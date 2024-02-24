High school swimming: A day of repeats at 6A state meet as Lone Peak girls 4-peat, Skyridge boys repeat

Lone Peak continued its dominance of 6A girls swimming on Saturday afternoon at BYU, while Skyridge’s boys are looking to start a dominant run of their own.

Lone Peak’s girls cruised to a fourth straight state championship, eclipsing runner-up Skyridge 480 to 271.5.

Lehi, American Fork and Pleasant Grove rounded out the top five.

Impressively, the Knights’ winning margin has gone up each of the past four years — 4, 174, 200 and 206.5.

Meanwhile, Skyridge’s boys won a second straight state championship with an impressive 365 point total, followed by Lone Peak in second with 292.

American Fork, Corner Canyon and Syracuse rounded out the top five.

A total of six state records fell Saturday — including two overall Utah state records both by Lone Peak’s girls relay teams.

Lone Peak’s team of Taylor Bennett, Emme Brewer, Kennedy Bennett and Haylee Tiffany broke a 200 free relay overall state record that dated back to 2005 with their time of 1:36.45.

It eclipsed the mark of 1:36.59 owned by Kearns for the past 19 years.

In the final race of the meet, the 400 free relay, the Lone Peak team of Tiffany, Brewer, Grace Wilson and Taylor Bennett eclipsed their own state record from the Region 3 meet three weeks ago (3:31.38) with a time of 3:30.93.

“We changed the relays from region knowing we had the opportunity in the 200 and 400 to be all-American consideration, which they got both of them,” said Lone Peak coach Celeste Tiffany, whose school has now won nine girls swimming state titles.

“That’s really what we were gunning for, was put the best configuration together and see if we could hit those times.”

1 of 25 2 of 25 3 of 25 4 of 25 5 of 25 6 of 25 7 of 25 8 of 25 9 of 25 10 of 25 11 of 25 12 of 25 13 of 25 14 of 25 15 of 25 16 of 25 17 of 25 18 of 25 19 of 25 20 of 25 21 of 25 22 of 25 23 of 25 24 of 25 25 of 25

Earlier in the meet, the coach’s daughter Hailey Tiffany set new 6A records in both the 100 freestyle (50.90) and the 200 freestyle (1:51.13) to cap a remarkable four-year high school career.

The other 6A record set on the girls side was by Pleasant Grove’s Sophie Scoville, who posted a time of 23.71.

For BYU commit Hailey Tiffany, she tried to enjoy every moment of her last high school meet in the same pool she’ll swim collegiately the next four years.

“I think going into it I was really worried about records, but then when I got here, I just wanted to have fun,” said Hailey Tiffany, who said the atmosphere of the relays is always the highlight.

“Standing behind the blocks, I love when it gets quiet, and then just standing on the blocks getting ready to swim, that’s my favorite part.”

Hailey Tiffany was one of three individual winners for the Knights, with Taylor Bennett winning the 200 individual medley and Emme Brewer a surprise winner in the 500 freestyle.

Skyridge’s Danielle Cannon was a double winner, as she took the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Teammate Anya Clark dominated the 100 breaststroke, winning by five seconds.

Danielle Cannon of Skyridge High School competes at the Utah 6A State Meet at the Stephen L. Richards Building in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Marielle Scott, Deseret News

For Skyridge coach Matt Cox, last year’s state championship came as a surprise. He didn’t even bring a change of clothes in case of a celebratory jump in the pool with his athletes.

He didn’t make that mistake on Saturday.

“Last year I had to borrow some sweats from one of the seniors. This year I brought a change of clothes. I was ready for it,” said Cox, who praised his seniors for making a repeat possible.

“The leadership of our seniors, Nate Moir, Nate Ogden, Lincoln Burr, were incredible. They were juniors last year, it was unexpected and they kept everybody focused and dedicated. It’s really hard to repeat. It’s really hard to say we did it once and not let your guard down.”

Skyridge’s 200 free relay team of Ogden, Sam Mortensen, Moir and Mason Hemmert set the only 6A boys record on Saturday, as they posted a time of 1:26.05. They beat their own time of 1:27.62 set the day prior in the preliminaries.

It was one of four top podium finishes for junior Hemmert, who won the 100 free (46.78) and 200 free (1:43.28) along with swimming the anchor leg in Skyridge’s winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Two of his teammates in those relays also won individual titles, Ogden in the 200 individual medley and Moir in the 100 breaststroke. Moir was a repeat state champ.

Hemmert said the pressure associated with trying to repeat as 6A champs was never a distraction this season.

“There’s been pressure, but we’ve also this year been trying to focus on just having fun. It’s all the seniors’ last year competing, and so we don’t want to remember the last state being so intense we didn’t have fun,” said Hemmert.

Syracuse senior Sawyer Portillo was another double winner in the boys meet, winning the 50 freestyle (21.08) and 100 butterfly (52.81).

Last season at state he finished third and second in those two events, and he was ecstatic about ending his career on the top podium individually.

