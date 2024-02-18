High school swimming: Exciting finish paves the way for another 3A state swim title for Judge

Winning state championships in swimming has become a tradition at Judge Memorial Catholic High School.
The Bulldogs did it again Saturday, but it was a new feeling for first-year coach Will Reeves, and he had to sweat it out until the final event.
He said it was worth it, though, and his group of talented athletes made sure he got a nice bath when their team’s goal was reached.
The Judge boys won the night’s final event at BYU’s pool — the 4 x 100 relay — to finish with 335 points. That was barely enough to edge Canyon View (324), followed by Ogden (220), Juan Diego (192) and Union (181).
The Judge girls, meanwhile, had an easier time, rolling up 321 points. Carbon took second with 251, then Canyon View (214), Juan Diego (155) and Ogden (149).
It was the fourth straight state championship for the Judge boys, while the girls claimed their third straight.
“I’m as excited as I could be,” said Reeves. “We had to win that last event. We knew it would be close but we told the kids it would an opportunity of a lifetime that they could always hold on to.”
The Judge boys came into the 4 x 100-meter relay with only a five-point lead despite having won two other events and used their depth to earn points in several others.
Reeves said the team was thrilled when Levi Galaviz captured the 500-yard freestyle (edging Canyon View’s Nick Bittmen) and then the Bulldogs won the 200-yard medley relay.
Every coach, swimmer and fan who was paying attention knew they would need another relay victory to keep that lead.
Galaviz, Frank Sankovitz and Matt Eager got the Bulldogs to nearly a three-second lead in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Benji Gillespie then took over and overcame a remarkable effort by Canyon View’s Kurt Morgan to capture thee trophy — but by less than one-half of a second.
Morgan swam the final 100-yard leg in 45.02 seconds, which would have easily won the 100-yard freestyle event earlier had he competed.
Morgan also anchored Canyon View’s winning 200-yard freestyle relay and took the top spot in the 200 freestyle.
For his efforts, he was named the 3A boys swimmer of the year.
On the girls side, Judge junior Delaney Dolan won two events and anchored another to add to her already large medal count.
Dolan helped account for 80 points, which ended up being about the difference. She won the 200-yard freestyle by nearly seven seconds over Canyon View freshman Gracie Taylor. and also held off Taylor in the 500 freestyle and reached the finish line ahead in the 200 medley.
The Layton Christian Academy duo of Nehir Donmez and Pinar Donmez, as well as Allison Henneuse of South Summit and Richfield’s Avah Kling, also had impressive performances for their schools and will be athletes to watch next year.
3A girls state swim meet
At BYU
Team scores
- Judge Memorial, 320
- Carbon, 251
- Canyon View, 214
- Juan Diego, 155
- Ogden, 149
- Union, 147
- Richfield, 135
- Millard, 104
Individual results
200 medley relay
- Judge Memorial (Sophie DuPont, Amelia Conner, Sophie Canale, Delaney Dolan), 1:56.98
- Juan Diego, 1:58.98
- Canyon View, 1:59.94
- Millard, 2:03.82
- Rowland Hall, 2:04.88
- Carbon, 2:05.72
- Union, 2:06.36
- Morgan, 2:08.36
200 freestyle
- Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:02.06
- Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 2:07.03
- Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 2:08.93
- Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:11.86
- Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 2:12.91
- Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:13.20
- Tori Day, North Sanpete, 2:16.00
- Ada Bradford, Carbon, 2:16.88
200 individual medley
- Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 2:08.54
- Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 2:17.33
- Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 2:26.81
- Chloe Whitehad, Judge Memorial, 2:27.92
- Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 2:30.74
- Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:32.20
- Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:32.54
- Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 2:35.83
50 freestyle
- Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 24.84
- Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 25.67
- Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 25.95
- Emery Lachance, Union, 26.16
- Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 26.17
- Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.18
- Lizzy Despain, Millard, 26.27
- Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 26.71
100 butterfly
- Nehi Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:01.53
- Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:03.06
- Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 1:03.86
- Emery Lachance, Union, 1:05.05
- Riley Gough, Richfield, 1:04.88
- Lucy Duberow, Judge Memorial, 1:06.80
- Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 1:09.26
- Sarah Nielson, Ogden, 1:10.41
100 freestyle
- Avah Kling, Richfield, 55.25
- Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 56.23
- Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 57.02
- Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 57.69
- Mia Crompton, Carbon, 58.31
- Sienna Scholes, Union, 58.78
- Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 59.52
- Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 59.74
500 freestyle
- Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:31.86
- Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 5:48.79
- Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 5:51.02
- Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 5:58.11
