Jazz 107, Hornets 115: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz lost 115-107 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Grant Williams, acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline, scored 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting while dishing out three assists and grabbing one steal.

Worst performance: It was a rough night for Walker Kessler. Timing between Kessler and his teammates was off on Thursday night and Kessler himself was a step late or fumbled the ball a few too many times while also scoring just two points and grabbing two rebounds.

47.6%: The Hornets shot 20-of-42 (47.6%) from 3-point range.

34: The Jazz held Charlotte to just 34 points in the paint, but the Hornets’ 3-point shooting offset all the good work the Jazz did at the rim on defense.

19: The Jazz committed 19 turnovers on Thursday night, which the Hornets turned into 28 points on the other end.

Best of the best: Williams, coming off the bench for the Hornets as he familiarizes himself with the team, was 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Worst of the worst: During a particularly bad stretch on both ends by Kessler, it was punctuated when he took a 3-pointer from the right corner and missed badly.