The top Latter-day Saint college football prospect of 2024 has made his commitment decision

Gatlin Bair has made his college decision.

The 2024 five-star wide receiver prospect out of Idaho has committed to Oregon, multiple outlets reported Saturday afternoon.

Bair, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is expected to formally sign with the Ducks on National Signing Day February 7 and will be departing for a two-year church mission in Dallas, Texas, later this month.

Saturday’s news marks the end of an interesting recruiting process for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bair.

A consensus top 40 prospect in the entire country in the Class of 2024, Bair was widely recruited but committed to home state school Boise State last summer, marking a huge win for the Broncos to get a player of his caliber.

But Boise State fired head football coach Andy Avalos in November, and Bair decommitted a few weeks later and announced he was focusing on Oregon and Michigan.

Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports reported a short time later that Michigan was in the lead over Oregon for Bair’s services, but after the college football season concluded with Michigan winning the national championship, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh became the head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, leaving many to assume that Bair would sign with Oregon.

By signing with Oregon, Bair will be joining a program that will leaving the Pac-12 Conference and joining the Big Ten Conference later this year.

