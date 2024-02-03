3 takeaways from Utah’s win over Colorado

Utah put its frustrations behind it with a statement 73-68 victory over Colorado at the Huntsman Center on Saturday.

One week after losing in blowouts twice on the road, the Runnin’ Utes started off the second half of Pac-12 play with a win over another team, the Buffaloes, that’s being projected as an NCAA Tournament team.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Gabe Madsen scored 21 points, including 15 after halftime, while adding three steals, two rebounds and an assist.

Deivon Smith nearly had another triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

KJ Simpson led four Buffaloes in double-figures with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Key stretch I: Utah outscored Colorado 17-7 over the first seven and a half minutes of the second half to built a 10-point lead at 48-38, the first double-digit advantage of the game.

The Utes later pushed that lead to 13 off a pair of buckets — a Keba Keita layup and a Hunter Erickson 3 — with 8:34 to play and held off all Colorado rallies after that.

Key stretch II: The Utes, who led by as many as 13 in the second half, saw their lead trimmed to three twice after Simpson 3-pointers with 1:27 and 1:04 left to play, respectively.

The Utes, though, wrapped up the win at the free-throw line in the final minute.

Free-throw shooting: The Utes have struggled from the line several times in recent weeks, though they hit 14 of 20 against Colorado, including 11 of 16 in the second half, while the Buffaloes made 12 of 17.

Shooting: Utah outshot the Buffaloes 46.4% to 37.9% from the field.

Rebounding: Colorado ended up with a 43-34 rebounding edge, though it was mostly even after halftime. The Buffaloes outpaced Utah 15-4 on the offensive glass, leading to a 16-4 advantage in second-chance points.

What’s next

The Utes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) will stay at home next week for a pair of games against No. 11 Arizona (Thursday) and Arizona State (Saturday).

The Wildcats host Stanford on Sunday, while the Sun Devils lost to California on Saturday.

After that, Utah will head on the road for a pair of games at USC (Feb. 15) and UCLA (Feb. 18).