- Adelia Schupbach, North Summit, 6:02.96
- Melody Lake, Emery, 6:04.85
- Stephanie Winn, Union, 6:06.00
- Evie Halk, Carbon, 6:07.10
200 freestyle relay
- Canyon View (Tallula Rigtrup, Gracie Taylor, Annicka Lovell, Soleil Grimshaw), 1:46.44
- Juan Diego, 1:46.68
- Carbon, 1:46.90
- Ogden, 1:48.08
- Richfield, 1:48.67
- Judge Memorial, 1:48.72
- Grand, 1:50.25
- Emery, 1:52.41
100 backstroke
- Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 1:02.01
- Avah Kling, Richfield, 1:02.75
- Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:03.51
- Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:03.57
- Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:04.72
- Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 1:04.94
- Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:08.53
- Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:08.61
100 breaststroke
- Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:05.22
- Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:11.00
- Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 1:11.50
- Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 1:12.69
- Melody Lake, Emery, 1:13.36
- Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:13.42
- Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:15.41
- Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 1:15.47
400 freestyle relay
- Judge Memorial (Sophie DuPont, Lucy Duberow, Madeline Page, Delaney Dolan), 3:52.38
- Carbon, 3:57.87
- Richfield, 3:58.64
- Union, 3:59.01
- South Summit, 4:05.27
- Grand, 4:07.78
- Canyon View, 4:08.92
- Ogden, 4:09.87
3A boys state swim meet
At BYU
Team scores
- Judge Memorial, 335
- Canyon View, 324
- Ogden, 220
- Juan Diego, 192
- Union, 181
- Morgan, 124
- Emery, 121
- Carbon, 101
Individual results
200 medley relay
- Judge Memorial (Benji Gillespie, Teddy Fiscus, Matt Eagar, Levi Galaviz), 1:39.83
- Juan Diego, 1:43.15
- Ogden, 1:43.48
- Canyon View, 1:44.47
- Emery, 1:50.52
- Union, 1:52.11
- Grand, 1:52.87
- Carbon, 1:54.75
200 freestyle
- Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:42.98
- Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 1:51.45
- Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 1:51.78
- JW Silcox, North Summit, 1:53.56
- Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 1:53.69
- Jack Talboys, Judge Memorial, 1:54.00
- Mason Engar, Carbon, 1:56.30
- Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 1:56.58
200 individual medley
- James Keddington, South Summit, 2:00.79
- Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 2:05.66
- Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 2:06.87
- Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 2:09.66
- Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 2:09.89
- Nick Hren, Grand, 2:11.68
- Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 2:12.01
- Stetson Batty, Union, 2:13.52
50 freestyle
- Boston Bennett, Union, 21.52
- Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 21.79
- Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 22.54
- Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 22.87
- Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 23.18
- Zach Meehan, Juan Diego, 23.19
- Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 23.49
- Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 24.82
100 butterfly
- Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 49.27
- Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 50.19
- Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 52.25
- Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 53.63
- Sam Despain, Canyon View, 54.14
- Nick Hren, Grand, 55.97
- Josh Parks, Grantsville, 56.43
- Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 57.88
100 freestyle
- Boston Bennett, Union, 47.36
- Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 48.92
- Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 50.02
- Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 51.61
- Liam Cox, Judge Memorial, 52.40
- Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 52.61
- Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 52.93
- Ryker Getchell, Union, 53.66
500 freestyle
- Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 5:07.69
- Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 5:08.02
- Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 5:08.70
- Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:11.13
- JW Silcox, North Summit, 5:11.77
- Jack Talboys, Judge Memorial, 5:18.40
- Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 5:21.12
- Gerrit Noorda, Morgan, 5:33.68
200 freestyle relay
- Canyon View (Jonah Comino, Sam Despain, Sean Cannon, Kurt Morgan), 1:30.23
- Ogden, 1:32.93
- Juan Diego, 1:33.50
- South Summit, 1:33.67
- Union, 1:35.17
- Emery, 1:36.52
- Morgan, 1:49.77
100 backstroke
- Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 50.11
- Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 53.08
- Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 53.61
- Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 48.14
- Mason Engar, Carbon, 1:01.46
- Brock Welling, Ogden, 1:01.76
- Connor Smith, Morgan, 1:01.94
- Henry Erickson, Rowland Hall, 1:01.97
100 breaststroke
- Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:02.72
- James Keddington, South Summit, 1:02.83
- Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 1:03.93
- Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 1:03.97
- Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:04.54
- Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 1:04.64
- Toby Carlton, Ogden, 1:05.07
- Oran Moore, Grand, 1:06.02
400 freestyle relay
- Judge Memorial (Levi Galaviz, Frank Sankovitz, Matt Eager, Benji Gillespie), 3:17.08
- Canyon View, 3:17.43
- Union, 3:29.28
- Ogden, 3:34.96
- Morgan, 3:37.05
- Emery, 3:41.63
- Carbon, 3:41.89