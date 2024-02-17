High school swimming: Ridgeline girls and Crimson Cliffs boys repeat as 4A state champions

A year ago, the Ridgeline girls swim team and the Crimson Cliffs boys swim team walked away as 4A state champions.

On Saturday, the RiverHawks and the Mustangs performed once again and ended the state meet atop the 4A throne.

It is the third consecutive team championship for Ridgeline. The RiverHawks had two wins in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay and still clinched the 4A crown despite not having any individual swimmers take first place.

“We had to be more strategic. We couldn’t just bank on a lot of individual first places,” said Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen. “So we were trying to collect points from 4-7 just to help out a little bit more and they did it. They understood that they had to do really good yesterday to put us in position today.

“It is really exciting. We put in a lot of time and effort and it’s really nice to see that pay off. We have a goal every year (that) we want to win, and I think that that it was challenging for us. We lost some depth coming into this year and we just worked so hard and gutted it out and it was amazing to get the win.”

Crimson Cliffs had a similar story for its boys swim team. The Mustangs didn’t take an individual win home but performed well enough in all the events to still take home the title.

“The boys did really well. We thought it was going to be a much tighter competition and so the fact that they won by so much shows just how much work they put into it. I am just so proud of them,” said Crimson Cliffs head coach Maryellen Cox.

Added assistant coach Grace Luque: “Swim season is so long. They’ve worked through the holidays and everything to get to this moment. They worked for it and took it. When an athlete decides to swim, they know it’s not like any other sport. They know it’s a hard sport and it’s competitive and that’s the biggest thing, we have top tier kids who want to put in that effort.”

Jordan’s Robert Barton had a strong finish to his last high school swim meet. Barton helped his team take first place in the 200-yard medley relay, third in the 200-yard freestyle relay and took two individual state titles, in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly

“I just wanted to come have fun today,” said Barton. “It’s my last high school meet, and I just love competing. I just wanted to go out with a bang and just really pushed myself to my limits and see how fast I could go.”

Baron emphasized how rewarding the relay wins were for both him and the Beetdiggers.

“We did awesome in those relays,” he said. “We weren’t expected to win that (200-yard medley relay), but we did so that was huge for our team and we got some guys on the podium that have never been there, so it was a super cool experience with my team.

“This is the best I’ve done at a high school state meet. I’m really happy with how I swam today and it was a really successful day.”

1 of 20 2 of 20 3 of 20 4 of 20 5 of 20 6 of 20 7 of 20 8 of 20 9 of 20 10 of 20 11 of 20 12 of 20 13 of 20 14 of 20 15 of 20 16 of 20 17 of 20 18 of 20 19 of 20 20 of 20

4A girls state swim meet

At BYU

Final team scores



Ridgeline, 292 Park City, 261 Murray, 177 Desert Hills, 153 Payson, 152 Crimson Cliffs, 125

6. Cottonwood, 125

8. Provo, 118

8. Cedar City, 118

200 medley relay



Ridgeline, 1:54.14 (Laura Rigby, Isabelle Christensen, Ava Roberts, Kendra Warren), Cottonwood, 1:54.65 Park City, 1:55.34 Crimson Cliffs, 1:57.55 Cedar City, 2:00.22 Snow Canyon, 2:00.42 Green Canyon, 2:01.61 Sky View, 2:02.10

200 freestyle



Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:54.54 Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:56.33 Lauren Biglow, Park City, 1:58.73 Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, 1:58.82 Dylan Romprey, Desert Hills, 1:59.45 McKenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, 2:02.28 Tayte Swenson, Park City, 2:02.62 Addison Taylor, Cedar, 2:04.57

200 individual medley



Kathleen Richter, Murray, 2:11.93 Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, 2:11.94 Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:14.84 Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, 2:17.68 Emma Stevens, Desert Hills, 2:19.28 Maisey Preece, Payson, 2:21.22 Isabelle Christensen, Ridgeline, 2:23.39 Claire Pocock, Provo, 2:28.68 (DQ)

50 freestyle



Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 23.85 Brooklyn Richter, Murray, 24.07 Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 24.70 Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.03 Kendra Warren, Ridgeline, 25.11 Haley Bott, Payson, 25.77 Brooklyn Bischoff, Ridgeline, 25.82 Hannah Quinn, Park City, 26.19

100 butterfly



Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, 57.87 Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, 59.05 Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 59.22 Malacha Leonard, Logan, 1:01.15 Rylie Corry, Green Canyon, 1:01.59 Kinzlee Taylor, Logan, 1:02.16 Shyanne Standing, Hurricane, 1:03.41 Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs, 1:03.48

100 freestyle



Brooklyn Richter, Murray, 52.41 Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, 53.32 Sydney Weeks, Provo, 54.71 Bryn Nielsen, Green Canyon, 55.91 Maisey Preece, Payson, 56.19 Hannah Quinn, Park City, 56.73 Zoey Hunter, Mountain Crest, 56.77 Addison Taylor, Cedar, 57.41

500 freestyle



Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:01.67 Gretchen Lane, Park City, 5:13.25 Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, 5:22.95 Dylan Romprey, Desert Hills, 5:25.81 McKenzie Mugleston, Snow Canyon, 5:26.18 Tayte Swenson, Park City, 5:29.87 Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 5:30.69 Amber Lawyer, Sky View, 5:40.26

200 freestyle relay



Ridgeline, 1:40.60 Murray, 1:42.93 Provo, 1:43.14 Payson, 1:43.78 Desert Hills, 1:44.66 Snow Canyon, 1:45.86 Park City, 1:46.33 Timpanogos, 1:47.37

