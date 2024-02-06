Wendy’s is giving out free cheeseburgers all week — everything we know about the deal

Wendy’s is blessing fans with free cheeseburgers all week.

From Monday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 12, the restaurant chain is offering customers a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when they make any purchase, per People. There is no minimum spending requirement to get the deal. Customers can get one free Dave’s Single per order, but the deal can be used on every order placed all week.

To snag the deal, customers must place their order through the Wendy’s app.

The Dave’s Single is a quarter-pound hamburger topped with American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato, ketchup and mayo between a toasted bun. It is a larger cheeseburger than the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, which is typically offered through Wendy’s deals.

On premium burgers, Wendy’s is offering customers a buy one, get one for $1 deal for the month, per USA Today. The deal is available once per week through the restaurant’s app.

Additionally, Wendy’s is honoring Super Bowl weekend with a deal on delivery. On Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11 (the day of the Super Bowl game), customers can get a $0 delivery fee when they order through the Wendy’s app, per USA Today.