Brock Purdy’s viral lookalike is a Utah high school tennis star

Mr. Irrelevant, meet Ms. Tennis.

If you’re an NFL fan and have been on TikTok in the past few months, you’ve probably seen Anna Frey.

The 16-year-old has become a viral sensation online due to her resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Thousands of memes and videos have been created about the pair.

Anna Frey has become famous for her resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Alex Brandon, Associated Press and Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

But Frey is more than just Purdy’s doppelgänger. She’s an elite athlete herself, dominating Utah’s girls tennis scene and making noise nationally as one of the sport’s elite prospects.

The phenom out of Farmington captured Utah’s 6A singles state title as a freshman in 2023, earning “Ms. Tennis” honors from the Deseret News and ranking as the state’s top overall talent in the class of 2026.

“I want to be (a professional),” Frey said to Fox 13 Monday. “I want to be on tour, play a U.S. Open, Australian Open, all the grand slams. I watch it and I’m like, ‘Oh, I could do that!’”

Anna Frey of Farmington plays in the 6A state tournament in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Frey has become a top tennis recruit and internet star. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Frey already had a strong social media following due to her tennis career, but being connected to Purdy elevated her to celebrity status. She now has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and another 274,000 on Instagram.

“It’s crazy,” Frey said to Fox 13 about her newfound fame. “I’ve gotten recognized in public so much. It’s crazy, but it’s so fun, I love it.”

Frey has fully embraced the bit, even purchasing a Purdy jersey to wear in her own TikTok videos.

Should Anna Frey get a ring if the 49ers win the Super Bowl? 💍 #FTTB #NFL pic.twitter.com/XF8qIKbqh0 — Jacob Zanolla (@jz2016cubs) January 29, 2024

Purdy — who will start for San Francisco in Sunday’s Super Bowl — is well aware of his lookalike in Utah.

His younger brother Chubba posted a TikTok following the 49ers’ NFC championship victory on Jan. 28, in which he deadpanned, “Anna Frey, going to the Super Bowl,” prompting an embarrassed chuckle from Purdy.

Purdy knows about the Anna Frey memes 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/VzxhztahCT — (13-6) ONE MORE. (@CantGuardRice) January 30, 2024

Frey made a response video after Chubba shared his post, saying that she was “patiently waiting for my Super Bowl invite.” Frey’s video has been viewed more than 26 million times.

“I think it’s funny, you know, a lot of my teammates sent me the video, and I’m like, ‘Why is everyone sending me this video of this girl?’” Purdy told media members Monday in Las Vegas. “They were like, she looks like you, and so it’s been a funny joke with all of us.”

Somebody get Anna Frey to the Super Bowl 🤣 #FTTB #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MKrKLh3Xbf — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) February 6, 2024

Purdy has come a long way from being selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Iowa State product’s meteoric rise has included a 21-5 career starting record, 31 passing touchdowns in 2023 and a chance to topple Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But does he think Frey looks like him?

“Yeah, I think if she turned sideways a little bit, I think I could (see it),” Purdy said with a laugh.