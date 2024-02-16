Puka Nacua throws down vicious dunks at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Puka Nacua may have been a late addition to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster, but he ended Friday’s event as one of the heroes of the night.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar and BYU product helped lead his team to victory with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

It was a pair of one-handed dunks, however, that cemented Nacua’s performance among the game’s best.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Nacua intercepted an opposing inbound pass at mid-court, then took it all the way to the hole for a thunderous slam.

In game’s final minute, Nacua once again took flight for a victory-capping dunk, igniting a rowdy response from the ESPN broadcasters and fans in attendance.

“I tried to throw it down as hard as I could,” Nacua told the broadcasters during the contest.

Nacua’s squad was coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and rapper 50 Cent, with teammates including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, country singer Walker Hayes and others.

Not only did the game allow Nacua to return to the site of his first career touchdown at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but it also offered closure in the form of defeating opponent C.J. Stroud, who received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last week.