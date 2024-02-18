5 takeaways from Utah’s thrilling win at UCLA

LOS ANGELES — For the second time on its Los Angeles road trip, Utah had its fortunes come down to the final minute.

This time, the Utes came out on top at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

Branden Carlson’s putback with 0.2 seconds left provided the winning points as Utah finally earned its first Pac-12 road victory in thrilling fashion over UCLA.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 20 seconds.

First. Deivon Smith found Keba Keita for a short jumper with 19.5 seconds to play, putting Utah ahead 68-67.

Dylan Andrews then drilled a jumper with 6.6 seconds to play to put UCLA back in front.

On the ensuing possession, Smith drove to the hoop and missed a layup that hit off the top of the backboard and Branden Carlson got a putback at the buzzer.

After review, officials ruled the basket was good and put 0.2 second on the clock.

UCLA couldn’t get a shot off after a timeout.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Carlson paced the Utes with 17 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Smith added 17 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Former Ute Lazar Stefanovic scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half while adding eight rebounds and three assists.



Back and forth contest: There were six ties and 10 lead changes in the contest.

Utah, which shot 42.1% overall and 50% in the second half, started 1 of 12 from 3-point range but improved as the game went on and finished 9 of 28. UCLA shot 39.7% and 5 of 21 from 3. Second-chance points and points off turnovers: Utah was outdone in both second-chance points (16-10) and points off turnovers (13-6), two factors that also went against the Utes in their loss Thursday at USC. Those final two second-chance points from Carlson, though, provided the edge.

Utah was outdone in both second-chance points (16-10) and points off turnovers (13-6), two factors that also went against the Utes in their loss Thursday at USC. Those final two second-chance points from Carlson, though, provided the edge. A physical one: There were two technicals called in the game — one on UCLA coach Mick Cronin and another on the Utah bench.

The most blatant moment in a physical game, though, was a flagrant 2 foul called on UCLA guard Sebastian Mack.

With 9:53 left in the first half, Branden Carlson was setting a screen at midcourt and Mack elbowed Carlson in the throat. That earned Mack, the team’s leading scorer, an ejection.

Sebastian Mack EJECTED after this cheap shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/37J9xhmX2u — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2024

What’s next?

The Runnin’ Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game losing streak, will stay on the road next weekend with a matchup at Colorado on Saturday (7 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Buffaloes most recently rallied from down 16 to beat USC in double overtime.

