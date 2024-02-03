High school boys wrestling: 7-time 3A state champ Juab and South Summit both claim 3A Divisional team titles

Juab took its first step toward trying to win an eighth straight 3A wrestling state championship on Saturday night at its 3A Divisional meet.
The Wasps rolled through the competition at the Divisional A state-qualifying meet at Union High School, tallying 327 team points to easily finish ahead of Canyon View, which ended with 237.5 points.
Juab’s streak of seven straight state titles is tied with Delta (2009-2015) and Pleasant Grove (1991-1997) for the fourth-longest streak in state history.
Delta owns both the third-longest state champoinship streak (1974-1981) and second-longest (1985-1993). The state record is held by Brighton, which won 11 straight state championships from 1978-1988.
Juab qualified 25 wrestlers for this year’s state tournament, which will be held at the Sevier Valley Center on Feb. 16-17. It finished with eight individual divisional champs on Saturday.
Divisional A runner-up Canyon View qualified 16 wrestlers to the 3A state tournament.
In the Divisional B meet at Emery High School, South Summit finished first with 312.5 points, with Morgan close behind in second with 280.5 points.
South Summit qualified 20 wrestlers for the state tournament, with Morgan qualifying 22 wrestlers.
A total of seven wrestlers will be looking to defend their state titles at the 3A state meet: Emery’s Monty Christensen, South Summit’s Bryce Pulver, Juab’s Rowdey Peterson, Juab’s Hayden Park, Union’s Tucker Roybal, South Summit’s Ben Smith and Manti’s Dallin Sweat.
Boys 3A Divisional A
At Union High School
Team scores
- Juab, 327
- Canyon View, 237.5
- Union, 218
- Delta, 196.5
- Grantsville, 134
- Manti, 118.5
- Juan Diego, 68
- Providence Hall, 48.5
Individual results
- 106 — 1. Decker Ford, Juab; 2. Kooper Nowell, Canyon View; 3. Crue Cowan, Juab; 4. Teyl Petersen, Delta; 5. Kyler Jenkins, Delta; 6. Owen Toy, Providence Hall; 7. Wyatt Olsen, Union; 8. Porter Daniels, Manti.
- 113 — 1. Durke Larsen, Manti; 2. Grady Roybal, Union; 3. Jet Abbott, Delta; 4. Braxten Blackett, Juab; 5. Gage Nielson, Canyon View; 6. Cruze Anderson, Grantsville; 7. George Tolbert, Delta; 8. Malokai Rodriguez, Canyon View.
- 120 — 1. Ladd Holman, Juab; 2. Drake Johnson, Juab; 3. Jaygen Stubbs, Union; 4. Evan Craner, Grantsville; 5. Tucker McCormick, Canyon View; 6. Ian Bryan, Delta; 7. Daxton Worthington, Manti; 8. Asher Brereton, Providence Hall.
- 126 — 1. Rowdey Peterson, Juab; 2. Kage Bunker, Delta; 3. Hayden Adams, Juab; 4. Mario Perez, Juan Diego; 5. Kale Reary, Union; 6. Pierce O`Rarden, Grantsville; 7. Malachi Wilkins, Providence Hall; 8. Brody Leavitt, Canyon View.
- 132 — 1. Cooper Blackett, Juab; 2. Cole Cavalieri, Canyon View; 3. Keaton Sullivan, Grantsville; 4. Teegan Anderson, Juab; 5. Carter Anderson, Delta; 6. Louk Gordon, Manti; 7. Ben Calchera, Grantsville; 8. Reynolds Durbin, Ogden.
- 138 — 1. Hayden Park, Juab; 2. Kabryn Whiting, Union; 3. Jhet Shepherd, Juab; 4. Trey Bradshaw, Delta; 5. Spartan Stradinger, Union; 6. Brant Blood, Canyon View; 7. Athan Gula, Juan Diego; 8. Isaac Sturtzenegger, Grantsville.
