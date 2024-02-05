How to use items in your kitchen to get healthier skin

Skin never seems to stay blemish free. And it’s hard to know what to do to address break outs, since genetics, stress, hormones, eating habits and more dictate how our skin looks and feels.

When looking to improve your skin health, it’s hard to know what to try, since many products are expensive or involve a long list of ingredients you’ve never used before.

But there’s good news: There are many natural remedies available for common skin issues, and many of these remedies can be found in your kitchen.

Ingredients and their benefits

There are many different natural substances that benefit the skin. Here is a condensed list of some of the best ones, drawn from a PharmEasy report.



Aloe vera — Aloe vera helps to reduce sag, increase healing and boost moisture because of its vitamins and antioxidants.

Cucumber — Cucumbers reduce inflammation and puffiness while moisturizing the skin. The benefits come from the vegetable’s antioxidants, vitamins and folic acid.

Honey — Honey can improve eczema and help wounds or scars heal because of antioxidants, glucose and sucrose.

Dairy products like milk — Dairy products help to improve skin tone and reduce dark spots because of vitamins and lactic acid.

Olive oil — Olive oil can enhance healing, provide sun protection and help the skin glow. That’s thanks to antioxidants and vitamins.

Orange or lemon juice — Diluting these juices for use on your skin can lead to reduced skin sag and brighter skin because of their antioxidants, citric acid and vitamin C.

Turmeric — Turmeric can reduce inflammation due to its antioxidants.

DIY face masks

If you’re unsure of how to use your newfound knowledge of the power of substances like honey, this list can help. Here are the items to combine for popular at-home face masks.

Note: Health experts recommend testing a small patch somewhere on your skin with these face mask materials before you put them on your face to make sure there is no irritation.

For brightening: aloe vera, honey and turmeric

Combine two tablespoons of aloe vera, two tablespoons of honey and one teaspoon of turmeric. Apply the mixture to skin and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Rinse after use. Use this mask once a week to avoid staining, per Green Leaf Naturals.

For rejuvenating: basic cucumber face mask

Blend half of an unpeeled cucumber and separate the juice out into another bowl using a strainer. Apply the juice to your face, letting it rest for 15 minutes. After the time is up, wash the mask off your face. This recipe and other cucumber-related recipes can be found on Healthline.

For gentle exfoliating: milk and honey

Combine two tablespoons of whole milk and two tablespoons of honey. Place the mixture on your face and let it rest for a few minutes. Then, gently scrub your face and use water to rinse the mixture off, per Julie Blanner.

To solve oily skin: yogurt, honey and turmeric

Add a half cup of yogurt, one teaspoon honey and a half teaspoon ground turmeric into a bowl. Lightly spread the mixture onto your skin, leaving it on for up to 15 minutes. This recipe and other yogurt face mask recipes can be found on Healthline.

To combat inflammation: olive oil and avocado

Mix one tablespoon of olive oil and half of a mashed avocado. Apply the mixture onto your skin for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water. Honey can also be added for scrubbing. For best results, use this recipe once a week, according to Vogue India.

For cleansing: orange juice, oil, egg white

Combine two teaspoons orange juice, one egg white and three to four drops of oil. Apply the mask to your face and neck. Let the mask dry and then wash it off with water or a cleanser to help get rid of acne deep within the skin, per Be Beautiful.

For hydration: lemon juice and aloe vera

Mix one-half tablespoon lemon juice and one tablespoon of aloe vera. Leave the mixture on your face for 10 minutes before washing it off. This recipe, as well as other recipes that include lemon, can be found on Satthwa.

For glowing skin: turmeric, honey and milk or yogurt

Add one teaspoon turmeric, two tablespoons of honey and a small amount of milk or yogurt into a bowl, then mix them to create a paste. Apply the mask to your face and let it sit for 10 minutes or until its dry. Finally, wash the mask off with water and apply a moisturizer, per Bonterra.

No skin is perfect

Sometimes the results we seek do not come easily or quick, even if you work with different products or recipes for multiple weeks. Thinking too much about the blemishes on your face can result in a loss of confidence, frustration and hopelessness, according to Verywell Health.

Remember that clear skin does not define beauty. Consider taking a break from researching and testing products if you’re feeling down. The break will give you and your skin a chance to regroup.

