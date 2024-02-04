High school swimming: 3A region recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s three region swimming meets in Class 3A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 16 and 17.

The three region champions for the girls were Carbon, Union and Judge Memorial, while the three boys region champs were Canyon View, Union at Judge Memorial.

1 of 2 2 of 2

Region 12 championships

At Cedar Aquatics Center

Girls team scores

Carbon, 494. Canyon View, 434. Emery, 299. Richfield, 281. North Sanpete, 160. Manti, 142.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Canyon View, 2:02.07; 2. Richfield, 2:04.03; 3. Carbon, 2:09.11.

200 freestyle — 1. Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 2:09.92; 2. Evelyn Halk, Carbon, 2:16.79; 3. Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:19.14.

200 individual medley — 1. Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 2:26.50; 2. Riley Gough, Richfield, 2:34.09; 3. Lucy Tanner, Canyon View, 2:36.42.

50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.22; 2. Lisa King, Carbon, 27.13; 3. Mia Crompton, Carbon, 27.50.

100 butterfly — 1. Riley Gough, Richfield, 1:05.24; 2. Lily Thayn, Carbon, 1:12.01; 3. Maya Bower, Carbon, 1:14.27.

100 freestyle — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 56.24; 2. Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 57.78; 3. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 58.08.

500 freestyle — 1. Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 6:01.74; 2. Melody Lake, Emery, 6:08.37; 3. Evelyn Halk, Carbon, 6;13.09.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:48.94; 2. Carbon, 1:49.97; 3. Emery, 1:52.73.

100 backstroke — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 1:04.52; 2. Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:05.28; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:09.46.

100 breaststroke — 1. Melody Lake, Emery, 1:13.78; 2. Carley Young, Emery, 1:17.66; 3. Meghan Fowles, Manti, 1:19.00.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 4:00.43; 2. Richfield, 4:00.74; 3. Canyon View, 4:10.60.

Boys team scores

Canyon View, 508. Emery, 391. Richfield, 344. Carbon, 294. Manti, 141. North Sanpete, 65. Delta, 59.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Emery, 1:51.90; 2. Canyon View, 1:52.06; 3. Carbon, 1:56.83.

200 freestyle — 1. Nicholas Bittmenn, Canyon View, 1:55.38; 2. Ethan Cannon, 1:56.01; 3. Cameron Jones, Carbon, 1:59.42.

200 individual medley — 1. Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 2:10.74; 2. Parker Jensen, Emery, 2:21.98; 3. Karson Meredith, Canyon View, 2:26.96.

50 freestyle — 1. Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 21.86; 2. Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 23.23; 3. Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 23.94.

100 butterfly — 1. Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 58.89; 2. Joseph Anderson, Canyon View, 1:02.20; Logan Kranendonk, Carbon, 1:05.31.

100 freestyle — 1. Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 46.67; 2. Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 51.63; 3. Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 52.93.

500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:20.27; 2. Cameron Jones, Carbon, 5:27.78; 3. Bracken Hanson, Carbon, 5:50.23.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:35.58; 2. Emery, 1:37.88; 3. Richfield, 1:39.14.

100 backstroke — 1. Nicholas Bittmenn, Canyon View, 59.19; 2. Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 1:00.39; 3. Tyler Frandsen, Emery, 1:03.57.

100 breaststroke — 1. Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 1:03.51; 2. Parker Jensen, Emery, 1:06.52; 3. Kade Larsen, Emery, 1:10.63.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:22.88; 2. Richfield, 24.04; 3. Emery, 3:43.87.

1 of 2 2 of 2

Region 13 championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores

Union, 517. Ogden, 467. South Summit, 307. Morgan, 255. Grantsville, 107. Ben Lomond, 93.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Union, 2:03.81; 2. Ogden, 2:04.13; 3. Morgan, 2:06.61.

200 freestyle — 1. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 2:06.62; 2. Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:14.03; 3. Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 2:18.62.

200 individual medley — Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:33.60; 2. Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 2:36.23; 3. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 2:37.03.

50 freestyle — 1. Emery Lachance, Union, 26.71; 2. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 26.99; Erika Hains, Ogden, 28.21.

