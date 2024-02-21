Where do BYU, Utah State and Utah land in the latest bracketology projections?
With three weeks left in the regular season, the Cougars and Aggies have similar NCAA Tournament prospects, while the likely Utes have some work to do
After some tough losses last week, it’s been a solid couple of days for Utah’s three teams that have the best chance of making the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.
BYU, Utah State and Utah are all coming off confidence-building victories, ones that should help bolster their NCAA résumé come Selection Sunday on March 17.
How did they help in the latest bracketology projections?
Here’s a look at several national predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State with three weeks left in the regular season.
What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah State and Utah?
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Nebraska in the first round, Charlotte regional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 7 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional.
- Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Spokane regional.
- Utah: No. 11 seed vs. South Carolina in the first round, Omaha regional.
- BYU: No. 4 seed.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed.
- Utah: No. 10 seed.
- BYU: No. 8 seed vs. Florida in the first round, Brooklyn regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Butler-Gonzaga winner in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Providence-Texas A&M winner in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Charlotte regional.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M-Butler winner in the first round.
- Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Gonzaga in the first round.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 7 seed vs. Nevada in the first round, Charlotte regional.
- Utah State: No. 8 seed vs. Virginia in the first round, Brooklyn regional.
- Utah: Designated among First Four Out.
- BYU: No. 6 seed vs. Indiana State in the first round.
- Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M-Gonzaga winner in the first round.
- Utah: Not included.
What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah State and Utah bracketology projections?
- BYU: The Cougars’ seed projections are getting a bit more spread out, with BYU projected anywhere from a No. 4 seed by Team Rankings to a No. 8 seed by USA Today. The majority of bracketology projections used for this article, though, had BYU as a No. 6 seed.
- Utah State: The Aggies are in similar seeding territory to the Cougars, being as high as a No. 5 seed with CBS Sports and as low as a No. 8 seed by The Bracketeer. Utah State’s primary seed projection is also a No. 6.
- Utah: The Utes are seen by most bracketologists as being just outside the NCAA Tournament right now, after a three-game losing streak, though CBS Sports and Team Rankings still have them being in the NCAA field.
How are BYU, Utah State and Utah trending right now?
- BYU: The No. 25 Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) picked up one of their biggest wins of the season Tuesday night when they beat No. 11 Baylor at home. That helped alleviate some of the sting after a 10-point loss at Big 12 last-place team Oklahoma State last Saturday.
BYU is currently No. 11 in the NET rankings and has five regular-season games remaining, with three of those on the road, including at No. 9 Kansas next Tuesday.
- Utah State: The Aggies (22-5, 10-4 Mountain West) sit all alone atop the MWC standings after beating No. 19 San Diego State at the Spectrum on Tuesday night. That’s a big one, considering the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its projected top 16 last week and had the Aztecs as a No. 4 seed.
Utah State is currently No. 30 in the NET rankings and holds its conference title fate in its own hands with four regular-season games left, including the next three against the three teams at the bottom of the league standings.
- Utah: The Runnin’ Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) are also coming off a critical win, beating UCLA on the road on a last-second putback by Branden Carlson. Before that, Utah had lost three straight and four of five.
It helps build some confidence for the team to earn its first Pac-12 road victory ahead of playing three of its final five regular-season games away from the Huntsman Center. The Utes are currently No. 46 in the NET rankings.
