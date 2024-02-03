High school boys wrestling: Uintah, Payson dominate 4A Divisional meets, set for 4A state tourney showdown

Based on their great showings Saturday night at the 4A Divisional state qualifying meets, Uintah and Payson are poised to duke it out for another wrestling state title in a couple weeks, only this year they’ll battle for the 4A crown.

In each of the past two seasons, Uintah edged Payson to claim the 5A championship, but because of UHSAA realignment both of the schools are now competing in 4A.

Payson dominated the 4A Divisional A meet at Green Canyon High School, rolling to the easy win with 448.5 team points, with Timpanogos a distant second with 300.5 points.

Payson finished with four individual winners and qualified 20 wrestlers for the state tournament, which will be held Feb. 16-17 at UVU.

Runner-up Timpanogos qualified 15 wrestlers for state. Two-time 4A state champ Mountain Crest finished third in the Divisional A meet and will send 13 wrestlers to state.

In the Divisional B meet, Uintah dominated on its home mats, winning with a nearly 200-point cushion. The Utes finished with with 509.5 points, with Bear River a distant second with 311 points.

Uintah finished with eight individual champs and will send 21 wrestlers to the 4A state tournament.

There will be five wrestlers who won state titles in 4A looking to repeat: Mountain Crest’s James Rollins, Logan’s Payton Redd, Snow Canyon’s Kaden Guymon, Mountain Crest’s Lincoln Lofthouse and Mountain Crest’s Bridger Thalman.

There will also be an additional three wrestlers who won 5A state championships a year ago looking to repeat in 4A: Uintah’s Michael Alexander, Payson’s Colton Theobald and Payson’s Landen Shurtleff.

Boys 4A Divisional A

At Green Canyon High School

Team scores



Payson, 448.5 Timpanogos, 300.5 Mountain Crest, 393.5 Ridgeline, 273.5 Snow Canyon, 258.5 Green Canyon, 219.5 Logan, 210 Sky View, 180

Individual results



106 – 1. Daxton Jolley, Payson; 2. James Rollins, Mountain Crest; 3. Simon Boyer, Timpanogos; 4. Jett Steele, Payson; 5. Ben Belliston, Timpanogos; 6. Isaac Cruz, Logan; 7. Jaxon Wynn, Ridgeline; 8. Lucas Evans, Logan.

113 — 1. Kruz Allred, Ridgeline; 2. Cayden Chalmers, Mountain Crest; 3. Zandon Draper, Payson; 4. Joe Holbrook, Ridgeline; 5. Aiden Rosales, Sky View; 6. Blake Taylor, Payson; 7. Scott Miller, Park City; 8. Kyle Harris, Mountain Crest.

120 — 1. Payton Redd, Logan; 2. Jonah Shaw, Payson; 3. Christian Beesley, Provo; 4. Easton Darley, Green Canyon; 5. Hunter McBride, Ridgeline; 6. Clayton Morrill, Payson; 7. Miles Phillips, Green Canyon; 8. Tate Mosher, Ridgeline.

126 — 1. Jack Semadeni, Ridgeline; 2. Kayson Leak, Sky View; 3. Joshua Miller, Sky View; 4. Keanan Bartlett, Logan; 5. Daxton Reese, Green Canyon; 6. Draycin Nelson, Ridgeline; 7. Porter Johnson, Mountain Crest; 8. Kolt Redd, Logan.

132 — 1. Kaden Guymon, Snow Canyon; 2. Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos; 3. Kael Theobald, Payson; 4. Collin Miller, Sky View; 5. Tracen Backus, Payson; 6. Zack Butt, Ridgeline; 7. Keagan Weaver, Timpanogos; 8. Bryce Barnes, Snow Canyon.

138 — 1. Lincoln Lofthouse, Mountain Crest; 2. Cooper Redd, Logan; 3. Parker Harvey, Timpanogos; 4. Zack McCann, Timpanogos; 5. Preston Lang, Snow Canyon; 6. Mack Rutledge, Ridgeline; 7. Jace Hooley, Payson; 8. Jonas Lotz, Payson.

144 — 1. Colton Theobald, Payson; 2. Parley Thacker, Sky View; 3. Stratton Lewis, Timpanogos; 4. Karson Haws, Provo; 5. Christian Franckowiak, Logan; 6. Kash Selin, Ridgeline; 7. Kian Merritt, Mountain Crest; 8. Lukas Andrews, Snow Canyon.

150 — 1. Tanner Tolman, Mountain Crest; 2. Cason Smith, Snow Canyon; 3. Jayden Anderson, Sky View; 4. Will Dixon, Payson; 5. Logan Walker, Timpanogos; 6. Stetson Bingham, Mountain Crest; 7. Fisher Jolley, Timpanogos; 8. Clark Weakley, Snow Canyon.

157 — 1. Tyler Payne, Green Canyon; 2. Barrick Beal, Payson; 3. Sam Rassi, Ridgeline; 4. Eli Jurgens, Timpanogos; 5. Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon; 6. Remek Renzello, Payson; 7. Teagen Cheetham, Snow Canyon; 8. Easton Waldron, Ridgeline.

165 — 1. Quayde Beck, Payson; 2. Dylan Twedt, Ridgeline; 3. Carter Egbert, Mountain Crest; 4. William Tanner, Green Canyon; 5. Aiden Hardy, Payson; 6. Xander Carlson, Timpanogos; 7. Tanner Poppleton, Mountain Crest; 8. Prosper Gross, Park City.

175 — 1. Bridger Thalman, Mountain Crest; 2. Tegun Whitehead, Snow Canyon; 3. Heber White, Provo; 4. Eli Wheatley, Green Canyon; 5. Micah Wilcox, Timpanogos; 6. Eli Pensamiento, Green Canyon; 7. Derrick Alldredge, Dixie; 8. Brayden Covington, Dixie.

190 — 1. Landen Shurtleff, Payson; 2. Luke Stearns, Logan; 3. Hyrum Alexander, Timpanogos; 4. Will DeKorver, Mountain Crest; 5. Seth Montierth, Ridgeline; 6. Jaxon Finklea, Snow Canyon; 7. Wyatt Peterson, Payson; 8. Zack Chandler, Snow Canyon.

215 — 1. Will Wheatley, Green Canyon; 2. Owen Cottle, Payson; 3. Ryan Lazzari, Logan; 4. Sam Tanner, Green Canyon; 5. Dallin Bowman, Timpanogos; 6. Porter Kennington, Mountain Crest; 7. Jesse King, Timpanogos; 8. Kamin Bohnet, Snow Canyon.

285 — 1. Tag Gubler, Snow Canyon; 2. Caleb Patton, Pine View; 3. Preston Smith, Sky View; 4. Zayden Cook, Payson; 5. Jak Strubhar, Logan; 6. Grayden Herzog, Green Canyon; 7. Andrew Warden, Dixie; 8. Tye Phoeut, Sky View.

Boys 4A Divisional B

At Uintah High School

Team scores



Uintah, 509.5 Bear River, 311 Mountain View, 291 Hurricane, 227.5 Stansbury, 205 Desert Hills, 197.5 Crimson Cliffs, 194.5 Cedar, 155

Individual results

