Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 107, Hornets 115: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) competes for the loose ball with Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost 115-107 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Grant Williams, acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline, scored 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting while dishing out three assists and grabbing one steal.

Worst performance: It was a rough night for Walker Kessler. Timing between Kessler and his teammates was off on Thursday night and Kessler himself was a step late or fumbled the ball a few too many times while also scoring just two points and grabbing two rebounds.

47.6%: The Hornets shot 20-of-42 (47.6%) from 3-point range.

34: The Jazz held Charlotte to just 34 points in the paint, but the Hornets’ 3-point shooting offset all the good work the Jazz did at the rim on defense.

19: The Jazz committed 19 turnovers on Thursday night, which the Hornets turned into 28 points on the other end.

Best of the best: Williams, coming off the bench for the Hornets as he familiarizes himself with the team, was 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Worst of the worst: During a particularly bad stretch on both ends by Kessler, it was punctuated when he took a 3-pointer from the right corner and missed badly.

