and Tony Soprano.

“Season 1 opens with: Who is Galadriel? Where did she come from? What did she suffer? Why is she driven?” Payne told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re doing the same thing with Sauron in Season 2. We’ll fill in all the missing pieces.”

Payne compares Season 1 to “Batman Begins” and Season 2 to “The Dark Knight,” “with Sauron maneuvering out in the open.”

“We’re really excited,” Payne continued. “Season 2 has a canonical story.”

Showrunners have added some new faces to “The Rings of Power” Season 2 cast — including actor Ciarán Hinds, known for “Persuasion” and “The Women in Black,” as the Deseret News previously reported — which could point to new major characters from “The Lord of The Rings” cannon.

One such character is Círdan, an Elven ring bearer. As McKay told RadioTimes, “I think it’s come out that Círdan is going to be a character next season. So he’s a ring bearer, as they say.”

Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, also hinted at the possibility of Season 2 introducing Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband. She told RadioTimes, “So I feel that when or if we meet Celeborn, we will meet someone who truly knows Galadriel.”

How many seasons is ‘The Rings of Power’ supposed to be?

“The Rings of Power” showrunners have five seasons planned out, per IndieWire.

As Payne told Empire Magazine, “They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas — this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” Payne added.

As Collider points out, whether or not we’ll see all five seasons remains unclear. But “Amazon did invest a lot of money in the IP, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to see it through,” the article noted.

When is ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 coming out?

While “The Rings of Power” Season 2 is definitely happening, Amazon hasn’t announced a release date yet.

But the whole season has already been filmed, per Collider, and RadioTimes speculates that it will likely come out in 2024.

