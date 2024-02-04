Jazz 123, Bucks 108: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 123-108, on Sunday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz victory:

Best performance: Depending on the point in the game we’re discussing, there could be many different players worthy of being called the top performer of the night. Is it Collin Sexton as the early aggressor? Lauri Markkanen as the top scorer for the Jazz? Walker Kessler for his defense and timing in the second half? Keyonte George in the fourth quarter? Yes to all.

Worst performance: Jae Crowder went 2-of-10 for the Bucks and finished with just six points, two rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes, the most played by any Bucks player.

5:39: Kessler played the final 17:39 of the game after checking in at the 5:39 mark of the third quarter. At 4:30 to play in the third, Jordan Clarkson checked in and, with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, Keyonte George checked in and played the rest of the game. About a minute later, Kelly Olynyk checked in to do the same and Lauri Markkanen played the entirety of the fourth quarter.

40-13: The Jazz turned in a phenomenal fourth quarter, outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in the final 12 minutes.

60: Giannis Antetokounmpo (33) and Bobby Portis Jr. (27) combined for 60 points to lead the bucks in the scoring column.

Best of the best: George came alive for the Jazz in the fourth, scoring 10 of his 19 points in the final quarter.

Worst of the worst: Crowder went 0-of-3 from deep in the final quarter.