First Presidency releases 2024 Easter message: ‘I have overcome the world’

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released their 2024 Easter message on Tuesday in advance of the holiday, Sunday, March 31. The short letter appeared in the March 2024 Liahona magazine, available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

While Latter-day Saints have always celebrated the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, starting last year, the First Presidency asked congregations around the world to cancel all meetings on Easter Sunday except sacrament meeting — the central, one-hour worship service in which members renew the covenants they’ve made with Christ.

Past Easter messages have focused on extending forgiveness to others, as hostility in America has increased. This year’s message encourages hope and cheer in Christ’s promise of peace, relief and unending happiness to come. President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring write: