3-star edge rusher Nela Tupou commits to Utah

The University of Utah has its first defensive commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

After securing two quarterbacks — four-star Wyatt Becker and three-star Shaker Reisig — to kick things off for the 2025 class, the Utes turned their attention to defense, getting a commitment from Folsom, California, edge rusher Nela Tupou.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tupou is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He played both tight end and defensive end at Folsom High School, recording 18 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns along with playing on defense.

Becker was quick to welcome his future teammate, replying “UBoyz!!” to Tupou’s commitment post.

First and foremost I want thank my Heavenly Father for blessing me with the life I have and the gifts he has given me. I am grateful to my parents, family and coaches for supporting me and helping me throughout my recruiting journey. So with that being said, I am excited to… pic.twitter.com/SJg5Aqen5a — Taniela NELA Key Tupou (@NelaKeyTupou) February 21, 2024

Utah likely will play Tupou on defense, as his primarily recruiter was defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, according to Tupou’s 247Sports page.

Tupou had offers from Utah, BYU and Washington State, among others.