Video: Watch as a horse gallops along the freeway on I-95 near Philadelphia

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, a horse escaped from its stable and made its way to the freeway for a morning jog.

Fox 29 reported the initial phone call to law enforcement. “Yes, I need help. There’s a horse on 95 Northbound ramp and they are requesting help, help to catch this horse. Catch a horse? That’s correct sir.”

Angelo Palmer captured video of the scene at around 6 a.m., showing the horse galloping on the shoulder of the highway. In the video, the animal’s hooves are loudly pounding on the concrete.

“I got a good shot,” Palmer said, per 6 ABC. “The horse is going like 25 miles per hour because we slowed down to his speed. We all matched his speed because we were trying to protect the horse.”

The horse eventually exited the highway of its own accord. Off the highway, it was retrieved by its owners, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

The club’s executive assistant, Nicole Bryan, said while they aren’t sure exactly how the horse got loose, she “suspects vandalism,” per Fox 29.

Bryan said, “We have multiple witnesses who said the horse was locked up because they are locked behind the gate, then also locked in their pen.”

“The horse is fine, honestly,” Bryan said. “I think we were more traumatized than this horse is.”

The Philadelphia Police Department started posting jokes about the horse’s wild ride to X, and a local Philadelphia news station replied with its own story in the comment section, titled, “Who let the horse out?”