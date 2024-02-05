King Charles III diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced.

While undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate last month, doctors identified a form of cancer. It is not prostate cancer, reports the BBC.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement continued: “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Charles chose to publicly share his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and hoped he could provide “understanding to all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” per Buckingham Palace.

While undergoing cancer treatments, Charles will postpone all public-facing duties, as recommended by his physician, per BBC. He will continue with official paperwork and state business as usual.

Charles was officially crowned monarch of the United Kingdom at 74 years old in May 2023, as reported by the Deseret News. He is the oldest monarch to ever take the British throne.

BREAKING: King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. He is undergoing treatment and has cancelled all public engagements. Shocking news. I wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m90tjLSBDQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2024

The royal family’s recent health issues

During the past month, members of the royal family have been uncharacteristically forthcoming about their health. In January, Kensington Palace revealed Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, underwent a “planned abdominal surgery.”

Kensington Palace noted that Kate’s operation was “not cancerous” and she will convalesce at home until after Easter. No further details were provided regarding Kate’s diagnosis or operation.

In the wake of Kate’s medical announcement, Buckingham Palace announced Charles would undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate — noting his condition was benign.

Charles hoped being forthcoming about his condition would encourage other men experiencing symptoms of enlarged prostate to visit a medical professional, a spokesperson shared with The Washington Post.

Also last month, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced her skin cancer diagnosis via Instagram. Ferguson claimed to be in “shock” over her malignant melanoma — which doctors discovered while performing breast cancer treatment on Ferguson.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” Ferguson’s spokesperson told the BBC. “She was undergoing further investigations to ensure this had been caught in the early stages.”

Following the diagnosis, Ferguson is “taking some time” to herself.

“I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

