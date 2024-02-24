3 takeaways from Utah’s loss at Colorado

Utah provided little resistance in falling 89-65 on the road against Colorado at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night.

The lopsided loss gave the Runnin’ Utes a 1-2 record on a three-game road swing.

3 takeaways

Key stretch: After Utah scored three points on its opening possession on an and-1 from Gabe Madsen, Colorado outscored the Utes 12-0 over the next four minutes to take control, and the Buffaloes led by as at least six the rest of the way.

Defensive struggles: Colorado shot 54.2% for the game in rolling to the win, including 57.1% in the second half in outscoring the Utes 46-31 after halftime. The Buffaloes also made 10 of 21 3-pointers and were 15 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Utah, meanwhile, shot 44.3% for the game (38.7% in the second half) and was 4 of 23 from 3-point range. The Utes were doubled up from the free-throw line, making 7 of 13.

Top performers: KJ Simpson led four Colorado players in double-figures with 28 points while shooting an efficient 10 of 15 from the floor, while J’Vonne Hadley added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Madsen scored 16 points in the first half and had 18 in all for the Utes, while Deivon Smith added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

What’s next?

The Utes (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12) will now play their final two home games of the regular season.

Stanford will visit the Huntsman Center on Thursday (6:30 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network), while Cal comes to Salt Lake City on Saturday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

