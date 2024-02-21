Next up on the Tabernacle Choir’s world tour: the southeastern U.S.

As the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square get ready to perform in the Philippines for the first time, they’ve added another region to their multiyear “Hope” world tour: the southeastern United States.

On Feb. 21, the choir announced the third stop of a world tour that so far has taken them to Mexico City and the Philippines. In September, the 360 members of the choir and the 85-piece orchestra will travel to Florida and Georgia for three concerts — the choir’s first performances in these states in 23 years.

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square heads to Florida, Georgia

The southeastern U.S. leg of the tour begins Sept. 7 with a performance at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. The stadium, which seats more than 19,000, is the largest indoor arena in Florida, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Two days later, the choir and orchestra will perform at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta. This performance marks the latest collaboration between the Tabernacle Choir and Morehouse College.

The Rev. Lawrence Carter, dean of Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, is a longtime fan of the Tabernacle Choir and presented Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize last year. Six months later, the glee clubs from Morehouse College and Spelman College traveled to Salt Lake City to take part in the “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast.

The Morehouse College Glee Club and the Spelman College Glee Club perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square at their weekly Sunday broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Now, nearly a year after that performance, the Tabernacle Choir will bring its music to Atlanta.

“When the Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs performed with the Tabernacle Choir in Salt Lake City, the music was unforgettable,” the choir’s president, Michael O. Leavitt, said in a statement. “When these great choir organizations perform together, the result is both beautiful and culturally significant.”

The third concert will take place at the 16,000-seat State Farm Arena in Atlanta. All three concerts are free to the public, but tickets are required, according to the news release. Guest artists for the concerts and information on ticketing will be announced at a later date.

Below are the dates and locations for the choir’s three performances in the southeastern U.S.:



Sept. 7 — Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, Florida.

Sept. 9 — Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel; Atlanta, Georgia.

Sept. 11 — State Farm Arena; Atlanta, Georgia.

More on the Tabernacle Choir’s ‘Hope’ tour

The choir is currently in the Philippines performing a series of concerts with guest artists, including Lea Salonga, who is well known as the powerful singing voice behind Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan. Salonga, who is from the Philippines, was a guest artist for the choir’s annual Christmas concert in 2022.

The choir launched its “Hope” tour last year with performances in Mexico City, as the Deseret News previously reported. Over the next four years, the choir and orchestra plans to travel twice a year to different parts of the world.

“Our goal is to magnify the choir’s impact throughout the world by helping people feel God’s love for his children,” Leavitt previously said in a statement.