Where BYU, Utah State rank in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

For the first time in five weeks, BYU men’s basketball has moved up — not down — in the AP Top 25 ranks.

The Cougars jumped one spot to No. 21 in Monday’s poll following their 13-point road victory at West Virginia this past weekend.

After being ranked No. 12 on Jan. 1, Mark Pope’s crew slipped incrementally each week all the way down to No. 22 before finally trending back in a positive direction after besting the Mountaineers.

BYU received 425 points from voters — a solid uptick from last week’s 283 — and came in just six points behind No. 20 FAU, a Final Four squad in 2023.

Additionally, the Cougars leapfrogged local rival Utah State, which slid five spots to No. 22 after losing at unranked San Diego State on Saturday.

Though trailing BYU by just one spot in the poll, the Aggies earned 139 fewer points for a total of 286.

For the second straight week, Utah did not receive any votes.

Five other Big 12 teams were featured in the poll. All were ranked ahead of the Cougars except for No. 23 Texas Tech.

Kansas and Houston landed in the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, with Baylor and Iowa State coming in at No. 13. and No. 14.

Utah State is ranked the highest of three Mountain West schools, with San Diego State and New Mexico rounding out the poll at No. 24 and No. 25.

As for other advanced metrics, BYU remains a force in both the NET rankings and KenPom, currently weighing in at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

The Aggies stayed at No. 24 in NET this week while remaining less impressive in KenPom at No. 35. Utah, however, is No. 34 in NET and No. 40 in KenPom.

The Cougars — now 4-4 in Big 12 play — will look to earn their third consecutive victory Tuesday at Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Utah State heads home Tuesday to host Nevada, while the Utes will face No. 8 Arizona Thursday at the Huntsman Center.

