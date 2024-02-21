Where do BYU, Utah State and Utah land in the latest bracketology projections?

After some tough losses last week, it’s been a solid couple of days for Utah’s three teams that have the best chance of making the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

BYU, Utah State and Utah are all coming off confidence-building victories, ones that should help bolster their NCAA résumé come Selection Sunday on March 17.

How did they help in the latest bracketology projections?

Here’s a look at several national predictions for BYU, Utah and Utah State with three weeks left in the regular season.

BYU guard Spencer Johnson goes to the basket against Baylor at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah State and Utah?

ESPN



No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M in the first round, Pittsburgh regional. Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Nebraska in the first round, Charlotte regional.

CBS Sports



No. 7 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional. Utah State: No. 5 seed vs. Appalachian State in the first round, Spokane regional.

Team Rankings



No. 4 seed. Utah State: No. 6 seed.

USA Today



No. 8 seed vs. Florida in the first round, Brooklyn regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Butler-Gonzaga winner in the first round, Pittsburgh regional.

Stadium



No. 5 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Pittsburgh regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Providence-Texas A&M winner in the first round, Salt Lake City regional.

The Washington Post



No. 6 seed vs. Grand Canyon in the first round, Charlotte regional. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Mississippi State in the first round, Omaha regional.

Fox Sports



No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M-Butler winner in the first round. Utah State: No. 7 seed vs. Gonzaga in the first round.

The Bracketeer



No. 7 seed vs. Nevada in the first round, Charlotte regional. Utah State: No. 8 seed vs. Virginia in the first round, Brooklyn regional.

NCAA.com



No. 6 seed vs. Indiana State in the first round. Utah State: No. 6 seed vs. Texas A&M-Gonzaga winner in the first round.

What stands out about the latest BYU, Utah State and Utah bracketology projections?

BYU: The Cougars' seed projections are getting a bit more spread out, with BYU projected anywhere from a No. 4 seed by Team Rankings to a No. 8 seed by USA Today. The majority of bracketology projections used for this article, though, had BYU as a No. 6 seed.

Utah State: The Aggies are in similar seeding territory to the Cougars, being as high as a No. 5 seed with CBS Sports and as low as a No. 8 seed by The Bracketeer. Utah State's primary seed projection is also a No. 6.

Utah: The Utes are seen by most bracketologists as being just outside the NCAA Tournament right now, after a three-game losing streak, though CBS Sports and Team Rankings still have them being in the NCAA field.

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) blocks the shot of UCLA guard Brandon Williams Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Los Angeles. Eric Thayer, Associated Press

How are BYU, Utah State and Utah trending right now?