100 backstroke



Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 57.58 Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 58.57 Lauren Biglow, Park City, 1:00.70 Kathleen Richter, Murray, 1:00.85 Tayley Meyerson, Sky View, 1:02.23 Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 1:03.00 Zoey Hunter, Mountain Crest, 1:03.08 Olivia Price, Cedar, 1:05.48

100 breaststroke



Claire Daley, Crimson Cliffs, 1:09.30 Isabelle Christensen, Ridgeline, 1:11.03 Kendra Warren, Ridgeline, 1:11.50 Ava Roberts, Ridgeline, 1:11.81 Maddie Nicholson, Tooele, 1:13.27 Rylie Corry, Green Canyon, 1:14.04 Annelise Han, Park City, 1:14.65 Paloma Manriquez, Cedar, 1:15.53

400 freestyle relay



Park City, (Lauren Biglow, Hannah Quinn, Tayte Swenson, Lane Gretchen) 3:40.69 Murray, 3:44.93 Ridgeline, 3:46.42 Provo, 3:47.77 Desert Hills, 3:48.34 Payson, 3:48.94 Crimson Cliffs, 3:51.69 Cedar, 3:55.37

4A boys state swim meet

At BYU

Final team scores



Crimson Cliffs, 338 Murray, 248.5 Sky View, 163 Jordan, 161 Mountain Crest, 160 Park City, 148 Desert Hills, 111 Orem, 110

8. Cedar, 110

200 medley relay



Jordan (Robert Barton, Will Coccimiglio, Nick Nigbur, Owen Hirschi), 1:40.34 Crimson Cliffs, 1:41.26 Sky View, 1:41.30 Uintah, 1:41.98 Desert Hills, 1:42.05 Orem, 1:42.16 Hillcrest, 1:42.19 Cedar, 1:43.87

200 freestyle



Robert Barton, Jordan, 1:41.41 Jaime Taylor, Park City, 1:46.20 Mackey Cook, Crimson Cliffs, 1:46.72 Jagger Morton, Uintah, 1:47.54 David Leon-Moreno, Dixie, 1:48.69 Marcus Richter, Murray, 1:49.16 Chris Lopez, Mountain crest, 1:50.56 James Christensen, Orem, 1:52.17

200 individual medley



Mateo Flores Montes De Oca, Orem, 2:03.10 Kyler Kwant, Mountain Crest, 2:03.27 Ashten Krans, Cedar City 2:04.19 Taylor Fox, Crimson Cliffs, 2:04.79 Thomas Powers, Hillcrest, 2:05.32 Riser Lundeberg, Murray, 2:05.32 Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:05.33 Chase Kehoe, Crimson Cliffs, 2:06.47

50 freestyle



Andrew Carlile, Dixie, 21.21 Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 21.68 Bronson Plumb, Crimson Cliffs, 21.87 Peter Gibbons, Sky View, 21.93 Keegan Elgie, Park City, 21.98 Austin Sorensen, Murray, 22.02 Soldier Shreeve, Mountain Crest, 22.47 Aiden Martin, Murray, 22.72

100 butterfly



Robert Barton, Jordan, 49.97 Jagger Morton, Uintah, 52.65 Ben Walters, Sky View, 52.66 Derek Hall, Crimson Cliffs, 52.93 Mackey Cook, Crimson Cliffs, 53.91 Somun Pak, Desert Hills, 54.72 Jaten Barraclough, Uintah, 55.85 Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.69 (DQ)

100 freestyle



Zach Richter, Murray, 47.09 Peter Gibbons, Sky View, 47.59 Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 47.79 Bronson Plumb, Crimson Cliffs, 48.52 Jaime Taylor, Park City, 49.20 Austin Sorensen, Murray, 49.76 Soldier Shreeve, Mountain Crest, 49.88 Aiden Martin, Murray, 53.69

500 freestyle



Keegan Elgie, Park City, 4:42.14 David Leon-Moreno, Dixie, 4:55.98 Marcus Richter, Murray, 4:56.37 Derek Hall, Crimson Cliffs, 4:58.67 Harris Bae, Park City, 4:59.63 Anthony Finger, Crimson Cliffs, 5:05.24 Cody Judd, Crimson Cliffs, 5:09.22 Blake Reed, Sky View, 5:14.89

200 freestyle relay



Murray, 1:29.20 Crimson Cliffs, 1:29.75 Jordan, 1:30.22 Mountain Crest, 1:31.51 Park City, 1:31.89 Desert Hills, 1:34.13 Payson, 1:34.98 Bear River, 1:35.72

100 backstroke



Andrew Carlile, Dixie, 51.32 Solmun Pak, Desert Hills, 53.42 Justin Granado, Cedar, 54.09 Kala Cabana, Crimson Cliffs, 55.92 Alex Skorut, Hillcrest, 55.97 Anthony Finger, Crimson Cliffs, 56.50 Jaden Hyer, Bear River, 56.66 Brigham Skinner, Mountain Crest, 56.81

100 breaststroke



Zach Richter, Murray, 59.66 Thomas Powers, Hillcrest, 59.96 Ben Walters, Sky View, 1:00.22 Chase Kehoe, Crimson Cliffs, 1:01.42 Ludwig Ibarra, Orem, 1:01.98 Riser Lundeberg, Murray, 1:02.49 Hunter Iverson, Desert Hills, 1:03.17 James Christensen, Orem, 1:01.60 (DQ)

400 freestyle relay

