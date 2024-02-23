High school swimming: 5A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries, including 4 new overall state records

Skyline’s Jade Garstang had a meet she won’t soon forget on Friday night during the 5A state preliminary meet at BYU.

The junior obliterated a state record she already owned in her first race, and then broke the record of an Olympian during her second race.

There’s the potential she could lower them both again on Saturday during the event finals at BYU, which get underway at 5 p.m.

Garstang’s two state record swims came in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

She already owned the 100 fly state record time of 54.49 from the Region 6 meet two weeks ago, but on Friday she shaved 0.84 seconds off that time to a new record of 53.65.

The performance of the meet, however, came in the 100 backstroke later in the evening when she swam a 53.11, eclipsing the state-record time of 53.45 held by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White back in 2016.

White went on to have a fantastic collegiate career at Alabama and swam for Team USA in the 2021 Olympics in Japan, placing fourth in the 100- and 200-meter backstrokes.

Garstang’s previous personal-best high school 100 back performance came at the region meet two weeks ago with a time of 54.25. She shaved over a second off of that time on Friday night.

Regardless of what happens in Saturday’s finals, Garstang still has another year of high school swimming next year before she competes and the University of Arizona.

Led by Garstang, Skyline’s girls are the heavy favorite to repeat as 5A state champions on Saturday, while the Olympus boys are the favorite to get back on the podium after coming in second to Skyline a year ago.

The two other state records set Friday were turned in by Olympus’ boys team.

Junior Abe Astle became the first high school swimmer in Utah to ever break 45 seconds in the 100 freestyle as he posted a time of 44.73.

The previous record of 45.13 was set by Astle’s former Olympus teammate, Evan VanBrocklin, back in 2022.

Olympus’ boys medley relay team of William de la Garza, Owen Hartman, Benjamin Hatchard and Kevin Tu set an overall state record of their own with a time of 1:32.34 — eclipsing the state record of 1:33.32 it set two weeks ago at the region meet.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

5A girls state meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Olympus, 1:47.78 Highland, 1:50.75 Skyline, 1:50.79 Woods Cross, 1:54.82 Kearns, 1:54.82 Alta, 1:54.84 Springville, 1:55.16 Box Elder, 1:58.08

200 freestyle



Rori Sorenson, Skyline, 1:56.71 Avery Haynes, Wasatch, 1:57.20 Greta Doretto, Olympus, 1:57.37 Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:57.82 Beca Bringard, Skyline, 1:58.71 Ellinor Plant, Highland, 1:59.49 Sophie Wrona, Olympus, 1:59.67 Isabella Williams, Skyline, 1:59.87

200 individual medley



Veronica Black, Highland, 2:07.15 Rainie Moran, Olympus, 2:0888 Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, 2:10.12 Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:10.23 Kate Reichner, Timpview, 2:10.29 Kate Brower, Springville, 2:10.56 Paige Hicken, Wasatch, 2:11.70 Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, 2:13.67

50 freestyle



Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 23.41 Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 24.20 Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 24.25 Ofa Fa, West, 24.34 Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 24.44 Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 24.78 Olivia Stout, Salem Hills, 25.11 Eva Phillips, Timpview, 25.13

100 butterfly



Jade Garstang, Skyline, 53.65 Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 56.62 Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 57.16 Vienna Lemmon, Olympus, 58.48 Eva Phillips, Timpview, 59.11 Kate Reichner, Timpview, 59.22 Keira Jameson, Skyline, 1:00.54 Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:00.73

100 freestyle



Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 52.01 Ofa Fa, West, 53.10 Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 53.19 Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 53.40 Greta Doretto, Olympus, 53.97 Avery Haynes, Wasatch, 54.15 Isabella Williams, 54.37 Shayla Zulcic, Skyline, 54.44

500 freestyle



Rainie Moran, Olympus, 5:11.53 Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:13.45 Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:13.51 Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5;15.85 Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, 5:15.95 Rori Sorenson, Skyline, 5:18.48 Macie Poulson, Springville, 5:19.62 Ryli Jonart, Skyline, 5:21.50

200 freestyle relay



Wasatch, 1:39.47 Olympus, 1:39.60 Viewmont, 1:42.52 Brighton, 1:42.56 Timpview, 1:43.14 Highland, 1:43.14 Alta, 1:44.13 Kearns, 1:45.51

100 backstroke



Jade Garstang, Skyline, 53.11 Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 55.88 Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 57.23 Ava Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 59.21 Felicia Shi, Skyline, 59.32 Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 59.77 Brinley Weight, Springville, 59.96 Sydney McElwee, Olympus, 1:00.67

100 breaststroke



Veronica Black, Highland, 1:02.74 Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 1:06.14 Grace Cannon, 1:06.40 Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:06.60 Paige Hicken, Wasatch, 1:07.03 Sofie Anders, Alta, 1:07.03 Kate Brower, Springville, 1:08.54 Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, 1:09.04

400 freestyle relay



Olympus, 3:37.34 Skyline, 3:38.10 Wasatch, 3:43.42 Timpview, 3:45.81 Brighton, 3:46.68 Alta, 3:46.88 Springville, 3:48.83 Woods Cross, 3:50.11

5A boys state meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Olympus, 1:32.34 Skyline, 1:36.04 Springville, 1:38.75 Woods Cross, 1:39.05 Alta, 1:39.52 East, 1:41.21 Wasatch, 1:41.59 Bountiful, 1:41.90

200 freestyle



Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, 1:43.19 Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:43.60 Drake Doyle, Brighton, 1:43.65 Easton Mousser, Springville, 1:44.03 Collin de la Garza, Olympus, 1:45.25 Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 1:47.21 Casey Cummard, Timpview, 1:47.41 Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, 1:47.49

200 individual medley



Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:49.65 Isaac Wardle, Olympus, 1:53.00 Nash Hale, Skyline, 1:53.85 Glen Tanner, East, 1:54.46 Luan Barnard, Brighton, 1:54.79 Chase Johnson, Skyline, 1:56.53 Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, 1:56.86 Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 1:57.66

50 freestyle



Drake Doyle, Brighton, 21.02 Sam Williams, Roy, 21.05 Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, 21.12 Austin Partridge, Brighton, 21.32 Kevin Tu, Olympus, 21.40 Isaac Ridge, Alta, 21.74 Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 21.80 Gavin Smith, 21.84

100 butterfly



Will de la Garza, Olympus, 49.42 Benjamin Hatchard, Olympus, 50.10 Josh Smith, Alta, 50.66 Sam Williams, Roy, 51.40 Chase Johnson, Skyline, 51.82 Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 52.54 Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, 52.64 Conner Swensen, Olympus, 53.24

100 freestyle



Abe Astle, Olympus, 44.73 Austin Partridge, Brighton, 46.65 Sebastian Wrona, Olympus, 46.85 Gavin Smith, Brighton, 48.02 Isaac Ridge, Alta, 48.13 Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 48.56 Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 48.87 Benjamin Goetsch, Skyline, 49.12

500 freestyle



Easton Mousser, Springville, 4:39.19 Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:43.25 Miles Moran, Olympus, 4:43.50 Glen Tanner, East, 4:44.93 Jackson Hatchard, Olympus, 4:45.39 Benjamin Schiffman, Brighton, 4:48.24 Collin de la Garza, Olympus, 4:51.79 Nathan Anderson, Spr

200 freestyle relay



Olympus, 1:24.03 Brighton, 1:25.72 Skyline, 1:29.66 Viewmont, 1;31.74 Box Elder, 1:31.98 Kearns, 1:32.79 Wasatch, 1:32.86 Springville, 1:33.44

100 backstroke



Will de la Garza, Olympus, 48.62 Luan Barnard, Brighton, 48.73 Nash Hale, Skyline, 49.74 Kevin Tu, Olympus, 50.74 Conner Swensen, Olympus, 52.00 Corbin Lawes, Hunter, 53.00 Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 53.18 Aeddan Winter, Brighton, 53.37.

100 breaststroke



Isaac Wardle, Olympus, 57.26 Owen Hartman, Olympus, 57.48 Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 57.77 Miles Moran, Olympus, 57.79 Nick Oman, Springville, 58.02 Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, 58.34 Laiken Swensen, Olympus, 1:00.25 Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, 1:01.38

400 freestyle relay

