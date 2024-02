High school boys wrestling: Spanish Fork, Box Elder claim 5A Divisional titles, hoping to end decade-long state title drought next

With 3-time 5A state wrestling champ Uintah now competing in 4A this season because of realignment, the door is open for a new 5A champ in 2024, and Spanish Fork and Box Elder are the frontrunners to claim that perch.

Spanish Fork and Box Elder dominated in their respective 5A Divisional meets on Saturday night, each winning by over 100 points en route to the team titles.

Spanish Fork tallied 526 points in the 5A Divisional A meet at Maple Mountain High School and qualified 22 wrestlers for the 5A state tournament. Kearns finished second with 291 points.

In the 5A Divisional B meet, Box Elder rolled to the team title as it racked up 501 points, with Wasatch a distant second with 365 points. The Bees qualified 24 wrestlers to state, which gives it a slight advantage over Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork last won a wrestling state championship in 2004, while Box Elder’s last title came in 2011.

This year’s 5A state tournament will take place on Feb. 16-17 at UVU.

There will be a total of four wrestlers looking to defend their state titles from a year ago: Salem Hills’ Breyton Banks, Spanish Fork’s Karson Shelley, Wasatch’s Henry Hanssen and Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson.

Spanish Fork High School’s boys wrestling team won the 5A Divisional A state-qualifying meet at Maple Mountain High School on Saturday. Provided by Spanish Fork

Boys 5A Divisional A

At Maple Mountain High School

Team scores



Spanish Fork, 526 Kearns, 291 Viewmont, 268 Salem Hills, 263.5 Hunter, 197 Bountiful, 188 Woods Cross, 164 Maple Mountain, 149

Individual results



106 — 1. Taegan Leavitt, Spanish Fork; 2. Connor Simons, Spanish Fork; 3. Kevin Mayo, Salem Hills; 4. Jarom Gappmayer, Brighton; 5. Jacob Gardner, Woods Cross; 6. Michael Tovar, Taylorsville; 7. Eziah Torres, Kearns; 8. Ken Chen, Hunter.

113 — 1. Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain; 2. Brody Vogelsberg, Spanish Fork; 3. Scotty Keller, Bountiful; 4. Diego Ortiz, Hunter; 5. Deerick Pedersen, Kearns; 6. Lucas Herbert, Maple Mountain; 7. Brock Vogelsberg, Spanish Fork; 8. Kade Tandy, Woods Cross.

120 — 1. Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork; 2. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills; 3. Connor Sandquist, Hunter; 4. Samuel John Ingram, Woods Cross; 5. Mesiah Montoya, Kearns; 6. Clayton Von Niederhausern, Taylorsville; 7. Arturo Villa, Highland; 8. Cael Sandquist, Hunter.

126 — 1. Alex Lindquist, Viewmont; 2. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork; 3. Trevin Webster, Salem Hills; 4. Andrew Babcock, Bountiful; 5. Leo Wright, Viewmont; 6. Gavin Huber, Granger; 7. Hunter Privett, Hunter; 8. Michael Oteo, Timpview.

132 — 1. Cahill Simons, Spanish Fork; 2. Brody rydalch, Bountiful; 3. Drew Derrick, Woods Cross; 4. Morgan Ostler, Salem Hills; 5. Rilen Brindley, Spanish Fork; 6. Ejay Torres, Kearns; 7. George Garcia, Clearfield; 8. Seiya Peatross, Clearfield.

138 — 1. Porter Olson, Spanish Fork; 2. Tate Ripplinger, Viewmont; 3. Xander Gasser, Maple Mountain; 4. Landon Hill, Brighton; 5. Luke Mason, Spanish Fork; 6. Trevor Sharp, Viewmont; 7. Wyatt Lantz, Highland; 8. Seth Steele, Salem Hills.

144 — 1. Edward Sears, Spanish Fork; 2. Gavin Houston, West Jordan; 3. Sam Morrill, Salem Hills; 4. Taysen Eckhardt, Maple Mountain; 5. Spencer Rees, Viewmont; 6. Alexander Nicholson, Kearns; 7. Wyatt Mangelson, Spanish Fork; 8. Tennyson Daly, Viewmont.

150 — 1. Junior Wetzel, Spanish Fork; 2. Daniel Schraedel, Salem Hills; 3. Chad McKenzie, Viewmont; 4. Ben Tillman, Brighton; 5. Antheny Riggs, Hunter; 6. Devon Peterson, Kearns; 7. Gatlin Call, Spanish Fork; 8. Nathan Collins, Brighton.

157 — 1. Ryker Olson, Spanish Fork; 2. Jacob Redd, Viewmont; 3. Levi Birch, Maple Mountain; 4. Brennan Higgs, Clearfield; 5. Jaxon Limb, Hunter; 6. Kyler Buhler, Kearns; 7. Thatcher Casperson, Salem Hills; 8. Scott Naylor, West Jordan.

165 — 1. Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork; 2. Lock Smoot, Woods Cross; 3. Zachary Jones, West Jordan; 4. Montie Sparks, Highland; 5. Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork; 6. Luke Mason, Bountiful; 7. Joel Dominguez, Kearns; 8. Alex Navarro, West Jordan.

175 — 1. Kaden Moore, Salem Hills; 2. Will Millet, Viewmont; 3. Kenyon Paea, Hunter; 4. Easton Branin, Spanish Fork; 5. Evan Dehart, Bountiful; 6. Caden Bastow, Kearns; 7. Paul Nelson, Timpview; 8. Brooks Bower, Bountiful.

190 — 1. Hyrum King, Spanish Fork; 2. Matthew Cambell, Kearns; 3. Brigham Morrison, Bountiful; 4. Logan Allen, West Jordan; 5. Preston Graver, Spanish Fork; 6. Isaac Liechty, Bountiful; 7. Gavin Riggs, Kearns; 8. Tate Allred, Salem Hills.

215 — 1. Cash Henderson, Woods Cross; 2. Lione Hola, Kearns; 3. Mack Youngberg, Viewmont; 4. Jaxson Young, Salem Hills; 5. Porter Jones, West Jordan; 6. Josh Lilenquist, Bountiful; 7. Danny Seui, Taylorsville; 8. Kaleb Djambov, Viewmont.

285 — 1. Raymond Tongolei, Kearns; 2. Siope Havea, Hunter; 3. Ethan Higginson, Bountiful; 4. Braysen Roberts, Spanish Fork; 5. Dallas Vance, Kearns; 6. Tyler Rawlings, Spanish Fork; 7. Karson Elliot, Salem Hills; 8. Russten Follett, Clearfield.

Boys 5A Divisional B

At Cedar Valley High School

Team scores



Box Elder, 501 Wasatch, 365 Springville, 240.5 Northridge, 193 Roy, 170.5 Cedar Valley, 167.5 Olympus, 153.5 Alta, 146

Individual results