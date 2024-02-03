High school boys wrestling: 7-time 3A state champ Juab and South Summit both claim 3A Divisional team titles

Juab took its first step toward trying to win an eighth straight 3A wrestling state championship on Saturday night at its 3A Divisional meet.

The Wasps rolled through the competition at the Divisional A state-qualifying meet at Union High School, tallying 327 team points to easily finish ahead of Canyon View, which ended with 237.5 points.

Juab’s streak of seven straight state titles is tied with Delta (2009-2015) and Pleasant Grove (1991-1997) for the fourth-longest streak in state history.

Delta owns both the third-longest state champoinship streak (1974-1981) and second-longest (1985-1993). The state record is held by Brighton, which won 11 straight state championships from 1978-1988.

Juab qualified 25 wrestlers for this year’s state tournament, which will be held at the Sevier Valley Center on Feb. 16-17. It finished with eight individual divisional champs on Saturday.

Divisional A runner-up Canyon View qualified 16 wrestlers to the 3A state tournament.

In the Divisional B meet at Emery High School, South Summit finished first with 312.5 points, with Morgan close behind in second with 280.5 points.

South Summit qualified 20 wrestlers for the state tournament, with Morgan qualifying 22 wrestlers.

A total of seven wrestlers will be looking to defend their state titles at the 3A state meet: Emery’s Monty Christensen, South Summit’s Bryce Pulver, Juab’s Rowdey Peterson, Juab’s Hayden Park, Union’s Tucker Roybal, South Summit’s Ben Smith and Manti’s Dallin Sweat.

South Summit High School’s boys wrestling team won its 3A Divisional A state qualifying meet at Emery High School on Saturday. Provided by South Summit

Boys 3A Divisional A

At Union High School

Team scores



Juab, 327 Canyon View, 237.5 Union, 218 Delta, 196.5 Grantsville, 134 Manti, 118.5 Juan Diego, 68 Providence Hall, 48.5

Individual results



106 — 1. Decker Ford, Juab; 2. Kooper Nowell, Canyon View; 3. Crue Cowan, Juab; 4. Teyl Petersen, Delta; 5. Kyler Jenkins, Delta; 6. Owen Toy, Providence Hall; 7. Wyatt Olsen, Union; 8. Porter Daniels, Manti.

113 — 1. Durke Larsen, Manti; 2. Grady Roybal, Union; 3. Jet Abbott, Delta; 4. Braxten Blackett, Juab; 5. Gage Nielson, Canyon View; 6. Cruze Anderson, Grantsville; 7. George Tolbert, Delta; 8. Malokai Rodriguez, Canyon View.

120 — 1. Ladd Holman, Juab; 2. Drake Johnson, Juab; 3. Jaygen Stubbs, Union; 4. Evan Craner, Grantsville; 5. Tucker McCormick, Canyon View; 6. Ian Bryan, Delta; 7. Daxton Worthington, Manti; 8. Asher Brereton, Providence Hall.

126 — 1. Rowdey Peterson, Juab; 2. Kage Bunker, Delta; 3. Hayden Adams, Juab; 4. Mario Perez, Juan Diego; 5. Kale Reary, Union; 6. Pierce O`Rarden, Grantsville; 7. Malachi Wilkins, Providence Hall; 8. Brody Leavitt, Canyon View.

132 — 1. Cooper Blackett, Juab; 2. Cole Cavalieri, Canyon View; 3. Keaton Sullivan, Grantsville; 4. Teegan Anderson, Juab; 5. Carter Anderson, Delta; 6. Louk Gordon, Manti; 7. Ben Calchera, Grantsville; 8. Reynolds Durbin, Ogden.

138 — 1. Hayden Park, Juab; 2. Kabryn Whiting, Union; 3. Jhet Shepherd, Juab; 4. Trey Bradshaw, Delta; 5. Spartan Stradinger, Union; 6. Brant Blood, Canyon View; 7. Athan Gula, Juan Diego; 8. Isaac Sturtzenegger, Grantsville.

144 — 1. Garrett Perry, Juab; 2. Blake Crawley, Canyon View; 3. Porter Anderson, Juab; 4. Drew Beckstrom, Delta; 5. Brady Whiting, Union; 6. Owen Sweet, Grantsville; 7. Ethan Hunter, Ogden; 8. Braxton Kesler, Delta.

150 — 1. Tucker Roybal, Union; 2. Kash Nelson, Delta; 3. Kayden Lynn, Juab; 4. Justus Reynolds, Juab; 5. Jack Cavalieri, Canyon View; 6. Easton Johnson, Grantsville; 7. Saiger Hill, Manti; 8. Jesse Murphy, Union.

157 — 1. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View; 2. Preston Aagard, Juab; 3. Zach Powell, Grantsville; 4. Wyatt Hanks, Manti; 5. Ryker Jones, Grantsville; 6. Dusty Thomson, Manti; 7. Gavin Whiteley, Juab; 8. Gabe Villegas, Delta.

165 — 1. Alex Crawley, Canyon View; 2. Denver Cloward, Union; 3. Jed Chatwin, Union; 4. Brock Rowley, Delta; 5. Jimmy Kase Larson, Juab; 6. Jax Allred, Grantsville; 7. Kaden Nowell, Canyon View; 8. Corbin Buckley, Juan Diego.

175 — 1. Benedict Holthaus, Juab; 2. Chase Duncan, Union; 3. Trevin Davis, Union; 4. Trexton Nicoll, Canyon View; 5. Campbell Warnick, Delta; 6. Toby Hardin, Juan Diego; 7. Mason Ekins, Juab; 8. Traicer Clark, Grantsville.

190 — 1. Deagan Davis, Union; 2. Kelan Layton, Manti; 3. Porter Wohlforth, Juab; 4. Weston Richins, Union; 5. Daegan Herren, Grantsville; 6. Sebastian Ramirez, Juan Diego; 7. Oxley Yama, Juab; 8. Xander Garcia, Grantsville.

215 — 1. Dallin Sweat, Manti; 2. Marc Richardson, Canyon View; 3. Chase Dahlberg, Union; 4. Lakopo Nena, Providence Hall; 5. Stetsyn Turner, Union; 6. Staten Shepherd, Juab; 7. Caleb Stephenson, Delta; 8. Manik Gill-Martin, Juan Diego.

285 — 1. Ty Blackburn, Juab; 2. Aisea Hosea, Juab; 3. Eduardo Contreras, Ogden; 4. Luke Langston, Canyon View; 5. Tate Killian, Canyon View; 6. Colter Bloomfield, Delta; 7. Loklan Cruz, Juan Diego; 8. Mason Bingham, Grantsville.

Boys 3A Divisional B

At Emery High School

Team scores



South Summit, 312.5 Morgan, 280.5 North Sanpete, 175.5 Emery, 161.5 Carbon, 140 Richfield, 103 Ben Lomond, 67 Summit Academy, 57

Individual results

