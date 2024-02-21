Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: 30-point fourth quarter lifts Brighton to 5A second round win over Juan Diego

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school boys basketball: 30-point fourth quarter lifts Brighton to 5A second round win over Juan Diego
merlin_3021490.jpg

Brighton’s Nash Matheson shoots the ball with Juan Diego’s Stockton Young on defense in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Box score

As his team battled through adversity and a difficult region schedule this season, Brighton coach Tim Gardner loved how the group embraced its underdog role and competed with a chip on its shoulder.

Throughout, Gardner stressed with his players the goal was to be the most dangerous team in February, and that’s kind of how things have unfolded the past two weeks.

No. 8 seed Brighton exploded offensively in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 5A second round game against No. 9 Juan Diego, scoring 30 points as it pulled away for the emphatic 70-53 victory.

Bradley Easton went off in the fourth quarter connecting on five straight 3-pointers to ignite a 26-10 spurt to close the game.

“Our goal was to be the most dangerous team in February and I think that at spurts we’re playing really well, we just need to be a little bit more consistent over the course of the game,” said Gardner.

merlin_3021488.jpg

Brighton players and students celebrate their 70-53 victory over Juan Diego in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 17
merlin_3021486.jpg

Juan Diego’s Stockton Young goes up to shoot the ball with Brighton’s Josh Mawhinney on defense in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 17
merlin_3021484.jpg

Juan Diego’s Tevarii Pecqueux drives the ball with Brighton’s Nash Matheson, left, and Kaden Morzelewski, right, on defense in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_3021482.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_3021480.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_3021478.jpg

Juan Diego’s Tevarii Pecqueux shoots the ball with Brighton’s Kaden Morzelewski on defense in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_3021490.jpg

Brighton’s Nash Matheson shoots the ball with Juan Diego’s Stockton Young on defense in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_3021476.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 17
merlin_3021474.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_3021472.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_3021470.jpg

Juan Diego’s coach Drew Trost speaks to the players during their game against Brighton in the second round playoff for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_3021468.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_3021466.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_3021464.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_3021460.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_3021462.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_3021458.jpg

Juan Diego plays Brighton in the second round playoff game for 5A high school boys basketball at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_3021488.jpg
merlin_3021486.jpg
merlin_3021484.jpg
merlin_3021482.jpg
merlin_3021480.jpg
merlin_3021478.jpg
merlin_3021490.jpg
merlin_3021476.jpg
merlin_3021474.jpg
merlin_3021472.jpg
merlin_3021470.jpg
merlin_3021468.jpg
merlin_3021466.jpg
merlin_3021464.jpg
merlin_3021460.jpg
merlin_3021462.jpg
merlin_3021458.jpg

Brighton struggled offensively through the first three quarters, but it was getting the looks Gardner wanted, it just felt like there was a lid on the hoop.

That was particularly the case for Easton, who hasn’t been shooting well over the past five days.

“Going back to last Friday against East he just has not shot the ball well for the last four or five days in practice,” said Gardner, who said it was great to see Easton drain five straight 3s during a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.

“Teams are going to scout Brad and our team did a really good job of getting him his spots. You have to get stops to get some opportunities in transition,” added Gardner.

Easton finished with 25 points, with all six of his 3-pointers coming in the final nine minutes. With each dagger 3-pointer, Brighton’s student section got more and more rowdy.

Easton’s first of five straight 3s in the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 47-42. His next three came on three straight possessions as the lead swelled from 49-42 to 58-42 with 3:11 remaining in the game.

In a blink, a game that looked like it might come down to the final possession was suddenly a blowout.

Easton tacked one last 3-pointer in the final two minutes, finishing with 17 fourth quarter points.

“Really proud of our guys. State tournaments are hard, there’s no easy out and we had to fight, claw and claw for everything tonight against a team that has really good players. They’re well-coached and they have good size,” said Gardner.

Related

As the No. 8 seed, Brighton had the luxury of a first-round bye on Monday whereas Juan Diego had a grind out a 52-51 win over underdog Clearfield.

Gardner can’t help but believe his team was fresher in the fourth quarter as a result.

Early on though, Juan Diego seemed sharper after getting its playoff jitters out of the way the night earlier.

The Soaring Eagle led 16-11 after the first quarter, but led by Nash Matheson — who scored 17 points — Brighton regained the lead 25-23 by halftime.

Brighton never trailed in the third quarter but still only led 40-38 after three as Juan Diego got great production in the paint from big man Luke Meyer, who finished with 21 points.

In the fourth quarter, things got out of hand quickly for Juan Diego thanks to Easton’s sharp shooting.

Juan Soto chipped in with 18 points for Brighton in his second-best game offensively this season, and Gardner said the junior guard is getting “more and more comfortable as the year has progressed.”

Gardner said unsung hero Kaden Morzelewski continues to play a big role for his team, and did so again on Wednesday despite not scoring a point, as he recorded four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“We’ve got who I think is the best on-ball defender in the state in Kaden Morzelewski, and the impact he has on the game on the defensive side it just doesn’t get talked about enough,” said Gardner.

With the victory, Brighton advances to Saturday’s 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah and will face No. 1 seed Alta at 11:10 a.m.

Alta and Brighton split their season series, with Alta winning 79-55 on Jan. 19 and Brighton returning the favor last week with a 60-47 win.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
High school boys basketball: Timpanogos jumps out to huge lead, hangs on to advance in 4A playoffs
High school boys basketball: Owen Bawden’s heroics send Cedar Valley to the second round
High school boys basketball: Tuesday’s 5A first round recap
Larry H. Miller Week 28 high school star athletes of the week
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup