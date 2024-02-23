Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 23, 2024 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

New father Spencer Johnson travels with BYU to face Kansas State

Johnson and his wife Issy welcomed their firstborn son Thursday

By Jackson Payne
SHARE New father Spencer Johnson travels with BYU to face Kansas State
BYU’s Spencer Johnson fives fans following BYU’s victory over Iowa State on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in the Marriott Center.

BYU’s Spencer Johnson greets fans following BYU’s victory over Iowa State on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in the Marriott Center.

BYU Photo

When BYU faces off with Kansas State Saturday, it will be Spencer Johnson’s first time taking the floor as a father.

The Cougars guard and his wife Issy welcomed their firstborn son Thursday, making Johnson’s status questionable for the weekend road trip.

But Johnson did in fact travel with the team and is expected to play against the Wildcats, a BYU spokesperson confirmed to the Deseret News Friday.

Head coach Mark Pope had told reporters Thursday afternoon that it was still undetermined whether or not Johnson would make the trip to Manhattan, but he seemed to lean more toward the affirmative during his weekly BYUtv appearance Thursday evening.

Johnson scored six points with three assists and a game-high nine rebounds in BYU’s upset win over No. 11 Baylor Tuesday night.

He is one of only three Cougars to appear in every game thus far on the season, and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 boards in the process.

Related

Between childbirth and the Big 12’s trademark intensity, it’s been quite the week for Johnson.

Pope attempted to put the craziness in perspective to compliment his veteran’s ability to handle it all.

“It’s almost incomprehensible thinking about it,” Pope told reporters Thursday. “(Play) Baylor Tuesday, firstborn son Thursday, (play) Kansas State Saturday, (play) Kansas Tuesday. Could you have a better life?”

Next Up In BYU sports
Former BYU football star and Dallas Cowboys receiver Golden Richards has died at the age of 73
Why BYU coach Mark Pope is wary of Kansas State, despite Wildcats’ recent slump
On multiple fronts, here’s why unionizing college athletes is a bad idea
Could Mark Pope and Danny Sprinkle be on the move this spring? What about Craig Smith?
A high school friendship came full circle in the NFL for this BYU product
Which BYU starter might miss this weekend’s trip to Kansas State?