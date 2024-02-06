High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves dominated Farmington Phoenix, recording a 51-19 win. Syncere Langston of Fremont (10-10) led the charge, scoring 16 points, followed by Abigail Christensen with 9 points, including a 3-pointer. Despite Gabrielle Spence racking up 6 points, two of which were 3-pointers, the Phoenix (2-15) couldn’t keep pace with the Silverwolves.

Syracuse Titans outplayed Weber Warriors, racking up a 54-32 victory. The Titans (16-3) were led by Cortnie Barker’s 16 points and Ariah Peterson’s 15 points, which included three 3-pointers. Though Abby Sayer achieved 8 points, including one 3-pointer, it was not enough for the Warriors (6-14) to overcome the Titans’ commanding lead.

Davis Darts took a commanding victory against Layton Lancers with a score of 54-29. Leading the Darts (17-1) was Kendra Kitchen with 16 points, along with T’maea Eteuati and Shea Miller contributing 12 and 11 points respectively. Oakley Homer scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Lancers (7-13), but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Region 2

Herriman narrowly defeated Corner Canyon with a score of 44-40. The Mustangs were spearheaded by Halli Burbidge, who scored 13 points, and bolstered by Brittea Byrqe and Faith Fairbanks, who added 10 and 8 points respectively. For the Chargers, Elina Mortensen put in a solid performance by scoring 18 points. Maia Rhay also contributed significantly to the score with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies notched a significant win over the Mountain Ridge Sentinels with a final score of 71-42. Skylie Barker with 18 points, Ayla Marston with 17 points, and Ellie Taylor with 14 points were instrumental to Copper Hills’ victory. For Mountain Ridge, Kya Newton led her team with 8 points made, also contributing 2 three-pointers, while Ava Blair and Kaylee Montgomery managed to chip in 7 and 6 points respectively.

After a tightly contested game that extended into overtime, Bingham emerged as the victor against Riverton with a final tally of 66-54. The Bingham Miner’s star player Brianna Badonie demonstrated an exceptional performance by posting 28 points, including four 3-pointers. For Riverton’s Silverwolves, Faythe Stauffer topped the score with 18 points, followed by Maggie Hamblin with 15 points.

Region 3

Lehi Pioneers defeated Westlake Thunder in a 48-37 victory. Addy Scrivner shone brightly for the Pioneers (12-7), scoring 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Ellie Hill also chipped in with 9 points. On the other side, Westlake (13-7) had their highest scores from Janiece Sikander and Chloe Jensen, each with 7 points, but it was not enough to outscore the Pioneers.

Pleasant Grove Vikings secured a 56-48 win over American Fork Cavemen. Tabi Clark led the scoring for the Vikings (11-9) with 12 points, closely followed by Tay Tay Brown with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite Sarah Mathis and Calli Condi contributing 12 and 11 points respectively for the Cavemen (7-12), they couldn’t quite catch the Vikings.

Lone Peak (12-6) outdistanced Skyridge (10-9) 81-19 in a commanding win that saw the Knights pull ahead decisively in the first quarter. Shawnee Nordstrom, the lead scorer, notched 17 points which included two 3-pointers, while Naia Tanuvasa scored 14 points alongside Katy Lawrence’s 13. For the Falcons, Jada Smith tallied six points that included two 3-pointers but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Lone Peak’s offensive momentum.

Region 4

In a tightly contested matchup, Taylorsville (11-8) edged out Kearns (11-10) with a 42-38 score. Alyssa Harrison led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Aysha Salami also reached double figures with 10 points. Kylee Glade was the top scorer for the Cougars with 10 points, but the team couldn’t make up the deficit from a slow second quarter.

Region 6

The East Leopards (6-14) staved off the Highland Rams (0-16) with a clear 51-32 victory. The Leopards’ Olivia Tausinga dominated the game, scoring an impressive 29 points, including four 3-pointers. Tofi DelaCerna chipped in with 15 points of her own, four of those coming from beyond the arc. Mele Giles rose to the occasion for the Rams with 10 points, but couldn’t quite overcome East’s robust lead.

Region 7

In a tight contest, Timpview Thunderbirds secured a one-point victory over Salem Hills Skyhawks, 42-41. Timpview’s (16-4) performance was bolstered by Lina Ballin’s 14 points and Rayli Galea’i’s 11 points, including one 3-pointer. Despite the efforts of Reagan Beck and Brooke Warren, who scored 10 and 9 points respectively, the Skyhawks (13-7) narrowly missed out on the win.

Spanish Fork Dons defeated the Springville Red Devils 44-33. Eden Erickson topped the scoring chart for the Dons (8-11) with 18 points, supported by Gracyn Cook’s 8 points. Despite Bella Esplin scoring 12 points for the Red Devils (4-15), the team couldn’t match Spanish Fork’s scoring momentum.

