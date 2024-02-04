High school swimming: 3A region recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s three region swimming meets in Class 3A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 16 and 17.
The three region champions for the girls were Carbon, Union and Judge Memorial, while the three boys region champs were Canyon View, Union at Judge Memorial.
Region 12 championships
At Cedar Aquatics Center
Girls team scores
- Carbon, 494.
- Canyon View, 434.
- Emery, 299.
- Richfield, 281.
- North Sanpete, 160.
- Manti, 142.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Canyon View, 2:02.07; 2. Richfield, 2:04.03; 3. Carbon, 2:09.11.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 2:09.92; 2. Evelyn Halk, Carbon, 2:16.79; 3. Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:19.14.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 2:26.50; 2. Riley Gough, Richfield, 2:34.09; 3. Lucy Tanner, Canyon View, 2:36.42.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.22; 2. Lisa King, Carbon, 27.13; 3. Mia Crompton, Carbon, 27.50.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Riley Gough, Richfield, 1:05.24; 2. Lily Thayn, Carbon, 1:12.01; 3. Maya Bower, Carbon, 1:14.27.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 56.24; 2. Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 57.78; 3. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 58.08.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Gracie Taylor, Canyon View, 6:01.74; 2. Melody Lake, Emery, 6:08.37; 3. Evelyn Halk, Carbon, 6;13.09.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:48.94; 2. Carbon, 1:49.97; 3. Emery, 1:52.73.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Avah Kling, Richfield, 1:04.52; 2. Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:05.28; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:09.46.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Melody Lake, Emery, 1:13.78; 2. Carley Young, Emery, 1:17.66; 3. Meghan Fowles, Manti, 1:19.00.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 4:00.43; 2. Richfield, 4:00.74; 3. Canyon View, 4:10.60.
Boys team scores
- Canyon View, 508.
- Emery, 391.
- Richfield, 344.
- Carbon, 294.
- Manti, 141.
- North Sanpete, 65.
- Delta, 59.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Emery, 1:51.90; 2. Canyon View, 1:52.06; 3. Carbon, 1:56.83.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Nicholas Bittmenn, Canyon View, 1:55.38; 2. Ethan Cannon, 1:56.01; 3. Cameron Jones, Carbon, 1:59.42.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 2:10.74; 2. Parker Jensen, Emery, 2:21.98; 3. Karson Meredith, Canyon View, 2:26.96.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 21.86; 2. Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 23.23; 3. Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 23.94.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 58.89; 2. Joseph Anderson, Canyon View, 1:02.20; Logan Kranendonk, Carbon, 1:05.31.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 46.67; 2. Sean Cannon, Canyon View, 51.63; 3. Jonah Comino, Canyon View, 52.93.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:20.27; 2. Cameron Jones, Carbon, 5:27.78; 3. Bracken Hanson, Carbon, 5:50.23.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:35.58; 2. Emery, 1:37.88; 3. Richfield, 1:39.14.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Nicholas Bittmenn, Canyon View, 59.19; 2. Ryker Poulos, Canyon View, 1:00.39; 3. Tyler Frandsen, Emery, 1:03.57.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Lincoln Hansen, Richfield, 1:03.51; 2. Parker Jensen, Emery, 1:06.52; 3. Kade Larsen, Emery, 1:10.63.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:22.88; 2. Richfield, 24.04; 3. Emery, 3:43.87.
Region 13 championships
At Wasatch High School
Girls team scores
- Union, 517.
- Ogden, 467.
- South Summit, 307.
- Morgan, 255.
- Grantsville, 107.
- Ben Lomond, 93.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Union, 2:03.81; 2. Ogden, 2:04.13; 3. Morgan, 2:06.61.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 2:06.62; 2. Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:14.03; 3. Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 2:18.62.
- 200 individual medley — Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:33.60; 2. Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 2:36.23; 3. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 2:37.03.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Emery Lachance, Union, 26.71; 2. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 26.99; Erika Hains, Ogden, 28.21.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Emery Lachance, Union, 1:05.08; 2. Stephanie Winn, Union, 1:08.46; 3. Sarah Nielson, Ogden, 1:13.53.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Sienna Scholes, Union, 58.66; 2. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 59.80; 3. Kennedy Freston, Union, 1:02.67.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:03.33; 2. Stephanie Winn, Union, 6:10.52; 3. Rosie Anderson, South Summit, 6:36.24.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:50.16; 2. Union, 1:58.56; 3. South Summit, 1:59.22.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 1:03.99; 2. Shay Draper, Ben Lomond, 1:08.97; 3. Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 1:09.27.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:15.91; 2. Lizzy Bess, Morgan, 1:16.81; 3. Pheobie Wilde, Ogden, 1:17.76.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 4:03.18; 2. South Summit, 4:10.09; 3. Ogden, 4:15.35.
