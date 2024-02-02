The most magical place on earth might not be as magical for your wallet.

Walt Disney World Resort has four theme parks, two water parks, over 120 attractions, 50 entertainment options and 140 dining destinations. With thousands of things to do, the standard date-based ticket starts at $109 per day, according to the ticketing website.

Besides the initial price of tickets, there are the costs of food, accommodations, souvenirs and transportation. The average family vacation to Disney World can rack up a total of $4,000 to $10,000, per Westgate Resorts.

What are good financial strategies to get to Disney World on a budget? Luckily, there are thousands of resources, professionals to talk to and classes you can take.

How can I spend the least money at Disney?

The travel planning experts, MagicGuides, have curated a list of their best advice for maximizing fun while staying within budget.

1. Bring your own water

Located by Orlando, Disney World can be incredibly hot. Staying hydrated is important to protect you and your family from heat exhaustion. However, the expense of purchasing liquids throughout the day adds up. Bringing drinks or reusable water bottles into the park is a great idea to save some extra cash. If forgotten, ice water is also free at Disney World quick-serve restaurants.

2. Buy discounted Disney gift cards

These discounted cards can be used to pay for admission, souvenirs, food and anything on property where credit cards are accepted. The gift cards can be found at grocery stores and other participating retailers. For example, the Target RedCard allows individuals to buy Disney gift cards at a 5% discount.

3. Avoid peak times

Rates of the park and to room somewhere are higher during peak days. Typically, the most expensive days are during the summer, holidays and school vacations. Use a crowd calendar to avoid these times and hopefully the high costs. MagicGuides has a crowd calendar here.

4. Pack the essentials for your trip

Purchasing essentials at parks can be expensive compared to buying them at home. Before your trip, consider making a list of needed items such as the ones below:



Toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant or lotion.

Medications: ibuprofen, Advil or regularly taken meds.

Snacks: meals, small snacks and reusable bags.

Weather: umbrellas, rain jackets, ponchos and sunscreen.

Portable phone chargers.

Hand sanitizer or wet wipes.

5. Watch the food budget

If you want to buy food at the park, the Disney Dining Plan might be a good option if you spend a lot of money on food. However, if planning to only spend a little, bringing snacks along the way or a pay-as-you-go method might be best.

Food can also be bought at the local grocery store to be made into quick meals.

6. Pick a day to not spend at the park

To reduce admission expenses, enjoying non-park days can be a good idea. Picking a date in the middle of your vacation allows for rest and a recharge after an eventful beginning of the trip.

Cost-effective, non-Disney activities might include relaxing by the pool, going on Disney’s Boardwalk or taking the monorail resort tour.

7. Book your vacation through a Disney travel agent

Some reputable travel agencies do not have a fee attached. Disney pays these agencies to help plan and book Disney trips for their guests. Part of the planning includes making recommendations, purchasing tickets for you, booking a hotel, telling you about discounts and proactively re-booking a trip if a lower rate arises.

8. Stay off-site

A non-Disney hotel is usually cheaper, offering more room options that include larger spaces for big groups or families. These rooms often include kitchenettes so guests can purchase and cook their own food, helping to cut down on some costs. Other options include booking housing through Airbnb or HomeAway.

However, staying off-site gives you no access to free Disney World transportation services. If the hotel does not offer transportation, and if the additional fee of renting a car and parking charges, MagicGuides recommend staying at Disney Value resorts. These resorts are in-park lodging but offer the cheapest rates.

Available Disney World ‘classes’

Even when trying to stay in budget, navigating the world of Disney can be quite confusing. Content creators and travel planners have since stepped up to create TikToks, classes and guides. While purchasing a guide or signing up for a class costs money, it could save valuable time.

Brooke Raybould, a content creator who sells “Mom’s Guide to Disney World” for $40, has earned popularity on TikTok, according to The Washington Post.

“There’s an entire system to doing Disney World the right way,” she said on her video.

@brookeraybould Magic Kingdom EARLY PARK ENTRY STRATEGY! But first, only 2 more days to get the discount for “A Mom’s Guide to Disney World,” the 200-page guide I wrote to help moms plan Disney! Comment the word “MAGIC” to get the link to the guide (a sneak peek) and use code “MAGIC2023” for $10 off at checkout. EARLY PARK ENTRY TIME NOTES: 5:00 AM Wakeup 5:15 AM Workout 7:00 AM Book UBER 7:15 AM Leave @fsorlando in UBER 7:30 AM Arrive in front of Disney’s Contemporary Hotel 7:30 AM Walk to Magic Kingdom using walkway! 7:35 AM First in line at kiosks 7:45 AM Enter park + Main Street US is open! Note: snap a photo in front of Cinderella’s Castle while park is empty. 7:50 AM Line up to rope drop Seven Dwarfs Mine Train 8:20 AM Rides are OPEN to start riding! … and we stayed all the way til 8:15 PM! MAGIC KINGDOM GENERAL NOTES: We rope dropped Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. This is the only way to get on this ride without a line without paying. Next, we rode Peter Pan, It’s a Small World and Ariel. Fantasyland was finished and the park had barely opened. If Seven Dwarfs has a sign that says 75 minute wait when you rope drop. Ignore it! The line is actually short if you get there early, they just default to that sign. Our first Genie+ Big Thunder Mountain was then ready to ride at 10:15 AM. TRON is incredible, and now makes Magic Kingdom one of our fave parks! Skipper Jungle Canteen for dinner - food was amazing; ambiance was … okay. … And we SURPRISED the kids and decided to do EPCOT on Monday! Check my stories tomorrow! For those asking, we stay at the Four Seasons @fsorlando and love it! ♬ original sound - Brooke, The Southernish Mama

Kirsten Andrade, a concierge travel planner, created the Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane Tips & Tricks Facebook Group. After several months and more than 200,000 members, she launched an online class for $39, per The Washington Post.

“It’s kind of a mixture of a Zoom and like a remote college class. We’ve got a little pop quiz built in,” she said to The Washington Post.

Jessica Mickelson has a Disney planning business, Well Hello Magic. Being the mom of four kids, her tagline is “minimizing parental stress at the Disney parks.” Her “Magic Made Easy” course is available for $139 while also having free park guides, a YouTube channel, podcast, blog and social media accounts, per The Washington Post.

No matter how you and your family choose to spend money, remember that being stressed about finances can take away the fun. Consider planning your trip in advance to enjoy the magic of Disney World.

