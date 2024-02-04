Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 4, 2024 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Jazz took down the Bucks in a game that felt like a postseason battle

In the final 12 minutes, the Jazz outscored the Bucks 40-13

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE The Jazz took down the Bucks in a game that felt like a postseason battle
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is congratulated by his teammate, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2), after a slam dunk during a game on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is congratulated by his teammate, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2), after a slam dunk during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

There are some night’s in the NBA when a regular-season game just has a little extra juice.

It’s not a playoff game or one that will have playoff implications, but when all the right buttons are pushed, the atmosphere changes in an arena and it just feels like a postseason bout.

That’s what happened on Sunday night at the Delta Center during the Utah Jazz’s 123-108 comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The game had all the components that make up a game that feels like it is outside of the regular season.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) blocks Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during a game on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) blocks Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz security holds Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) after an altercation with Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) jumps for a basket against Milwaukee Bucks forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Bobby Portis (9) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) jump to block Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) blocks Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Jazz won 123-108.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) blocks Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) grabs the rebound against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) fights for position against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Jazz won 123-108.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
The Utah Jazz celebrate the last 10 seconds of a an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Jazz won 123-108.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) looks to pass the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is congratulated by his teammate, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2), after a slam dunk during a game on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is congratulated by his teammate, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2), after a slam dunk during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy yells to the referee during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. (9) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) is hit in the face by the ball and by Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) moves the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) looks to pass the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. (9) during a game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) shoots the ball during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Elite talent

It’s rare that these intense games are between teams at the bottom of their respective conferences. Typically, one of the most necessary elements of a special game is that at least one of the teams involved is star-studded and at the top of their game.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard-led Milwaukee Bucks fit the bill perfectly.

“Milwaukee is one of the better teams in the league. They’ve got big-name guys,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “When when the big-name teams and the big-name players come to town, there’s always an added buzz in the arena.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Jazz also recently beat the Bucks in Milwaukee, but with Lillard sidelined. So there is a component of the Bucks wanting to get revenge, but on the other side the Jazz wanting to prove it wasn’t a fluke that they beat one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Familiarity

Antetokounmpo is a global star and one of the best players in the NBA. He is going to have fans in any market, including Utah. But on top of that, the Jazz faithful are also very familiar with a number of the players on the Bucks roster.

“There was no shortage of love during the starting lineups for their entire team,” Hardy said. “I understand, Jae (Crowder), I understand Malik (Beasley), I understand Dame, going to Weber State. I was a little blown away by the ovation that Giannis got, but that’s the type of player that he is. Everybody loves him. He’s an international superstar.”

That familiarity gives the fans more insight into the nuances of the game and what to expect from players.

In-game fuel

Then comes the fun stuff.

Altercations, trash talk, hard fouls, flagrant fouls, chippiness and everything in between.

There was a little bit physicality and back-and-forth between players early in the game, but at the 1:10 mark in the second quarter the Jazz got the fuel they needed to come out in the second half with a different kind of resolve.

Collin Sexton drove hard from the left corner, straight at Antetokounmpo, hitting the Bucks star with his elbow on the way in. The contact was waived off and as Antetokounmpo fell to the floor, Sexton went in to score at the rim. After he finished, Sexton flexed over Antetokounmpo and talked a little bit.

Watching the interaction from across the court, it seemed that Beasley took offense to the situation and ran the width of the floor to body check Sexton.

The players were separated and the play reviewed. Both Sexton and Beasley were issued technical fouls.

“That’s where our momentum shifted,” Walker Kessler said. “Collin’s a fiery player … and I’m sure as a fan, he’s awesome to watch. I know I love watching him. So when he gets going like that we all get into it and the fans get into it. So it’s a lot of fun.”

The Jazz went into the locker room at half time trailing by 10 points. They knew that they needed more and used the competitive spirit of the game to fuel them in the second half.

“That definitely can stir the gym up a little bit, and that moment kind of sparked everybody,” Hardy said. “When they got tied up and the refs run out there and split them up like yeah, it does change the tempo of the game a little bit. I think the crowd was into it. I heard a lot of people yelling for Colin, excited that he was showing some fight and some toughness. Those things do change the energy of the game.”

Final run

Now, with the crowd wanting even more for the Jazz to show that they were the better team on Sunday and a closing lineup that was starting to find a rhythm, the Jazz went on a tear to close out the game.

In the final 12 minutes, the Jazz outscored the Bucks 40-13 and the noise from the crowd made it feel like a postseason victory.

“At halftime, we understood it’s time to ramp it up a little bit,” Keyonte George said. “We came out in the second half and I feel like we were a whole different team. We were talking, communicating — not just on the floor, but on the bench — coming to timeouts locked in. With our team, if we’re completely locked in … we’re a phenomenal team and we’re a hard team to beat coming into this arena.”

The Jazz proved that much on Sunday night, in a game that felt bigger than it was.

