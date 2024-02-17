Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 17, 2024 | 
NBA Sports Utah State Aggies

Donovan Mitchell recognizes Sam Merrill with jersey during NBA 3-point contest

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Donovan Mitchell recognizes Sam Merrill with jersey during NBA 3-point contest
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell (45) and Sam Merrill (5) celebrate after a 3-point basket by Merrill in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell (45) and Sam Merrill (5) celebrate after a 3-point basket by Merrill in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Back on Jan. 21, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell posted a tweet that said, “Good Morning… put Sam Merrill in the 3pt contest” with a GIF of Merrill making his famous 2020 game-winning shot against San Diego State.

The night before, Merrill had scored 18 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, continuing a breakout season for the fourth-year pro out of Utah State.

On Feb. 5, however, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell himself would be in the contest.

On Saturday night the contest was held in Indianapolis, and Mitchell wore a special jersey for the occasion in recognition of Merrill.

The jersey was a red Cavs one, but instead of his usual No. 45, Mitchell wore No. 5, Merrill’s number.

The name on the back was also not Mitchell, but instead it said “Money Merrill.”

Mitchell was eliminated in the first round alongside Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen in a competition that Damian Lillard, the former Weber State star now of the Milwaukee Bucks, won for the second year in a row.

Afterward, Mitchell tweeted, “I have failed you,” and he included a crying face emoji and tagged Merrill.

Merrill responded by quoting Mitchell’s tweet and writing, “You made up for it with the dope jersey lol” and tagging Mitchell.

Merrill, the 60th and final pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has played in 37 games for the Cavs this season and is averaging exactly eight points (he is shooting 44.2% from behind the 3-point line), 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.6 minutes per contest.

Next Up In Sports
High school wrestling: Juab boys make it 8 straight state titles, Canyon View girls grab first 3A championship
Lauri Markkanen eliminated in opening round of All-Star 3-point contest, Damian Lillard repeats as champion
Isaiah Stevens’ 18 lead Colorado State past Utah State 75-55
Analysis: Pillow-soft defense dooms No. 19 BYU to humbling loss at Big 12-worst Oklahoma State
High school swimming: Ridgeline girls and Crimson Cliffs boys repeat as 4A state champions
Oklahoma State runs wild over No. 19 BYU’s defense in upset win