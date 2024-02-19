At the halfway point of its current term, the Supreme Court has several blockbuster argument sessions in its rearview mirror, including a battle over former President Donald Trump’s right to appear on 2024 ballots.

But some of the biggest debates are yet to come as the justices barrel toward their traditional June 30 deadline for releasing opinions.

In the weeks ahead, the court will consider censorship on sites like Facebook, FDA guidelines for an abortion-inducing pill and a number of other thorny issues.

Here’s what you need to know about the most notable cases on the Supreme Court’s schedule for February and March:

Ohio v. EPA

Consolidated with: Kinder Morgan v. EPA; American Forest & Paper v. EPA; U.S. Steel Corp. v. EPA.

Key question: Can the Environmental Protection Agency implement its plan to reduce ozone pollution while lawsuits challenging it play out?

Lower court rulings: Lower courts have not yet ruled on whether the EPA's plan can take effect permanently. In these four cases, state officials and companies affected by the proposed air quality rules are challenging a D.C. Circuit ruling saying the plan can take effect at least temporarily.

Moody v. Netchoice

Consolidated with: Netchoice v. Paxton.

Key question: Can states — specifically Texas and Florida — regulate social media sites' content moderation policies?

Lower court rulings: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Texas' law, which aims to prevent social media sites like Facebook and X from basing content moderation decisions on the views a user is promoting. But the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked most of Florida's similar policy from taking effect.

Garland v. Cargill

Oral arguments: Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Wednesday, Feb. 28. Key question: Does a 1986 law prohibiting the purchase or sale of machine guns justify a modern ban on bump stocks?

Lower court ruling: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that bump stocks, which can be used to transform semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones, do not fit the legal definition of machine guns and, therefore, can't be regulated using that 1986 law.

FBI agents walk on the roof of boxes inside the concert grounds where a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. The Las Vegas shooting inspired the federal ban on bump stocks that’s being challenged in Garland v. Cargill. John Locher, Associated Press

Murthy v. Missouri

Oral arguments: Monday, March 18.

Monday, March 18. Key question: Can the Biden administration work with social media companies to set content moderation policies for posts on COVID-19 vaccines and other sensitive topics?

Lower court ruling: A district court judge ruled against the Biden administration, issuing an order that prevents administration officials, including leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FBI, from communicating with social media sites about content. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld that order.

FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine

Consolidated with: Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

Oral arguments: Tuesday, March 26.

Oral arguments: Tuesday, March 26.

Key question: Should the FDA’s efforts to broaden access to an abortion-inducing pill be overturned?

Lower court rulings: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the FDA and Danco Laboratories, which manufactures the pill, determining that the FDA acted improperly when it allowed the pill to be provided by mail and extended how long into a pregnancy the pill can be used.

Why it matters: These are the first abortion-related cases the Supreme Court will hear since it overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and the justices’ eventual ruling could further limit abortion access nationwide. Mifepristone, the pill at the center of this battle, is used in more than half of abortions in the U.S. each year, according to The Associated Press.