“Really happy about it. I’ve been swimming for 12 years, putting in all the work leading up this,” said Portillo.

His 50 free in particular he was most pleased with as he nearly broke 21 seconds, something he never thought would be realistic. He came within 0.08 of doing so. He knows the adrenaline of the moment made it all possible.

“It’s that adrenaline, it’s that pressure, you know what you can do and you know what you should do,” he said.

“For me, I love competition. I’m very competitive. It’s that pressure that gets me in the zone and I can do my best at that point.”

Other individual winners for the boys were Bingham’s Lincoln Hymas in the 200 free and American Fork’s Truman James in the 100 back.

6A girls state swim meet

At BYU

Team scores



Lone Peak, 480 Skyridge, 271.5 Lehi, 183 American Fork, 144 Pleasant Grove, 134 Herriman, 132 Riverton, 125 Copper Hills, 122.5

Individual results

200 medley relay



Skyridge (Danielle Cannon, Anya Clark, Ava Ellington, Ella Comire), 1:48.59 Lone Peak, 1:49.40 Lehi, 1:53.52 American Fork, 1:53.59 Pleasant Grove, 1:54.01 Riverton, 1:57.57 Westlake, 1:58.72 Farmington, 2:00.37

200 freestyle



Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, 1:51.13 Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, 1:56.94 Waimea Barlow, Weber, 1:59.84 Chloe Rasband, Layton, 2:00.54 Isabella Robinson, Lone Peak, 2:01.51 Meadow Tatum, Mountain Ridge, 2:02.01 Kara Moir, Skyridge, 2:02.10 Sophie Topham, Lone Peak, 2:03.57

200 individual medley



Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, 2:08.21 Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, 2:15.09 Alexandra Lund, Riverton, 2:15.98 Grace Wilson, 2:16.47 Anya Clark, Skyridge, 2:16.57 Alyssa Soderquist, Lehi, 2:20.58 Elsie Crowell, Farmington, 2:20.61 Evie Hershkop, Lone Peak, 2:22

50 freestyle



Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, 23.71 (6A record) Ella Comire, Skyridge, 24.70 Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, 24.72 Breeze Ohlson, Herriman, 24.84 Dylan Egbert, Lone Peak, 25.06 Addie Harding, American Fork, 25.15 Hayley Bachman, Copper Hills, 25.63 Addi Zobrist, Lehi, 26.05

100 butterfly



Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, 59.59 Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, 1:00.04 Chloe Rasband, Layton, 1:00.31 Breeze Ohlson, Herriman, 1:01.50 Kalia Hasselbach, Lehi, 1:01.50 Lucy Haymond, Riverton, 1:01.58 Ava Ellington, Skyridge, 1:02.58 Avery Dyer, Westlake, 1:02.83

100 freestyle



Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, 50.90 — 6A record Sophie Soville, Pleasant Grove, 52.70 Shelby Clegg, American Fork, 54.99 Meadow Tatum, Mountain Ridge, 55.20 Ella Comire, Skyridge, 55.36

6. Isabella Robinson, Lone Peak, 55.86

6. Hayley Bachman, Copper Hills, 55.86

8. Madison Salazar, Syracuse, 57.66

500 freestyle



Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, 5:12.33 Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, 5:20.20 Kara Moir, Skyridge, 5:22.55 Waimea Barlow, Weber, 5:24.13 Ellie Sintay, Skyridge, 5:29.12 Sophie Topham, Lone Peak, 5:33.82 Ava Ming, Herriman, 5:39.92 Alexandra Lund, Riverton, 5:43.78

200 freestyle relay



Lone Peak (Taylor Bennett, Emme Brewer, Kennedy Bennett, Haylee Tiffany), 1:36.45 — new overall record Skyridge, 1:43.57 Lehi, 1:45.09 Copper Hills, 1:45.52 Herriman, 1:45.75 Mountain Ridge, 1:46.35 Layton, 1:46.50 Bingham, 1:47.42

100 backstroke



Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, 58.16 Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, 59.57 Addie Harding, American Fork, 59.72 Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, 1:00.39 Kalia Hasselbach, Lehi, 1:01.02 Hallie Ehat, American Fork, 1:01.04 Elsie Crowell, Farmington, 1:01.36 Alyssa Soderquist, Lehi, 1:01.91

100 breaststroke



Anya Clark, Skyridge, 1:03.52 Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, 1:08.63 Addi Zobrist, Lehi, 1:08.93 Shelby Clegg, American Fork, 1:10.06 Dylan Egbert, Lone Peak, 1:10.72 Christian Parsons, Layton, 1:13.26 Ruby Homer, Pleasant Grove, 1:14.16 Avery Dyer, Westlake, 1:15.08

400 freestyle relay



Lone Peak (Haylee Tiffany, Emme Brewer, Grace Wilson, Taylor Bennett), 3:30.93 American Fork, 3:46.66 Riverton, 3:49.91 Copper Hills, 3:51.15 Herriman, 3:53.54 Lehi, 3:53.54 Layton, 3:55.61 Mountain Ridge, 3:55.66

