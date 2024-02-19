Utah businessman first to submit signatures for 3rd Congressional District ballot

Entrepreneur Case Lawrence announced Monday he had collected the 7,000 signatures required to get on the Republican primary election ballot for the 3rd Congressional District.

The district, currently held by Rep. John Curtis, who is stepping down to run for the Senate, stretches across much of the eastern side of the state and includes Provo and Moab.

Lawrence is the founder and former CEO of CircusTrix, now called Sky Zone, a trampoline park franchisor based in Provo. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and earned a law degree from Duke. He teaches a class on entrepreneurship at BYU’s Marriott School of Business and serves on the President’s Leadership Council at the university.

If the signatures are verified, Lawrence would be the first candidate to qualify for the Republican primary in the race to replace Curtis.

Lawrence said he thinks voters are “looking for a fresh approach,” and he’s running to “fight to secure our border and restore our economy.”

Utah’s Republican primary will be held Tuesday, June 25.

