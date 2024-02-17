Facebook Twitter
Isaiah Stevens’ 18 lead Colorado State past Utah State 75-55

By Associated Press
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) greets forward Joel Scott after a basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens’ 18 points helped Colorado State defeat Utah State 75-55 on Saturday night.

Stevens had eight assists for the Rams (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Joel Scott scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Nique Clifford was 4-of-10 shooting (0 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Great Osobor led the Aggies (21-5, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Ian Martinez added 14 points for Utah State. In addition, Javon Jackson had 10 points.

Colorado State built a 43-26 halftime lead, with Scott racking up 14 points.