6A boys state swim meet

At BYU

Team scores



Skyridge, 365 Lone Peak, 292 American Fork, 240 Corner Canyon, 172 Syracuse, 171 Mountain Ridge, 168 Layton, 114 Pleasant Grove, 106

Individual results

200 medley relay



Skyridge (Lincoln Burr, Connor Clark, Dillon Giraldi, Skyler Taylor), 1:37.64 American Fork, 1:38.00 Corner Canyon, 1:40.48 Mountain Ridge, 1:42.02 Lone Peak, 1:42.49 Layton, 1:42.87 Pleasant Grove, 1:43.02 Syracuse, 1:43.69

200 freestyle



Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, 1:43.28 Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, 1:44.34 Sam Petersen, American Fork, 1:44.52 Graden Tennant, Bingham, 1:47.16 Garrett Barker, Davis, 1:49.06 Max Dickson, American Fork, 1:49.23 Jack Haney, Lone Peak, 1:50.27 Nathan Dutton, Lone Peak, 1:51.10

200 individual medley



Wade Ogden, Skyridge, 1:57.30 Truman James, American Fork, 1:58.04 Andrew Lengler, Copper Hills, 1:59.58 Weston Stewart, Lone Peak, 2:00.56 Van Haney, Lone Peak, 2:02.87 Konnor Spencer, Corner Canyon, 2:03.70 Connor Clark, Skyridge, 2:04.99 Austin Smith, Pleasant Grove, 2:08.28

50 freestyle



Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, 21.08 Xander Berg, Lone Peak, 21.62 Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, 21.64 Sam Mortensen, Skyridge, 22.22 Davis Miller, American Fork, 22.39 Drew Moes, Herriman, 22.48 Huckleberry Burton, Mountain Ridge, 22.67 Devin Harris, Fremont, 22.73

100 butterfly



Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, 52.81 Beck Johnson, Lone peak, 53.29 Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, 53.30 Easton Adams, Weber, 53.40 Dillon Giraldi, Skyridge, 54.76 Brayden Towns, Corner Canyon, 55.89 Jonny Janzen, Riverton, 56.81 Aiden Butler, Syracuse, 57.27

100 freestyle



Mason Hemmert, Skyridge, 46.78 Jaxon Fellingham, American Fork, 46.99 Xander Berg, Lone Peak, 48.36 Marco Luckham, Layton, 48.39 Andrew Lengler, Copper Hills, 48.80 Sam Mortensen, Skyridge, 48.98 Jack Haney, Lone Peak, 49.68 Cole Ehat, American Fork, 50.22

500 freestyle



Lincoln Hymas, Bingham, 4:43.85 Nate Moir, Skyridge, 4:44.08 Sam Petersen, American Fork, 4:45.41 Weston Stewart, Lone Peak, 4:49.17 Graden Tennant, Bingham, 4:54.91 Van Haney, Lone Peak, 4:55.20 Davy Hoyal, Lone Peak, 4:55.59 Nathan Dutton, Lone Peak, 4:59.22

200 freestyle relay



Skyridge (Wade Ogden, Sam Mortensen, Nate Moir, Mason Hemmert), 1:26.05 — 6A record Lone Peak, 1:26,22 Syracuse, 1:30.08 Corner Canyon, 1:31.38 American Fork, 1:31.39 Mountain Ridge, 1:31.95 Davis, 1:32.53 Farmington, 1:33.89

100 backstroke



Truman James, American Fork, 50.99 Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, 52.27 Huckleberry Burton, Mountain Ridge, 53.96 Davis Miller, American Fork, 54.48 Drew Moes, Herriman, 55.19 Marco Luckham, Layton, 55.35 Payton Hill, Riverton, 55.70 Beck Johnson, Lone Peak, 56.48

100 breaststroke



Nate Moir, Skyridge, 58.58 Wade Ogden, Skyridge, 58.85 Connor Clark, Skyridge, 1:00.12 Konnor Spencer, Corner Canyon, 1:00.98 Noah Wayman, Syracuse, 1:01.41 Gabriel Campbell, Syracuse, 1:2.63 Colton Parsons, Layton, 1:02.76 Steven Collins, Mountain Ridge, 1:03.51

400 freestyle relay



Skyridge (Wade Ogden, Sam Mortensen, Nate Moir, Mason Hemmert), 3:11.31 Lone Peak, 3:17.61 Syracuse, 3:20.32 Mountain Ridge, 3:22.25 Layton, 3:22.67 Corner Canyon, 3:24.50

Unified Mixed 50 freestyle



Jordan Barlow, Corner Canyon, 35.24 Hailey Monson, Farmington, 42.39 Jadon Medina, Corner Canyon, 50.71 Karver Helco, Fremont, 1:15.88 Jaymi Bonner, Herriman, 1:30.05 Bryce Armendariz, Corner Canyon, 2:10.72

Unified Mixed 100 freestyle relay



Herriman/Corner Canyon, 1:28.34 Corner Canyon, 1:43.57

Unified Mixed 100 freestyle

