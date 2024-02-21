Nintendo releases new trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! video game

A new video game is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month that your kids are probably looking forward to.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to launch March 22 on Nintendo Switch. You get to play as Princess Peach, who saves the Sparkle Theater from a group of villains known as Grape and the Sour Bunch, per Nintendo.

We’ve already gotten a glimpse of the gameplay, thanks to two trailers Nintendo released, one of which was released this week.

We get to see Princess Peach on stage in both trailers, but every time the red curtain closes and reopens, she changes into a different outfit with different levels to complete. The game is a platform genre game like previous Mario games.

Here’s a list of currently announced Peach transformations from Nintendo:



Cowgirl Peach.

Ninja Peach.

Detective Peach.

Kung Fu Peach.

Dashing Thief Peach.

Figure Skater Peach.

Mighty Peach.

Mermaid Peach.

Nintendo hints that these are not the only transformations Peach will undergo in the game and users can expect more.

Along with these trailers, Nintendo is also releasing a limited time Joy-Con controller set in Princess Peach’s famous color pastel pink.

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

You can preorder the game for $59.99 on the Nintendo Store.