100 butterfly — 1. Emery Lachance, Union, 1:05.08; 2. Stephanie Winn, Union, 1:08.46; 3. Sarah Nielson, Ogden, 1:13.53.

100 freestyle — 1. Sienna Scholes, Union, 58.66; 2. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 59.80; 3. Kennedy Freston, Union, 1:02.67.

500 freestyle — 1. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:03.33; 2. Stephanie Winn, Union, 6:10.52; 3. Rosie Anderson, South Summit, 6:36.24.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:50.16; 2. Union, 1:58.56; 3. South Summit, 1:59.22.

100 backstroke — 1. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 1:03.99; 2. Shay Draper, Ben Lomond, 1:08.97; 3. Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 1:09.27.

100 breaststroke — 1. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:15.91; 2. Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 1:16.81; 3. Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 1:17.76.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 4:03.18; 2. South Summit, 4:10.09; 3. Ogden, 4:15.35.

Boys team scores

Union, 505. Ogden, 469. South Summit, 299. Morgan, 289. Grantsville, 118. Ben Lomond, 70.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Union, 1:49.55; 2. Morgan, 1:49.92; 3. Ogden, 1:50.11.

200 freestyle — 1. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 1:53.34; 2. Gerrt Noorda, Morgan, 2:02.46; 3. Jack Walker, Ogden, 2:03.39.

200 individual medley — 1. James Keddington, South Summit, 2:02.27; 2. Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 2;16.16; 3. Connor Smith, Morgan.

50 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 21.63; 2. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 23.32; 3. Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 23.53.

100 butterfly — Josh Parks, Grantsville, 58.72; 2. Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 59.68; 3. Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 59.75.

100 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 47.54; 2. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 49.75; 3. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 52.25.

500 freestyle — 1. James Keddington, South Summit, 5:05.24; 2. Jack Walker, Ogden, 5:32.61; 3. Gerrt Noorda, Morgan, 5:33.56.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:33.47; 2. South Summit, 1:34.27; 3. Union, 1:34.60.

100 backstroke — 1. Brock Welling, Ogden, 59.10; 2. Jayce Burnham, Union, 1:00.53; 3. Connor Smith, 1:02.43.

100 breaststroke — 1. Roby Carlton, Ogden, 1:07.02; 2. Josh Parks, Grantsville, 1:08.45; 3. Stetson Batty, Union, 1:10.43.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 3:30.50; 2. South Summit, 3:31.20; 3. Ogden, 3:31.95.

1 of 2 2 of 2

Region 14 championships

At Draper Rec Center

Girls team scores

Judge Memorial, 532. Juan Diego, 385. Summit Academy, 170. Layton Christian, 71.

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:55.38; 2. Juan Diego, 2:01.28; 3. Summit Academy, 2:20.48.

200 freestyle — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:58.18; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:03.22; 3. Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 2:19.49.

200 individual medley — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 2:20.22; 2. Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 2:27.74; 3. Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 2:30.93.

50 freestyle — 1. Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 26.10; Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 26.63; 3. Lauren Foy, Juan Diego, 28.21.

100 butterfly — 1. Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 1:06.98; 2. Lucy Duberow, Judge Memorial, 1:07.45; 3. Gwen Nuesmeyer, Summit Academy, 1:11.58.

100 freestyle — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 55.26; 2. Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 1:02.56; 3. Lauren Foy, Judge Memorial, 1:03.69.

500 freestyle — 1. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:33.45; 2. Abagial Tenzer, Juan Diego, 6:26.84; 3. Carmen Montoya, Juan Diego, 7:03.82.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:47.86; 2. Juan Diego, 1:50.04; 3. Judge Memorial, 2:00.81.

100 backstroke — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:04.44; 2. Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 1:04.87; 3. Nehir Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:08.38.

100 breaststroke — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.03; 2. Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 1:12.96; 3. Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 1:15.24.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 4:20.56; 2. Juan Diego, 4:34.53; 3. Summit Academy, 4:37.51.

Boys team scores



Judge Memorial, 594. Juan Diego, 444.

Individual results