In a close encounter, Maple Mountain defeated Cedar Valley, winning by a score of 47-43. The Golden Eagles, led by Leah Bailey who scored 12 points and added five assists, managed to hold off a strong final quarter rally from Cedar Valley. Bailey received ample support from Jaynee Tanner and Rachel Messick, recording nine and six points respectively. Cedar Valley featured standout performances from Olivia Kaaihue, tallying a team-high 16 points, and Hadley Whiting who added 11 points.

Region 8

Taking a lead in the last quarter, Uintah Utes defeated Timpanogos Timberwolves 40-35. For the Utes (6-15), McKenzie White stood out, recording 17 points, including three 3-pointers. On the Timberwolves (4-16) side, Ella Maddox and Georgia King each contributed 10 points, but couldn’t pull their team to victory.

Payson had no problem defeating Mountain View with an impressive score of 63-24. Payson’s top scorers were Cheznie Roundy with 17 points, including one 3-pointer and Oaklie Jackman posting 14 points and one 3-pointer. On the other side, the Bruins struggled to keep up with their opponents.

Region 9

Dixie (10-10) outplayed Pine View (4-16) with a score of 66-32, establishing a strong lead in the first half. Kealah Faumuina posted an impressive 22 points for the Flyers, tagging along was Brinlee Bennett who added 14 points, which included two 3-pointers. Reese Gustin showed resilience for the Panthers with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Dixie’s commanding lead.

In a thrilling fourth-quarter rally, Crimson Cliffs (5-15) overcame Desert Hills (8-10) 49-47. Alyssa Whittaker led the Mustangs with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, supporting the late comeback. Despite a solid 15-point game from Ashtin Hansen, which featured three 3-pointers, the Thunder couldn’t hold onto their early lead.

Region 10

Murray secured a resounding victory over Tooele with a score of 54-30. The Spartans were led by Mia AuClaire who scored 24 points, with four of those coming from beyond the arc. Charlotte Scherbel also provided solid support with 10 points. In response, the Buffaloes were spearheaded by Josie Kennedy, scoring 7 points, and saw contributions from Macie Gustin with 6 points.

Park City managed to overtake Stansbury by a final score of 40-36. Sutton Hull and Leah Yaeger led the scoring for the Park City Miners with 12 points each. Additionally, Salem Hull and Liada Liles contributed with 7 and 6 points respectively. BrynLeigh Jones was the leading scorer for the Stallions with 9 points.

Region 11

Ridgeline (19-2) demonstrated tremendous performance on both sides of the court in a 77-20 rout over Bear River (6-14). Emilee Skinner emerged as the standout player with a stunning 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks, along with three 3-pointers. Despite Shelby Wilkinson’s nine points, the Bears were unable to compete with the Riverhawks’ offensive and defensive prowess.

Region 12

In a narrow contest, Emery (13-8) edged out Carbon (16-6) 63-61. The Spartans’ Aliya Lester furnished the scoreboard with 18 points including six 3-pointers, receiving solid support from Kenadie Maughan who contributed 17 points. Despite a strong play from Madi Orth, who scored 18 points for the Dinos, Carbon fell short in the closely contested game.

Richfield secured a decisive victory over Juab with a final score of 55-42. Richfield’s Wildcats were led by Kamryn Knutson who posted an impressive 23 points, including six baskets from beyond the arc. Abbee Albrecht and Brielle Jolley also added 11 and 9 points respectively to Richfield’s tally. For the Juab Wasps, Addison Hyatt led the team with 11 points, including one 3-pointer.

Manti (8-14) secured a 61-45 victory over North Sanpete (7-15), leading from the first quarter onwards. June Olsen led the Templars’ effort with 16 points, including a 3-pointer, followed by Brooklyn Olson’s 14 points and a 3-pointer. North Sanpete’s top score came from Evey Kendall with 13 points, but the Hawks couldn’t overcome Manti’s early lead.

In a well-fought game, Canyon View emerged as the victor over Delta with a final score of 53-37. Maylee Spencer led Canyon View’s scoring with 12 points, closely followed by Emery Miles who posted 10 points. On Delta’s side, Ebony Dodoo was the leading scorer with 13 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 13

Grantsville dominated Ben Lomond with a notable 57-14 win. Grantsville had a balanced scoring attack led by Avery Allred who scored 15 points, along with Baylee Lowder and Kodee Williams each adding 11 points. On the opposing side, Ben Lomond got contributions from Ivy Gallegos and Jazzy Tinajero who each recorded 3 points.