- 144 — 1. Garrett Perry, Juab; 2. Blake Crawley, Canyon View; 3. Porter Anderson, Juab; 4. Drew Beckstrom, Delta; 5. Brady Whiting, Union; 6. Owen Sweet, Grantsville; 7. Ethan Hunter, Ogden; 8. Braxton Kesler, Delta.
- 150 — 1. Tucker Roybal, Union; 2. Kash Nelson, Delta; 3. Kayden Lynn, Juab; 4. Justus Reynolds, Juab; 5. Jack Cavalieri, Canyon View; 6. Easton Johnson, Grantsville; 7. Saiger Hill, Manti; 8. Jesse Murphy, Union.
- 157 — 1. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View; 2. Preston Aagard, Juab; 3. Zach Powell, Grantsville; 4. Wyatt Hanks, Manti; 5. Ryker Jones, Grantsville; 6. Dusty Thomson, Manti; 7. Gavin Whiteley, Juab; 8. Gabe Villegas, Delta.
- 165 — 1. Alex Crawley, Canyon View; 2. Denver Cloward, Union; 3. Jed Chatwin, Union; 4. Brock Rowley, Delta; 5. Jimmy Kase Larson, Juab; 6. Jax Allred, Grantsville; 7. Kaden Nowell, Canyon View; 8. Corbin Buckley, Juan Diego.
- 175 — 1. Benedict Holthaus, Juab; 2. Chase Duncan, Union; 3. Trevin Davis, Union; 4. Trexton Nicoll, Canyon View; 5. Campbell Warnick, Delta; 6. Toby Hardin, Juan Diego; 7. Mason Ekins, Juab; 8. Traicer Clark, Grantsville.
- 190 — 1. Deagan Davis, Union; 2. Kelan Layton, Manti; 3. Porter Wohlforth, Juab; 4. Weston Richins, Union; 5. Daegan Herren, Grantsville; 6. Sebastian Ramirez, Juan Diego; 7. Oxley Yama, Juab; 8. Xander Garcia, Grantsville.
- 215 — 1. Dallin Sweat, Manti; 2. Marc Richardson, Canyon View; 3. Chase Dahlberg, Union; 4. Lakopo Nena, Providence Hall; 5. Stetsyn Turner, Union; 6. Staten Shepherd, Juab; 7. Caleb Stephenson, Delta; 8. Manik Gill-Martin, Juan Diego.
- 285 — 1. Ty Blackburn, Juab; 2. Aisea Hosea, Juab; 3. Eduardo Contreras, Ogden; 4. Luke Langston, Canyon View; 5. Tate Killian, Canyon View; 6. Colter Bloomfield, Delta; 7. Loklan Cruz, Juan Diego; 8. Mason Bingham, Grantsville.
Boys 3A Divisional B
At Emery High School
Team scores
- South Summit, 312.5
- Morgan, 280.5
- North Sanpete, 175.5
- Emery, 161.5
- Carbon, 140
- Richfield, 103
- Ben Lomond, 67
- Summit Academy, 57
Individual results
- 106 — 1. Evan Centeno, Ben Lomond; 2. Carter Wardell, Morgan; 3. Chase Sorensen, North Sanpete; 4. Riggin Crittenden, South Summit; 5. Ashdyn Densley, Carbon; 6. Killian Olsen, North Sanpete; 7. Ryan Lunt, Ben Lomond; 8. Ty Christiansen, Emery.
- 113 — 1. Monty Christiansen, Emery; 2. Krew King, North Sanpete; 3. Rylon Teeples, South Summit; 4. Corbin Jensen, Emery; 5. Treven Sorenson, Richfield; 6. Kaden Winterton, Carbon; 7. Gage Lefler, Carbon; 8. Cannon Winters, Richfield.
