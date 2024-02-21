Social media influencers and celebrities are embracing the freezing cold again, this time with testimonials about the benefits of ice facials. Plunging your face into a bowl of icy water, rubbing ice on your face and even cryotherapy in a salon or clinic are said to be the latest trend in the quest for healthy, youthful-looking skin.

Baggy eyes? Swollen pores? Wrinkles? An ice facial is touted as just the thing.

But when National Geographic asked dermatologists about the science to back the claims, they found there really isn’t any. The therapeutic benefits are anecdotal and there are some cautions that must be considered to avoid harming delicate facial tissue.

“Ice coming into contact with the skin can potentially damage the skin barrier due to its freezing temperature,” New York University dermatologist Dr. Jessica Garelik told National Geographic, when asked what harm rubbing an ice cube on one’s face could possibly do. “This can be problematic for patients whose skin is already dry and sensitive.”

The practice gets mixed reviews.

Healthline reported that “the practice of facial skin icing is gaining traction. While there is no scientific evidence to back up its efficacy, it is anecdotally said to benefit people with conditions such as acne or swollen eyes.”

We’ve all heard advice to put ice on a sprain to reduce swelling and pain. Fans of ice facials expand the principle to include reducing oiliness, easing acne, soothing sunburn, reducing the impact of insect bites and rashes, as well as tackling fine lines and wrinkles, among other things, the article said.

In its guide to the practice, Healthline notes, too, that there’s no clinical evidence supporting ice facials. And it points out that ice doesn’t have to be frozen water. Some people use frozen aloe or green tea.

The article concludes, “If you’re considering ice facials, discuss the idea with your health care professional first. They can determine if icing your face is appropriate for your current health condition and any medications, especially topical, that you’ve been prescribed.”

Cleveland Clinic also looked at the practice and offered suggestions for doing it safely. That article says not to put ice directly on your face, since it can cause irritation and redness. Instead, wrap an ice cube in a thin cloth and lightly massage your face in a circular motion. Motion is a keyword: Keep the ice cube moving and don’t let it rest long on any one bit of skin. Also, moisturize after.

The clinic blog said that people with thin or sensitive skin, those with broken capillaries and anyone who is recovering from a facial procedure — from peels to cosmetic surgery or laser treatment — should not ice their face.

It adds that icing could be a quick fix for skin problems, but prevention is better. Prioritize sleep, hydration and nutrition.