A tightly contested game resulted in Ogden pulling off a win against Union in overtime with a score of 53-51. Ruth Larsen was the standout player for Ogden, scoring 18 points, including two 3-pointers. She was well-supported by Salote Tonga and Izzy Nestel who contributed 9 and 7 points respectively. For the Union Cougars, Lexie Davenport and Kayla Miller were the leading scorers, each contributing 15 points, with Davenport succeeding in hitting four 3-pointers.

Region 14

Layton Christian claimed victory over Summit Academy with a final score of 52-33. The Eagles, powered by the high-scoring performance of Penelope Arroyo with 15 points including five 3-pointers, dictated the game tempo. Additional support came from Ava Smith and Asmin Tanhan contributing 10 and 9 points respectively. Summit Academy Bear’s top scorer, Destinee Flores, provided a good fight by contributing 10 points, including one three-pointer.

Judge Memorial triumphed over Juan Diego with a convincing 65-33 victory. Elyah Ocampo was the standout performer for Judge Memorial with a 25 points, including four 3-pointers. On the Juan Diego side, Ella Sabit led the way with 22 points.

Region 15

North Summit (20-2) dominated North Sevier (9-12) with a score of 69-24, establishing a sizable lead in the first quarter. Chezlie Langston led the Braves’ charge with a comprehensive performance, scoring 20 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and recording three blocks and two steals. Despite Brooklin Goble’s nine points, the Wolves were unable to counter the Braves’ relentless pace.

Duchesne dominated in a game against Gunnison Valley, recording an impressive 61-23 victory. Duchesne looked unstoppable right from the first quarter when they built a remarkable 30-4 lead. No individual player stats were given for Duchesne. Gunnison Valley’s Bulldogs saw Bryler Blackburn score 11 points and two other teammates, Autumn Anderson and Linsi Hansen, add four each to the Bulldogs’ total.

Region 16

Utah Military Hillfield pulled out a win over Wasatch Academy with the score finishing 38-29. The Hawks were steered towards victory by a spectacular display from Gonzalez and Zollinger, who both tallied 14 points. Prieto and Rawson also contributed 4 and 6 points respectively. For, Wasatch Academy, Kelsey Marino and Olivia Melff both reached double digits, with Marino scoring a team-high 13-points including two 3-pointers, and Melff adding 10 points.

Rockwell (16-6) powered past Merit Academy (4-15), ending the game with a decisive 72-45 score. Autumn Blackburn, delivering a standout performance, poured in 23 points, including five 3-pointers for the Marshals. Stella Sutherland led the Knights with 16 points, but couldn’t match Rockwell’s commanding third-quarter surge.

Region 17

Draper APA Eagles soared to victory against St. Joseph Jayhawks, ending the game 87-19. Aaliyah Baldwin led the Eagles (19-3) with an impressive 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and Samantha Kartchner added 17 points. Despite best efforts from Lizzie Randal and Cicily Flores, both scoring 5 points, the Jayhawks (5-12) couldn’t muster a match.

Waterford bested Rowland Hall in a game that ended 44-16 in favor of Waterford. Anne Howard was the leading scorer for the Ravens with 16 points, including a 3-pointer thrown in. Her teammates Lexee Hasebi and Halee Hasebi followed up with seven and six points respectively.

American Heritage took a decisive victory over Maeser Prep, winning by a tally of 60-27. American Heritage was led by Ellie Reed, who posted a magnificent performance with 15 points, including five 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Maeser Prep struggled against the Patriots’ tight defense. Octavia Mosher showed some resistance by scoring 11 points, and Autumn Dossey also contributed with 10 points.

Region 18

In a closely fought game, South Sevier managed to secure victory over Beaver with a final score of 59-57. Kinley Jensen was the standout player for the Rams, scoring a solid 19 points. Kanzas Mills also had a notable performance with 18 points, including six 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Beaver’s top scorers were Danzee Bradshaw and Alina Lurth, each contributing 15 points, with Bradshaw nailing four 3-pointers in the process.

Enterprise maintained a steady lead to defeat Millard, posting a 54-41 victory. The Wolves benefited from Bentlee Rogers’ 15-point contribution along with Liza Balajadia and Jaycee Barlow who added 10 and 13 points respectively. For the Millard Eagles, Olivia Bassett and Mary Stephenson each scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer from each.

Kanab (20-2) cruised past Water Canyon (1-15) by a scoreline of 83-25, with a dominating first-half performance. Rylee Little led the Cowboys with 15 points, and Savannah Bateman added 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite an eight-point contribution from Esther Williams, the Wildcats couldn’t overcome Kanab’s overwhelming offensive push.

Nonregion

Bryce Valley (9-10) ran past Tintic (3-14) with a score of 54-26, setting the tone for victory in the first quarter. Bradi Gates topped the Mustangs’ board with 14 points, while Grace Leech poured in 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Mikenzie Brunson of the Miners scored a team-high 10 points, but couldn’t close the gap for Tintic.