- 120 — 1. Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan; 2. Bryce Pulver, South Summit; 3. Teagin Poulsen, North Sanpete; 4. Trevor Jones, Carbon; 5. Dixon Peacock, Emery; 6. Jax Maxfield, South Summit; 7. Rayden Ewell, Emery; 8. Max Holtry, Morgan.
- 126 — 1. Cody Dyches, North Sanpete; 2. Gunner Klingler, South Summit; 3. Tavin Allen, Morgan; 4. Ryan Collard, Emery; 5. Paul Crespin, Carbon; 6. Mckade Sweat, North Sanpete; 7. Adam Chandler, South Summit; 8. Sam Allen, Emery.
- 132 — 1. Luke Woolsey, Morgan; 2. Brax Tapia, Carbon; 3. Gage Prescott, South Summit; 4. Landon Penrod, North Sanpete; 5. Derrick Birch, Emery; 6. Quirt Payne, Emery; 7. Leo Sealy, Richfield; 8. Dilyn Pentz, Morgan.
- 138 — 1. Zane Winter, South Summit; 2. Simoron Wardell, Morgan; 3. Maverick Guymon, Morgan; 4. Mason Stewart, Emery; 5. Beau Dixon, Summit Academy; 6. Alek Urrutia, Carbon; 7. Michael Nicholson, South Summit; 8. Wylee Allred, North Sanpete.
- 144 — 1. Drew Korth, Morgan; 2. Drexton Torgerson, Richfield; 3. Brandon Mora, South Summit; 4. Tayden Allan, Emery; 5. Benjamin Farley, Emery; 6. Aaron Aguilar, Ben Lomond; 7. Cooper Despain, Summit Academy; 8. Wylee Miles, South Summit.
- 150 — 1. Damon Farley, Emery; 2. Tyson Pace, Morgan; 3. Joseph Belinski, Morgan; 4. Jace Barlow, Carbon; 5. Brody Larson, South Summit; 6. Alex Ortiz, Ben Lomond; 7. Jeovany Hernandez, Carbon; 8. Dallas Mortensen, Summit Academy.
- 157 — 1. Jayson Rodriguez, South Summit; 2. Boden Christman, Emery; 3. Eleke Lang, Carbon; 4. Skyler Crowther, Morgan; 5. Daniel Salazar, Ben Lomond; 6. Nathan Dotson, Morgan; 7. Andrew Kifer, Carbon; 8. Mason Thornley, Emery.
- 165 — 1. Ben Smith, South Summit; 2. Karson Curtis, North Sanpete; 3. Braden Puentes, Richfield; 4. JT Williams, South Summit; 5. Chace Allen, Morgan; 6. Jonathan Jewkes, Carbon; 7. Carter Meibos, Morgan; 8. Kaden Donathan, Carbon.
- 175 — 1. Ryker Woodward, South Summit; 2. Lance Toone, Morgan; 3. Krew Galbraith, Morgan; 4. Gavin Fausett, Carbon; 5. Conner Brown, Summit Academy; 6. Laustin Alleman, South Summit; 7. Cole Staker, North Sanpete; 8. Alex Winters, Ben Lomond.
- 190 — 1. Zak Sargent, Morgan; 2. Oscar Dominguez, South Summit; 3. Taualoa Laupapa, North Sanpete; 4. Gabe Toone, Morgan; 5. Bronson Dixon, Summit Academy; 6. JJ Ruden, Carbon; 7. Jesse Nuttall, North Sanpete; 8. Anhder Thorson, Richfield.
- 215 — 1. Treyson Rich, Morgan; 2. Brady Freeman, South Summit; 3. Ezra Cadena, Morgan; 4. Jace Robinson, Richfield; 5. Noah Maughan, Richfield; 6. Michael Harward, North Sanpete; 7. William Hinkley, Carbon; 8. Jared Simmons, Carbon.
- 285 — 1. Trayvn Boger, South Summit; 2. Coleman Thorson, Richfield; 3. Lane Henderson, Morgan; 4. Chris Grider, Richfield.