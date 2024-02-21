Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | 
Sports Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi played his MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake. Here’s how it went

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Lionel Messi played his MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake. Here’s how it went
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, kicks the ball during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP

The legendary Lionel Messi didn’t score, but he helped set up two goals as his Inter Miami FC side beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 Wednesday night in Miami in both teams’ Major League Soccer 2024 season opener.

In a match that had great hype leading up to it, Messi led Robert Taylor beautifully in the 39th minute, and Taylor put a shot past RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath to open the scoring.

RSL played better after halftime, but in the 83rd minute, Messi attacked from near midfield and then dumped the ball off to Luis Suarez at the top of the 18-yard box.

Suarez then tapped it to Diego Gomez, who took a shot, and again MacMath couldn’t get to it and Miami essentially iced the match.

For the night, Miami had eight shots on goal compared to just two for RSL.

Miami will next face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, while RSL will next play St. Louis City SC on Saturday.