Boys team scores
- Union, 505.
- Ogden, 469.
- South Summit, 299.
- Morgan, 289.
- Grantsville, 118.
- Ben Lomond, 70.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Union, 1:49.55; 2. Morgan, 1:49.92; 3. Ogden, 1:50.11.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 1:53.34; 2. Gerrt Noorda, Morgan, 2:02.46; 3. Jack Walker, Ogden, 2:03.39.
- 200 individual medley — 1. James Keddington, South Summit, 2:02.27; 2. Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 2;16.16; 3. Connor Smith, Morgan.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 21.63; 2. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 23.32; 3. Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 23.53.
- 100 butterfly — Josh Parks, Grantsville, 58.72; 2. Mathew Rivkind, Ogden, 59.68; 3. Nick Henneuse, South Summit, 59.75.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 47.54; 2. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 49.75; 3. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 52.25.
- 500 freestyle — 1. James Keddington, South Summit, 5:05.24; 2. Jack Walker, Ogden, 5:32.61; 3. Gerrt Noorda, Morgan, 5:33.56.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:33.47; 2. South Summit, 1:34.27; 3. Union, 1:34.60.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Brock Welling, Ogden, 59.10; 2. Jayce Burnham, Union, 1:00.53; 3. Connor Smith, 1:02.43.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Roby Carlton, Ogden, 1:07.02; 2. Josh Parks, Grantsville, 1:08.45; 3. Stetson Batty, Union, 1:10.43.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 3:30.50; 2. South Summit, 3:31.20; 3. Ogden, 3:31.95.
Region 14 championships
At Draper Rec Center
Girls team scores
- Judge Memorial, 532.
- Juan Diego, 385.
- Summit Academy, 170.
- Layton Christian, 71.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:55.38; 2. Juan Diego, 2:01.28; 3. Summit Academy, 2:20.48.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:58.18; 2. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:03.22; 3. Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 2:19.49.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 2:20.22; 2. Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 2:27.74; 3. Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 2:30.93.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 26.10; Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 26.63; 3. Lauren Foy, Juan Diego, 28.21.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Sophie Canale, Judge Memorial, 1:06.98; 2. Lucy Duberow, Judge Memorial, 1:07.45; 3. Gwen Nuesmeyer, Summit Academy, 1:11.58.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 55.26; 2. Madeline Page, Judge Memorial, 1:02.56; 3. Lauren Foy, Judge Memorial, 1:03.69.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:33.45; 2. Abagial Tenzer, Juan Diego, 6:26.84; 3. Carmen Montoya, Juan Diego, 7:03.82.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:47.86; 2. Juan Diego, 1:50.04; 3. Judge Memorial, 2:00.81.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:04.44; 2. Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 1:04.87; 3. Nehir Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:08.38.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.03; 2. Chloe Whitehead, Judge Memorial, 1:12.96; 3. Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 1:15.24.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 4:20.56; 2. Juan Diego, 4:34.53; 3. Summit Academy, 4:37.51.
Boys team scores
- Judge Memorial, 594.
- Juan Diego, 444.
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:42.15; 2. Juan Diego, 1:46.55; 3. Judge Memorial, 1:49.53.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 1:56.11; 2. Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 1:58.18; 3. Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 2:02.00.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 2:06.81; 2. Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 2:07.59; 3. Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 2:10.29.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 22.59; 2. Zach Meehan, Juan Diego, 24.46; 3. Saxton McKnight, Juan Diego, 24.51.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 56.14; 2. Avery Jones, Judge Memorial, 1:01.25; 3. Zach Farr, Judge Memorial, 1:02.52.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 50.40; 2. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 51.47; 3. Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 52.88.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Bohdan Olevych, Juan Diego, 5:06.08; 2. Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 5:09.86; 3. Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 5:20.82.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:33.61; 2. Juan Diego, 1:36.22; 3. Judge Memorial, 1:40.16.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 55.47; 2. Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 56.45; 3. Sebastian Gawron, Judge Memorial, 1:04.64.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Teddy Fiscus, Judge Memorial, 1:04.61; 2. Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:04.88; 3. Zach Farr, Judge Memorial, 1:10.86.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 3:40.87; 2. Juan Diego, 3:47.25; 3. Judge Memorial, 3:48.99.
