First Presidency releases 2024 Easter message: ‘I have overcome the world’
‘Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice ... the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us’
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released their 2024 Easter message on Tuesday in advance of the holiday, Sunday, March 31. The short letter appeared in the March 2024 Liahona magazine, available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.
While Latter-day Saints have always celebrated the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, starting last year, the First Presidency asked congregations around the world to cancel all meetings on Easter Sunday except sacrament meeting — the central, one-hour worship service in which members renew the covenants they’ve made with Christ.
Past Easter messages have focused on extending forgiveness to others, as hostility in America has increased. This year’s message encourages hope and cheer in Christ’s promise of peace, relief and unending happiness to come. President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring write:
This Easter season, we invite you to ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection, which bless all of us.
Through our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we receive this message of hope: In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world (John 16:33). The Savior promises that as we keep His commandments and ordinances, we will have peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come (Doctrine and Covenants 59:23).
We testify that Jesus Christ lives! He is risen (Matthew 28:6). Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality. Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us. The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ (Mosiah 16:8).